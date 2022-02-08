ICT tenders: National representation

Government interest in technology has been high this year. However, with the State of the Nation address due to take place later this week, a slump was to be expected. While National Treasury's eTender portal remains busy, this week sees only a small number of new ICT tenders being advertised and many of these are inconsequential.

National government, however, is still showing interest in ICT and what's more, it is looking to deal directly with the industry. This week sees nine national departments advertising a total of 16 ICT tenders.

The Department of Transport leads the grouping with three advertisements for a vulnerability assessment service; procurement and installation of network switches and wireless access points; and the drafting of legislation for autonomous vehicles.

The departments of social development, human settlements and National Treasury each have two tenders on offer covering telecoms, software, hardware and services. The departments of trade and industry, public works, home affairs, small business development, defence, agriculture, land reform and rural development and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) all have a single requirement out to tender.

The State IT Agency, which is down to four notices in this issue, adds to the national-level interest with a request for supply and installation of LAN switches and wireless infrastructure on behalf of the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services.

The software and services sectors are hardest hit by the pre-SONA lull dropping to 97 and 69 opportunities on offer respectively. The telecoms sector drops one to a still buoyant 21 requests while the hardware sector remains stable at 65 invitations thanks to a number of requests for commoditised infrastructure.

New tenders

Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority

AgriSETA wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a tamper proof digital certificate and electronic signature solution with post implementation support for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: AGRISETA/11/2021

Information: Dineo Dhlongolo, Tel: (012) 301 5616, E-mail: dineo@agriseta.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Digital Signature, Electronic signature, Digital certificate, Support and maintenance

Cederberg Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services for a three year period.

Tender no: CED 21/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Mobility, Cellular, Mobile, Data

Endumeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipal area requires provision of an electronic records document management system for 36 months.

Tender no: B10/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Records management

A Microsoft partner is sought to provide Microsoft products for 36 months.

Tender no: B11/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Microsoft

Bids are invited for the installation of local area network points.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Feb

Tender no: B12/2021-22

Information: Sihle Buthelezi, Tel: (034) 212 2121, E-mail: buthelezis@endumeni.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, LAN

Department of Trade and Industry

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to perform various internal audit services for specialist advisory and assurance services in the IT, performance and compliance audit disciplines, as well as accounting related services (e.g. auditing of the contingent liability disclosure, etc.) and secretarial services to the dtic for a period of three years.

Tender no: dtic 11/21-22

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: (012) 394 5762, E-mail: YCronje@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Auditing, Compliance, IT audit

Die Afrikaanse Taal Museum

The Afrikaans Language Museum and Monument need a service provider to provide it with a telephone system.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Feb

Tender no: ATM014-2021/2022

Information: Juanita Carstens, Tel: (021) 872 3441, E-mail: fin.assist@taalmuseum.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Telephony

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

Service providers are invited to bid to develop and deploy an intranet portal with pre-launch and post technical support for 12 months and maintenance for a period of six months.

Tender no: ICASA 28/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

­Tags: Software, Services, Intranet, Software development, Support and maintenance

ICASA wishes to appoint a service to develop a numbering fee structure on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Feb – Link.

Tender no: ICASA 60/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Numbering

The regulator is also looking for a social media monitoring tool.

Tender no: RFQ 15/01/2022

Information: Theodora Vilakazi, Tel: (012) 568 3498, E-mail: TVilakazi@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

­Tags: Software, Social media, Monitoring, Social media monitoring

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

A service provider is sought for the supply, delivery, install, setup and configuration of an audio-visual technology solution for ERWAT's executive boardroom and auditorium.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Feb – Link.

Tender no: ERW202109/TNDR-023

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Phumzile.Mdlalose@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual

Broadband Infraco SOC

BBI wishes to appoint a Microsoft licensing partner for renewals for the period of 12 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0284

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Microsoft

Proposals are invited for the provision of cloud-hosted telephony private branch exchange (PBX) and voice over IP (VoIP) over a period of 24 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0278 RE-ISSUE

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Services, Cloud computing, Hosting, Voice over IP, VoIP

A 36 month contract is up for tender for the provision of multifunctional printing devices.

Tender no: RFQ9221

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

­Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Multifunctional printers

Newcastle Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply, delivery, and installation of a Mitel or equivalent PBX telephone system for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A043-2021-22

Information: Bongani Hlatshwayo, Tel: (034) 328 7687, E-mail: bongani.hlatshwayo@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony

Provision of a municipal call centre telephone line is also sought for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A038-2021-22

Information: Madoda Tshabalala, Tel: (034) 328 7814, E-mail: madoda.tshabalala@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Call centres, Contact centres

Proposals are requested for support and maintenance of the municipal web portal for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: A044-2021-22

Information: Bongani Hlatshwayo, Tel: (034) 328 7687, E-mail: bongani.hlatshwayo@newcastle.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Internet, Software

KZN Growth Fund Trust

The trust is reissuing its tender for a POPIA implementation specialist.

