Hitachi Vantara appoints new GM for sub-Saharan Africa

Chris Norton.

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, has appointed Chris Norton as the new General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, based out of Johannesburg, South Africa. Norton brings over 20 years of experience and expertise to the role, positioning him well to lead its strategic expansion and drive growth throughout the region.

With a strong background in business development and extensive knowledge of the African market, Norton is ideally suited to take on the responsibilities of this crucial leadership position. He brings a proven track record of success in establishing and growing operations in various industries.

‘’Norton’s appointment comes at a time when our company is capitalising on the tremendous potential of the African market. As a rapidly evolving region with vast economic opportunities, sub-Saharan Africa presents a significant growth prospect for our organisation. By appointing Norton as the General Manager for SSA, we are demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our presence and furthering our success in this dynamic market,’’ said Patric Maerki, Senior Vice-President and General Manager EMEA, Hitachi Vantara.

As the new General Manager SSA, Norton will oversee all aspects of the operations in sub-Saharan Africa, including market expansion, developing strategic partnerships and ensuring exceptional customer service. He will play a pivotal role in driving the business forward, leveraging his extensive network and in-depth understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the region.

"It is an honour to join Hitachi Vantara and take on the role of General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa," said Norton. I am excited to work alongside a talented team to drive our expansion in this vibrant and promising market. By leveraging our expertise and technologies, we will deliver meaningful solutions that address the specific needs of our customers and contribute to the region's economic development."

Connect With Hitachi Vantara