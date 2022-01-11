ICT tenders: Easing into the new year

National Treasury's eTender portal has had a quiet week as government employees settle into the new year. At the time of writing, a total of 84 new tenders across all industries had been posted to the portal; however, the ICT sector has performed relatively well, attracting over 20% of the requests.

Of the over 100 tenders currently on offer, the State IT Agency and South African Broadcasting Corporation lead with eight tenders respectively followed by the Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality with seven. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and City of Cape Town follow closely with five requests each, while the Department of Social Development attracts attention with four notices spanning requests for specialised IT skills; server and storage infrastructure; renewal of security software licenses and services; and an interesting call that includes a maturity assessment, privacy vulnerability scans, gap audits and the supply of a risk management system.

The software sector gains ground with a total of 79 requests, while the services sector drops to 68 notices. Hardware demand remains constant at 43, followed by telecommunications with 15 opportunities, down three from last week.

New tenders

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.

Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

The authority is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/14

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance, Cloud computing

PSIRA is also re-advertising its request for the supply, development, implementation and maintenance of an online examination/assessment module.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: PSiRA/2021/RFB/15

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development, Training and eLearning, Internet, Online assessment, Online

Independent Communications Authority ofSouth Africa

The regulator is looking for a service provider to provide an SLA management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: ICASA 21/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, SLA

A service provider is also sought for the development and implementation of a data warehouse based on Microsoft SQL and Microsoft Power BI for a period of two years.

Tender no: ICASA 23/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business Intelligence, Servers, Data warehouse

Water Research Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the maintenance and support of the South African Sanitation Technology Enterprise Programme (SASTEP) website.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFQ NO: 079/12/21-22

Information: Silai Malisha, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: quotations@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Maintenance and support, Internet

National Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Sage 300 People system with support and maintenance over a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NDA09/CS02/21

Information: Muzi Matsenjwa, Cell: 073 942 9695, E-mail: muzim@nda.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, HR

Bids are invited for Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains 2018 transition to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with support and maintenance over a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: NDA10/CS03/21

Information: Muzi Matsenjwa, Cell: 073 942 9695, E-mail: muzim@nda.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Knysna Municipality

A three year contract is offered for the maintenance of the municipality's existing telemetry installation.

Tender no: T 23 of 2021/22

Information: Rhoydon Parry or Mzwanele Mato, Tel: (044) 302 6300, E-mail: mmato@knysna.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telemetry, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications

Transport Education and Training Authority

Proposals are invited for the appointment of qualified and/or accredited ICT service provider to provide integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), support and maintenance for TETA’s complete financial management business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0012B/ERP SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

A qualified ICT service provider is sought to provide a management information system (MIS), support and maintenance for TETA’s core business processes for the period of five years.

Tender no: TETA21/COO/0013B/MIS SUPPORT

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Management information system, Support and maintenance, MIS

Proposals are requested for the design, development implementation and maintenance of an online project monitoring and stakeholder support system (OPMSS) for TETA funded projects for a period of four years.

Tender no: TETA21/PME/0007C/ONLINE PROJECT MONITORING

Information: Zukisani Mangaliso, Tel: (011) 577 7026, E-mail: tenders@teta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, OPMSS, Support and maintenance, Online, Internet, Stakeholder support

Nkangala District Municipality

The Mpumalanga district is advertising for a geographic information system service provider to undertake maintenance of an existing GIS system for 24 months.

Tender no: 7996

Information: VS Kubheka, Tel: (013) 249 2090, E-mail: kubhekavs@nkangaladm.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, GIS

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA invites bids for IT datacentre transformation, modernisation, cloud migration and hosting application and datacentre modernisation.

Tender no: RFP GSM009-2021

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Hosting, Cloud computing, Integration, Datacentres, Applications

Solplaatje Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.

Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021

Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending

Central Energy Fund

Proposals are requested for the renewal of Sage 300 People licenses for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SAGE/01/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, HR

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a digital conferencing platform services

Tender no: ASA 05/07/2021

Information: Moloko Mosha, Cell: 076 967 2415, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Digital, Conferencing, Video conferencing

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

The authority requires implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud and support for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Jan - Bidders must pre-book at tenders04@tcta.co.za.