Tender no: KGFT RFQ 2021-012

Information: Nicolette Napier, Tel: (031) 372 3720, E-mail: accounts@kzngf.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, POPIA, Privacy

Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal

A service provider is sought to install and configure telephone management system, Man 3000 and repair and install telephone extension points at the Traffic Training College.

Tender no: ZNQ 00876/00000/00/HOD/GEN/21T

Information: Johan Meyer, Tel: (033) 394 0202, E-mail: Johan.Meyer@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for maintenance of wireless connectivity and internet infrastructure for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-27/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, ISP, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wireless, Networking, Hardware

Ndwedwe Local Municipality

The municipality is looking for provision of data enhancement and enrichment for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWP 57/21/22

Information: Xolani Hlekwane, Tel: (032) 532 5000, E-mail: xolani.hlekwane@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Data

Johannesburg Market

A service provider is sought for the maintenance and support of the Solaris environment for a period of 36 month.

Tender no: IT-OP-025-2021/2022

Information: Joburg Market, Tel: (011) 992 8000, E-mail: tenders@joburgmarket.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Thembisile Hani Local Municipality

Supply, delivery and maintenance of third level support in all ICT matters is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: THLM/SCM08/2021-2022/ICT 01

Information: T Ntimane, Tel: (013) 986 9185, E-mail: ntimanet@thembisilehanilm.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

iSimangaliso Wetland Park

Proposals are invited for the appointment ofa service provider for financial system support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 15/2021

Information: Bids Representative, Tel: (035) 590 1633, E-mail: bids@isimangaliso.com.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Support and maintenance

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading equipment and software (inclusive of support services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV941/2021

Information: Charlton Cupido, Tel: (023) 348 2947, E-mail: charlton@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Electricity meters, Smart meters, Water meters

Provision and maintenance of internet and related services is also sought for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV887/2021

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Internet, ISP, Support and maintenance

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration and maintenance of new server hosts and storage equipment.

Tender no: BV945/2022

Information: Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Servers, Storage, Support and maintenance

Overberg District Municipality

The Western Cape district requires backup server software for a three-year period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T20-2021/22

Information: P Britz, Tel: (028) 425 1157, E-mail: pbritz@odm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 March 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Backup, Servers

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

A service provider is sought to maintain the IDC’s building management system.

Tender no: T04/01/22

Information: Luyanda Dlamini, Tel: (011) 269 3767, E-mail: luyandad@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Building management, Facilities management

Human Sciences Research Council

The council requires a managed print service for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Feb – Zoom: Link, Meeting ID: 989 1119 5399, Passcode: B98kLa.

Tender no: HSRC/11/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Managed services, Printing, Imaging

A service provider is sought to design, host and maintain a virtual museum for a period of two years.

Tender no: HSRC/14/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Hosting, Virtual, Internet, Support and maintenance

The HSRC is also looking for a service provider to design, host and maintain a virtual museum for a period of two years.

Tender no: HSRC/14/2021/22

Information: Hilton Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2151, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Virtual, Internet, Hosting, Services, Support and maintenance

Automotive Industry Development Centre

The AIDC invites bids for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of the data backup and disaster recovery solution at Supplier Park Development Company SOC Ltd for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: AIDC_07_2021/22

Information: Thabang Nhladi, Tel: (012) 564 5001, E-mail: tnhladi@aidc.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Backup, Disaster recovery

Rand West Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality is re-adverting its request for a service provider to enter into a lease agreement to supply and maintain two A0 printers for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-6/001/2021/2022

Information: Prince Molapo, Tel: (011) 411 0093, E-mail: prince.molapo@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Departmentof Public Works

Network equipment and telephony is sought at the department's 38 Church Square building, Pretoria.

Tender no: PT21/034

Information: Dintheng Matlala, Cell: 078 549 4966, E-mail: Dintheng.matlala@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Networking

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

SASRIA is also advertising for unified communication services.

Tender no: 2022/7

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Unified communications

Office of the Valuer-General

The office wishes to appoint a service provider to provide enterprise risk management services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: OVG (14) (2021/2022)

Information: K Moatshe or N Wobiya, Cell: 078 422 2429, E-mail: Kabelo.Moatshe@ovg.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Professional services, Consulting, Enterprise risk management, Risk, Compliance

Competition Commission

The commission is re-advertising for a service provider to provide a document security and data loss prevention system for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: 19/2020-2021

Information: SCM department, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data, Data protection, Document security, Data loss prevention, Data recovery

The commission is also re-advertising for a service provider for cybersecurity for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Feb – Virtual.

