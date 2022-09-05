Case study: Rapid transformation at the edge

Rapid transformation and project success with zero-touch edge computing

Digital transformation is an imperative for all businesses – and end-users are turning to system integrators for technology solutions to improve efficiency, performance and safety. Zero-touch edge computing provides SIs with a foundation for project success by delivering unmatched reliability and rapid transformation of infrastructure.

For 40 years, Stratus has been developing edge solutions that simplify, protect and automate our digitally transforming world. By delivering zero-touch edge computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and operate autonomously, Stratus ensures continuous availability for end-users’ business-critical applications.

The following eight SI customer success stories showcase how system integrators leverage edge computing to deliver continued success for their customers in several industries, ranging from oil and gas to specialty chemical manufacturing and transportation.

Please download this case study to learn more.