Tender no: 93/2021/EWSS/ORACLE/RFB

Information: Colbert Makhubele, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders04@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Development Agency

The agency is advertising for a business continuity management framework and programme implementation for the JDA Bus Factory for three months.

Tender no: JDA-IA/BCM-001/2021

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business continuity, Security

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation requires end user computing devices services for Transnet engineering for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Jan

Tender no: TE21-KLP-9HI-04120

Information: Kgomotso Mahuma, Tel: (012) 391 1433, E-mail: kgomotso.mahuma@transnet.net.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Limpopo

The province is looking for a Veeam accredited service provider to procure and renew Veeam Availability Suite Enterprise software licenses.

Tender no: EDET 275/2021

Information: KO Mmola, Tel: (015) 295 8852, E-mail: mmolako@ledet.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

National Research Foundation

The NRF is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of disaster recovery servers, storage and software and to provide maintenance, spares and repairs, including training, for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Link.

Tender no: NRF/CORP ICT/33/2021-22

Information: Thozamile Jonas, Tel: (012) 481 4117, E-mail: ME.Jonas@risa.nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Disaster recovery, Servers, Storage, Training and eLearning

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using Veam Backup and Replication solution.

Tender no: MQA/06/21-22

Information: Sakhile Mlauzi, Tel: (01) 547 2616, E-mail: SakhileM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Disaster recovery, Backup, Replication

Musina Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires design, hosting and maintenance of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: 01-2021/22

Information: P Peta, Tel: 076 062 2211, E-mail: phalakatshelap@musina.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Websites, Support and maintenance



National Housing Finance Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the supply of an enterprise resource planning solution.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jan – Link.

Tender no: MM/01/2022

Information: Pumza Nsukwini, Tel: (060) 707 0111, E-mail: pumzan@nhfc.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the supply and delivery of telecoms tools.

Tender no: 19/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: ekalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

PRASA is also advertising for the as-and-when required maintenance, repairs and servicing of fibre systems, copper backbone and associated equipment Infrastructure in the Western Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jan

Tender no: 11/2021/CTN/INFRA

Information: Adriana Hagen, Cell: 082 378 3335, E-mail: Adriana.Hagen@prasa.com.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Telecommunications, Broadband, Fibre

Supply and delivery of a telecontrol monitoring system is also sought.

Tender no: 23/2021/CTN/IFNRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecontrol, Networking

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS wishes to appoint a panel of ICT hardware service providers for a period of three years.

Tender no: CSOS016-2021

Information: Pabalelo Kgoetego, Tel: (066) 305 8303, E-mail: Pabalelo.Kgoetego@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

Capricorn District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the development of an interactive, accessible and responsible mobile customer care system application.

Tender no: SEMS-C32/2021/2022

Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Apps, Mobile

The Limpopo district is also in need of supply and installation of network cabling.

Tender no: COR-IT35/2021/2022

Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services

The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and setup of a network attached storage device.

Tender no: COR-IT15/2021/2022 Re-advert

Information: Violet Masemola, Tel: (015) 294 1210, E-mail: masemolav@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Storage

The Presidency

A bidder is sought to perform assets verification, provide the fixed asset register (FAR) in an application software including support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: PO 2021/22:003

Information: Madira Selomo, Tel: (012) 300 5951, E-mail: tenders@presidency.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Xhariep District Municipality

The Free State district requires Microsoft licenses.

Tender no: XDM-Microsoft Licenses 21/22

Information: Jabulani Tshabalala, Cell: 081 574 5394, E-mail: tshabalalaj@xhariep.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The municipality also requires a network infrastructure revamp.

Tender no: XDM-Network Revamp

Information: Jabulani Tshabalala, Cell: 081 574 5394, E-mail: tshabalalaj@xhariep.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought to assist the DBSA with the design and implementation of a digital landing platform.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP319/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Digital, Platform

The DBSA wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and implement the Local Government Resource Centre (LGRC) portal.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP320/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, IoT

Mbizana Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality wishes to procure printers for a period of three years.