Tender no: 18/2021-2022

Information: SCM department, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Professional services, Consulting, Cyber security, Internet

Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority requires a performance management software system for a period of three years, extendable for an additional two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Feb – Link.

Tender no: EWSETA/RFP/07/2021

Information: Mpho Maphuti, Tel: (011) 274 4700, E-mail: maphutim@ewseta.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Performance management

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of a geographic information system (GIS).

Tender no: MICT/SETA/GIS/17/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Geographic information system, GIS, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is also sought for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of the management information system (MIS) and decision support system (DSS) for a period of five years.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/MIS/18/2021

Information: SCM, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Management information system, MIS, Services, Support and maintenance, Decision support system, DSS

Central Karoo District Municipality

The Western Cape region is advertising for supply and delivery of 2 x i5 laptops, including software and peripherals.

Tender no: SCM010 - 2021/2022

Information: Candis Botes or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

City Council of Johannesburg

A service provider is sought to build, configure, install, migrate data, maintain and support an enterprise electronic health record management system for the period of three years.

Tender no: A901

Information: Reg Courtenay, Tel: (011) 407 7574, E-mail: RegC@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Health record management, Support and maintenance

The council requires a service provider to provide acquisition, development, enhancement, maintenance and support of a new valuation system for a period of three years,

Tender no: A902

Information: Piet Eloff, Tel: (011) 407 6606, E-mail: PietE@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Valuation, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA is looking for a service provider(s) to deploy network infrastructure and equipment at its regional office new building.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Feb

Tender no: SASSA: 51-21-CS-NW

Information: Muzi Mdlalose, Tel: (018) 397 3341, E-mail: MuziMd@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

South African National Biodiversity Institute

The organisation wishes to appoint three service providers for the supply and delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) hardware and peripherals for a period of three years.

Tender no: SANBI:IT413/2022

Information: Faizel Richards, Tel: (021) 799 8781, E-mail: f.richards@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Peripherals

Trans-Caledon TunnelAuthority

The authority requires implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: 93/2021/EWSS/ORACLE/RFB

Information: Colbert Makhubele, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders04@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Support andmaintenance

South African National Accreditation System

SANAS is looking for a service provider for the renewal of the Microsoft E3 O365 open value subscription (OVS) licences for 36 months.

Tender no: SANAS/ITMICROSOFTO365/2021-22/05

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

A service provider is sought for the provision of support and maintenance and adhoc services of IT management applications for 36 months.

Tender no: SANAS/ITTOOLS AND HELPDESK/2021-22/03

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: (012) 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and management, Hardware

National School of Government

The NSG is advertising for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system.

Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2021/22

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

Department of Home Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, installation and maintenance of offsite backup hardware for a period of forty-two (42) months.

Tender no: DHA03-2021

Information: Nico Masango, Tel: (012) 406 2789, E-mail: nico.masango@dha.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Backup, Support and maintenance

Bitou Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Feb – Virtual or on-site.

Tender no: SCM/2022/39/CORP

Information: Gavin Gresse, Tel: (044) 501 3131, E-mail: ggresse@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

South African Human Rights Commission

The commission wishes to request proposals from qualifying service providers for the evaluation of the deputy information officer position.

Tender no: SAHRC TOR 6-2021

Information: Thenjiwe, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: tdlamini@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

The SAHRC also invites quotations for the establishment of an electronic database of reports recommendations.

Tender no: SAHRC TOR 8-2021

Information: Sonto, Tel: (011) 877 3644, E-mail: snxumalo@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Reporting

Department of Human Settlements

Terms of reference are sought for the rental of audio-visual systems for the department`s boardrooms for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Feb – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: BID VA49/746

Information: Mluleki Kwinana, Tel: (012) 444 9245, E-mail: mluleki.kwinana@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Audio-visual

The department is also advertising the terms of reference for the procurement, installation and maintenance of a telecommunications solution, including telephone system (PABX), telephone management system (TMS) and all other related telephone equipment for the departmental buildings (240/260 JMS) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID VA49/748

Information: Suncity Shabangu, Tel: (012) 444 9018, E-mail: suncity.shabangu@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Telephony, Telephone management system

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

The agency is also advertising for the implementation of a private cloud infrastructure.

