Hitachi Vantara appoints new GM for sub-Saharan Africa
Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, has appointed Chris Norton as the new General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, based out of Johannesburg, South Africa. Norton brings over 20 years of experience and expertise to the role, positioning him well to lead its strategic expansion and drive growth throughout the region.
With a strong background in business development and extensive knowledge of the African market, Norton is ideally suited to take on the responsibilities of this crucial leadership position. He brings a proven track record of success in establishing and growing operations in various industries.
‘’Norton’s appointment comes at a time when our company is capitalising on the tremendous potential of the African market. As a rapidly evolving region with vast economic opportunities, sub-Saharan Africa presents a significant growth prospect for our organisation. By appointing Norton as the General Manager for SSA, we are demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our presence and furthering our success in this dynamic market,’’ said Patric Maerki, Senior Vice-President and General Manager EMEA, Hitachi Vantara.
As the new General Manager SSA, Norton will oversee all aspects of the operations in sub-Saharan Africa, including market expansion, developing strategic partnerships and ensuring exceptional customer service. He will play a pivotal role in driving the business forward, leveraging his extensive network and in-depth understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the region.
"It is an honour to join Hitachi Vantara and take on the role of General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa," said Norton. I am excited to work alongside a talented team to drive our expansion in this vibrant and promising market. By leveraging our expertise and technologies, we will deliver meaningful solutions that address the specific needs of our customers and contribute to the region's economic development."
Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent dataplatforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit hitachivantara.com.
Hitachi
Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of “Digital Systems & Services” - supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide.
For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.