Tender no: WMM LM 21/12/21/01 PRI

Information: Zuko Khala, Cell: 079 886 0942, E-mail: khalaz@mbizana.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA invites proposals from suitable service providers for business continuity, disaster recovery and backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: BID NO - SAMSA - 041 - 2021 - 22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Business continuity, Disaster recovers, Backup

Department of Social Development

DSD is looking for a service provider to provide specialised IT skills in terms of the Cibecs platform.

Tender no: SD12/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Skills

Proposals are also requested for the installation, configuration, migration, maintenance and support of the server and storage infrastructure at the DSD Groenkloof office.

Tender no: SD13/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for renewal of license and subscription of McAfee end-point protection services and provide support and security service for the 2021-2024 period.

Tender no: SD14/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to supply and implement the risk management system and provide maturity assessment and privacy vulnerability scans, detailed gap audits and remediation action, execution and platform integration and implementation.

Tender no: SD15/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Risk management, Security, Maturity, Vulnerability, Integration, Platform

Lepelle Northern Water

The organisation wishes to lease multifunction photocopy units, support and maintenance for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – Virtual.

Tender no: LNW 12/21/22

Information: Technical: Lebo Thabang, Tel: (015) 295 1800, Cell: 083 461 2653, E-mail: lebot@lepelle.co.za. General: Emily Mabetlela, Tel: (015) 295 1800, E-mail: emilym2@lepelle.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Imaging

Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services SETA

MerSETA is advertising for a payroll and HR system.

Tender no: ICT/2021/017

Information: Deslynn Lucas, Tel: (010) 217 3376, E-mail: tenders@merseta.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Payroll

Limpopo Community Education and Training College

A service provider is sought for the supply and delivery of 26 desktop printers and 1 heavy-duty photocopying machine on a 36 months contract.

Tender no: LCETC 2021-004

Information: MT Mashele, Tel: (015) 753 0013, E-mail: mmashele@lp.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda requests bids for the supply, delivery, training and support of 5000 point of sale (POS) devices to selected Seda clients at their place of business operations nationally.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Jan – Link.

Tender no: RFPT 08-2021/22

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Point of sale, POS, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Reputable ICT service provider/s who have extensive experience are invited to bid for the provision of comprehensive ICT professional support services for a period of 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Link, Meeting ID: 980 866.

Tender no: RFPT 09-2021/22

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

A service provider is sought to provide Seda with a wide area network (WAN) and internet connectivity services covering all its offices throughout South Africa for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: RFP/T 10-2021/22

Information: Naphtally Kgola, Tel: (012) 441 1000, E-mail: nkgola@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Networking, ISP, Internet, WAN

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and installation of security equipment, upgrade of software to link to the existing access control system with add-ons and complete maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: DSAC 17/21-22

Information: Thaele Thekiso, Tel: (012) 441 3911, E-mail: thaelet@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to procure and install ICT equipment at the Oliver Reginald Tambo Garden of Remembrance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jan – See below.

Tender no: DSAC 18/21-22

Information: Jimmy Chauke, Cell: 071 688 6430, E-mail: jimmyc@dsac.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware

Mbombela Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires ICT equipment support and maintenance services.

Tender no: 367/2021

Information: Dennies Sithole, Tel: (013) 759 9469, E-mail: dennies.sithole@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The authority requires telephone system support.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T011

Information: Nobusi Mazwai, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Telecommunications, Telephony, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Armscor is advertising for a video conferencing solution.

Tender no: EICT/2021/23

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing

An Internet service provider is sought for BBBEE enterprise and supplier development (ESD) for financial years 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Tender no: ECCO/2021/25

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Services

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP

Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software

The provision of financial year-end support is sought for ACSA and its subsidiaries for the 2022 financial year-end period using Caseware software for a period of eight months.

Tender no: COR6758/2021/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Financial

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

A professional and competent service provider is sought to relocate the existing NERSA information communication technology server room to a new room over a period of three months.

Tender no: NERSA/2122/ICT/SRU/BID022

Information: SCM Team, Tel: (012) 401 4795, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

South African Post Office Limited

A service provider is sought to manage services for the provision of 1000 temporary resources for replacement of SASSA cards for a period of six months.

Tender no: RFP 01/07/2021

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@Postbank.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Professional services, Staffing

StateInformation Technology Agency

The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 1095

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS



SITA wishes to procure license renewal of the existing Symantec protection and DLP suites, maintenance and support for its clients for a period of 3 years.