Tender no: HO/ICT/410/11/2021

Information: Daluxolo Qabaka, Tel: (021) 748 7299, E-mail: dqabaka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Cloud computing

PRASA is also advertising for the supply and delivery of portable ticketing (PITIX) device (purchase agreement for three months) as and when required for Metrorail KZN.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/04/02/2022/003/Q

Information:Rani Padayachee, Tel: (031) 813 0138, E-mail: rani.padayachee@prasa.com.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Ticketing

Supply and delivery of a ticketing printer is also sought for Metrorail KZN for three months as and when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/04/02/2022/004/Q

Information: Buyisiwe Khanyezi, Tel: (031) 813 0105, E-mail: Buyisiwe.Khanyezi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Ticketing, Printing

The agency is advertising for supply and delivery of combo contact smart card reader with fingerprint scanners, 3/4G routers, mono laser A4 printers and uninterrupted power supply unit (UPS) for Metrorail KZN.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/04/02/2022/002/Q

Information: Sphamandla Zondi, Tel: (031) 813 0082, E-mail: Sphamandla.Zondi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart card, Biometrics, Security, Telecommunications, 3G, 4G, Networking, Printing

Metrorail KZN requires supply and delivery of point of sales devices and monitors (21 inches) for three months as when required.

Tender no: KZN/RAIL/04/02/2022/001/Q

Information: Mzuzu Mhlongo, Tel: (031) 813 0061, E-mail: Mzuzu.Mhlongo@prasa.com.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Point of sale, POS

Supply and delivery of a tele-control monitoring system is also sought.

Tender no: 23/2021/CTN/IFNRA

Information: Emma Kalemba, Tel: (021) 449 4330, E-mail: emma.kalemba@prasa.com.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecontrol, Networking

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to provide maintenance of Modelmaker software for three years for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information.

Tender no: SSC WC Q15 (2021/2022) DALRRD

Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of a community shared network.

Tender no: COR-IT40/2021/2022

Information: Pheeha Asiti, Tel: (015) 294 1045, E-mail: asitip@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 8 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of data sim cards.

Tender no: COR-IT38/2021/2022

Information: Monville Sebela, Tel: (015) 294 1225, E-mail: sebelam@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Mobile, Cellular, Data

Department of Small Business Development

A service provider is sought to develop an integrated results monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system for DSBD programs and all programs being supported (or receiving funding) under the DSBD.

Tender no: DSBD IKM 001 (2021/2022)

Information: Ramadumetja Langa, Cell: 064 771 8540, E-mail: PLanga@dsbd.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Monitoring and evaluation

Development Bank of Southern Africa

A service provider is sought that can provide the IPP Office with printers and a print management solution over a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP034.2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Print management

Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration

A service provider is sought for the provisioning of support and maintenance of a hosted contact centre solution at the CCMA co-location datacentre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CCMA/2021/28-ICT

Information: Thulisa Mpumlo, Tel: (011) 377 6823, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@CCMA.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Hosting, Contact centre, Call centre

Department of Transport

The department is advertising for a vulnerability assessment service.

Tender no: RFQ 261/2021

Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: (012) 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Vulnerability, Professional services, Consulting

Bids are also invited for the procurement of network switch, wireless access points and implementation services for the period of three months.

Tender no: DOT/13/2021/ITP

Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Networking

A service provider is sought for the drafting of legislation for autonomous vehicles in South Africa.

Tender no: DOT/14/2021/ITP

Information: Lucky Mashile or John Mashinini, Tel: (012) 309 3429, E-mail: MashileL@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Smart cars

South African National Space Agency

The organisation is looking for a building management solution.

Tender no: SS/027/01/2022

Information: Nicole Strauss, Tel: (028) 285 0048, E-mail: nstrauss@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Building management

Matzikama Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for cellphone contracts for municipal and standby phones for a two year period.

Tender no: T13/2021-2022

Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile

Supply, delivery and installation of copy machines is also sought for a three year rental period.

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Date not disclosed.

Tender no: T14/2021-2022

Information: Ansori Dippenaar, Tel: (027) 201 3374, E-mail: ansorid@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Government Communication and Information System

The GCIS is looking for a media monitoring search platform.

Tender no: RFB 011-2021/2022

Information: Mpho Ramashi, Tel: (012) 473 0194, E-mail: mpho@gcis.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Software

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising its ICT re-cabling project.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Feb

Tender no: GRDM/22/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking

Msunduzi Local Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and delivery of meter reading handheld devices suitable for electricity and water meter readings for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM 45 OF 2021/2022

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Mobility

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an online hosted prepayment electricity vending and revenue management system.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 46 OF 21/22

Information: Nobuhle Nene, Tel: (033) 392 2875, E-mail: nobuhle.nene@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Services, Hosting, Electricity, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending, Revenue management

The municipality requires supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance and management of a handheld pre-paid parking meter system within its area of jurisdiction.