Tender no: RFB 2526-2021

Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Mandla.Nhlabathi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software licensing, Security, DLP, Data

A service provider is sought for the design of a national digitised integrated water and sanitation monitoring system for the Department of Water and Sanitation for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 2522-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Digital

Off-site backup storage services are required including collection and delivery of backup media to SITA for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2523-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Managed services, Security, Back up, Storage

SITA wishes to acquire the services of a supply chain management (SCM) execution partner (professional services) for a period of six months with an option to extend for a further three months.

Tender no: RFB 2520-2021

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, SCM, Supply chain management, Software

The Department of Higher Education and Training requires supply and installation of information technology asset and device tracking tool as well as monitoring of the assets for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2511-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Asset tracking, Device tracking, Security

The agency is advertising for the supply of Cisco network technology refresh including professional services to configure the supplied network components including Cisco Smartnet support for 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2527-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Software, Professional services, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Purchase, installation and commissioning of an integrated over the top (OTT) solution is sought for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/66

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Broadcasting, Media, OTT, Streaming

The SABC is advertising for the provision and implementation of a digital signature solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/164

Information: Livhuwani, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Security, Digital signature

The broadcaster is also looking for an Avid Isis and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid Isis and Interplay system at its post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2021/67

Information: Phumzile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Storage, Support and maintenance, Professional services

A service provider is sought to provide a SAP travel management specialist for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/158

Information: Ayanda, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Travel management

The broadcaster is also looking for a service provider to provide rental of 100 notebooks for the duration of five months from January 2022 to May 2022.

Tender no: RFQ/IT/2021/162

Information: Avuyile, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Computing, Mobility



A suitable service provider is sought to provide a SAP sales and distribution/accounts receivable (SD/AR) specialist for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/159

Information: Blonde, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, ERP

Provision of subscription licences is required for SAP Sales Cloud (C4C) for a one year period.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/168

Information: Lerato, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The SABC requires software maintenance for existing SAP licences for a period of six months.

Tender no: RFQ/FIN/2021/167

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

The company is looking for an experienced service provider for the deployment of the integrated learning management system with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP39/21/22/ LMS

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Learning management, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

A service provider is sought for a turnkey solution for the design, supply, integration and installation of antenna controller systems for 2 x C-Band and 3 x Ku-Band antennas.

Tender no: SENT/025/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Software, Antennas

Sentech requires data centre consulting services for a period of one year.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-027-2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Musa, Tel: (011) 471 4442, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Data centre, Consulting, Professional services

Bids are invited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the access control, CCTV surveillance and public address system and provide maintenance for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jan

Tender no: SENT/030/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Security

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

A service provider is sought to establish an automated asset verification system for a period of four months.

Tender no: IUCMA/022/ASSETVERIFICATION/2021

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9039, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Asset verification

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro wishes to appoint a service provider for the administration and implementation of Computer Associates solutions for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3719

Information: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services

The municipality is also advertising for a managed security operations centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3662

Information: Technical: Zamani Ngubane or Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 8602/9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, SOC, Security, Security operations centre

The supply, installation and maintenance of a corporate firewall solution is also sought for 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-3713

Information: Technical: Mondli Maphumulo, Tel: (031) 322 9524. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Firewall

Bids are invited for provision of smart vending for utility and revenue enhancement solutions within the eThekwini Municipality area of supply for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: E.9792

Information: Technical: Thulebona Memela, Tel: (031) 311 9850. General: Tumo Mpetsane, Tel: (031) 311 9420, E-mail: tumo.mpetsane@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Vending, Smart vending, Electricity, Pre-paid

Provision of electronic payment processing services is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 1F-3863

Information: Technical: Portiah Mbutho, Tel: (031) 311 1360, E-mail: Portiah.Mbutho@durban.gov.za. General: Senzo Ngesi, Tel: (031) 322 8243, E-mail: Senzo.Ngesi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Payment processing, Electronic payment, Internet

A service provider is required to implement the capital asset management module of the JDE Enterprise One system for a period of three years.