Non-compulsory briefing: TBA – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 51 OF 21/22

Information: Zacharia Maluleka, Tel: (033) 392 3096, E-mail: zacharia.maluleka@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Pre-paid vending

Department of Social Development

Proposals are invited for the redesign and revamp of the DSD website.

Tender no: SD16/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet

DSD is looking for a service provider to complete the network installation, configuration, support and maintenance of network equipment for a period of three years.

Tender no: SD17/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for supply and delivery of laptops and desktops as and when required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: EPMLM/8/3/414

Information: Patrick Mampuru, Tel: (013) 261 8428, E-mail: pmampuru@emogalelm.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Moqhaka Local Municipality

The Free State municipality is re-advertising its request for supply, delivery, maintenance and software for laser speed detection and digital imaging system for a period of three years.

Tender no: 4/2/1/2021-22

Information: D Van Der Westhuizen, Tel: (056) 216 9205, E-mail: darelle@moqhaka.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the lease of multi-function printers for a period of five years.

Tender no: NLC/2022 -01

Information: Tshepiso Victor Mahlake, Tel: (012) 432 1315, E-mail: TshepisoM@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Department of Defence

Supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and training for a vertical centre machine (computer numeric control machine) is required for Air Force Base Overberg.

Tender no: SPSC-B-017-2021

Information: Technical: Warrant Officer t. Tsogang, Tel: (021) 787-5207. General: Lieutenant Colonel U.R. Strydom, Tel: (021) 787 5075, E-mail: spscbidinvitation@gmail.com.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Training and eLearning

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought to provide a fleet management system for Services SETA (nationally).

Compulsory briefing: Yes – Link, Meeting ID: 980 866.

Tender no: PROC T622

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Fleet management

National Treasury

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop phase 2 of the online budget data portal (inclusive of ICT technical development and integrated communication) through extensive engagement with civil society using an agile methodology for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: NT002-2022

Information: Thivhileli, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Internet, Portals

A service provider is sought to supply, install and configure firewall devices to replace the current outdated firewall devices in the National Treasury and enter into three-year maintenance and support contract.

Tender no: NT017-1-2021

Information: Thivhileli, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Security, Firewall

Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality wishes to lease 42 laptops (tools of trade) for councillors for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 13/21/22

Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Rental of multifunctional printers is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: 16/21/22

Information: R Chuene, Tel: (015) 780 6300, E-mail: Chuener@ba-phalaborwa.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and configuration of an enterprise robotics tape library solution with the capability to process LTO tape media (versions 3, 6 or later), and to support and maintain the tape library.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 17/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Tape, Robotics

The CIPC is also advertising for the supply, install, configure, deploy, support and maintenance of a cloud backup solution for laptop and desktop devices (endpoints) of 600 users.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 18/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Security, Backup, Hardware

Service providers are invited to bid to provide onsite/remote maintenance and support for CIPC databases.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 19/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Databases, Support and maintenance

The CIPC is looking for an application programming interface (API) gateway solution.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 21/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Application programming interface, API, Gateway

Qualifying services providers are invited to bid for the provision of a patent search tool inclusive of a capacity building program for substantive search and examination (SSE).

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 20/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Search

Taletso TVET College

The North West college is advertising for the design, development and maintenance of its website and e-mail hosting for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: PUR 806/59

Information: Modise Wilson, Tel: (018) 384 2346, E-mail: modise@taletsofetcollege.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Feb 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Internet, Web, E-mail

Armscor

Bids are invited for the procurement of a server and network monitoring tool.

Tender no: EICT/2021/28

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Software, Servers, Monitoring

Armscor wishes to procure LAN access switches and cabling for its head office and remote sites.

Tender no: EICT/2021/26

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

A service provider is sought for digitisation and archival services at Armscor's head office.

Tender no: EICT/2021/31

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

State Information Technology Agency

Refresher for transversal contract for the provision of outright purchase for personal computers, mobile devices and services, outright purchase of computer peripherals, consumables and services for government departments for a period of three (03) years.

Tender no: RFB 740

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Computing, Mobility, Mobile, Mobile devices, Peripherals, Consumables, Transversal

SITA is advertising for the supply and installation of LAN switches and wireless infrastructure on behalf of the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Feb – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2539-2021

Information: Thato Meso, Tel: (012) 482 2595, E-mail: Thato.Meso@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Networking, Wireless