Tender no: 1X-3386

Information: Technical: Clinton Naidoo, Tel: (031) 311 4937. General: Ivan Moonsamy, Tel: (031) 311 6379, E-mail: ivan.moonsamy@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Asset management

Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ETSI TETRA terminals and accessories for a 36-month period

Compulsory clarification: 17 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: 1K-3864

Information: Technical: Jabulani Chauke, Tel: (031) 322 9535. General: Cleo Nkwanyana, Tel: (031) 322 9527, E-mail: cleo.nkwanyana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Tetra terminals

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of an identity lifecycle management solution.

Tender no: 176S/2021/22

Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: Adri.JansevanRensburg@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance, Identity management, Lifecycle management

Provision of scanning and decryption of drivers and vehicle license software is sought for the city's mobile devices.

Tender no: 102S158S/2021/22

Information: Paul Valentyn, Tel: (021) 444 3309, E-mail: pauljacobus.valentyn@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software licensing, Security, Decryption

The city also requires supply, delivery and/or installation and/or commissioning of expansions to CCT ETSI tetra digital radio trunking infrastructure.

Tender no: 153G/2021/22

Information: Irfaan Hamdulay, Tel: (021) 975 4702, E-mail: irfaan.hamdulay@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

A digital platform is required for idea management and public participation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Link.

Tender no: 181S/2021/22

Information: Lindsay Wicomb, Tel: (021) 400 1558, E-mail: lindsay.wicomb@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Internet, IoT

The city is also advertising for the supply, installation, transitioning, maintenance and support of integration middleware.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jan – Link.

Tender no: 197S/2021/22

Information: Adri Janse van Rensburg, Tel: (021) 400 1516, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Middleware, Integration



South African National Space Agency

SANSA is advertising for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of a micro data centre solution.

Tender no: SS/026/11/2021

Information: Nicole Strauss, Tel: (028) 285 0048, E-mail: nstrauss@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Datacentres, Micro datacentre, Support and maintenance

The organisation invites bids for the provision of 3.7m Orbital systems antenna as per specification delivered to Space Operations directorate located in Hartebeesthoek in the West Rand District, Gauteng.

Tender no: SO/059/11/2021

Information: Obakeng Phutu, Tel: (012) 334 5000, E-mail: ophutu@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

Preferred suppliers of earth observation software development resources (IT resources) are sought for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: EO/012/11/2021

Information: SCM official, Tel: (012) 844 0500, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Professional services, Consulting, Services

Mossel Bay Municipality

The municipality invites bids for an anti-fraud hotline.

Tender no: TDR255/2021/2022

Information: Henry Laufs, Tel: (044) 606 5198, E-mail: hlaufs@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Jan 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Contact centre, Call centre

Eskom

The utility is advertising for a turnkey solution for an automatic identification data capture (AIDC) solution as an off premise, software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud that will cover both the software and hardware as a service for a period of six years and one month (this period includes project rollout of 13 months and five years solution subscription).

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1057CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Software-as-a-service, Support and maintenance, Identity management, AIDC, Security, Cloud computing, Hardware-as-a-service, SaaS, HaaS

Provision of ad-hoc and basic software support is sought for monitoring on-line electrical distribution networks for five operating units and Eskom Academy of Learning servers for a period of 18 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 Nov

Tender no: MWP1020CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom requires provision of a latest industry standard translation software, which includes maintenance and support for 5 years, professional services: installation, configuration, training, and identity access management integration for on premise solution.

Tender no: Corp no: MWP1048CX

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Software, Translation, Identity management, Access management, Support and maintenance, Professional services, Integration

Road Accident Fund

Suitably qualified service providers are invited to bid to provide an integrated combined assurance system for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF 2021 00016

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

Polokwane Municipality

A service provider is sought to supply, deliver and install wireless network connectivity and VoIP telephony system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM29/2021

Information: Khomotso Maenetsha, Tel: (015) 023 5719, E-mail: khomotso@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Wi-Fi, VoIP, Telephony

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites information for the development of a broadband strategy for OTP (Northern Cape).

Tender no: RFI 2506_2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Internet

Eskom

The utility requests information on a thermal performance monitoring system.

Tender no: CORP No: MWP1077CX

Information: Nokwabelwa Khanyile, Tel: (011) 800 6232, E-mail: khanyign@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Feb 2022

Tags: Software