NetApp Customers Say Hybrid Cloud is the Future of Enterprise IT in New Global Survey

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today revealed findings from its survey assessing the adoption of hybrid cloud strategies and operational focus areas among NetApp’s global enterprise customer base.

The survey of IT decision makers and infrastructure owners around the world found that 77 percent plan to operate their businesses in hybrid cloud environments for the foreseeable future in order to meet growing business demands for faster innovation, while optimizing operations and lowering infrastructure costs.

“Speed is the new scale. IT leaders everywhere are accelerating digital transformation efforts, requiring more agility and flexibility to stay ahead of their competition and deliver immediate business impact,” said Ronen Schwartz, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Cloud Volumes at NetApp. “Enterprises are embracing hybrid cloud models to effectively scale out IT resources to support business-critical applications and workloads – and NetApp is leading the industry in providing hybrid multi-cloud solutions to meet these organizations wherever they are.”

Highlights from NetApp’s 2021 Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Customer Adoption Survey include:

The Future is Hybrid Cloud : More than three-quarters of respondents said their organization plans to operate a hybrid cloud environment for the foreseeable future, while only 17 percent expect their organization to eventually migrate all IT to the cloud. Those surveyed listed the most important business benefits of hybrid cloud adoption to be: Faster Innovation - 26 percent Increased Responsiveness to Customers - 25 percent Increased Collaboration - 22 percent

: More than three-quarters of respondents said their organization plans to operate a hybrid cloud environment for the foreseeable future, while only 17 percent expect their organization to eventually migrate all IT to the cloud. Those surveyed listed the most important business benefits of hybrid cloud adoption to be: Key Operational Drivers for Hybrid Cloud Adoption : Respondents indicated they are looking to improve infrastructure flexibility and scale (27 percent), as hybrid cloud designs help IT teams get access to the on-demand and emerging technologies offered by public cloud while still leveraging legacy systems running reliably on-premises. Nearly a quarter (21 percent) said they needed to optimize costs, while 13 percent said they needed to improve data accessibility.

: Respondents indicated they are looking to improve infrastructure flexibility and scale (27 percent), as hybrid cloud designs help IT teams get access to the on-demand and emerging technologies offered by public cloud while still leveraging legacy systems running reliably on-premises. Nearly a quarter (21 percent) said they needed to optimize costs, while 13 percent said they needed to improve data accessibility. Data Protection Remains Top Priority with Other Use Cases Gaining Traction: Data protection (including disaster recovery, backup and archiving) was the most popular hybrid cloud use case selected with 29 percent stating they are either utilizing hybrid cloud for data protection today or plan to within 24 months. However, customer respondents indicated they are also leveraging hybrid cloud for production use cases more than anticipated: 20 percent said they are currently integrating both on-premises and cloud resources to support the same workload for hybrid production, with 17 percent planning to do so within 24 months.

Innovative Organizations Continue to Succeed with NetApp Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Thesurvey data shows that organizations all over the world are adopting a hybrid cloud strategy and relying on NetApp’s industry-leading solutions to accelerate their digital transformation and deliver business value faster.

“We needed the flexibility and agility of a hybrid cloud architecture to more effectively manage the massive amounts of data being generated daily across our global manufacturing facilities and development sites to accelerate time to insights and better inform decision making,” said Rohit Agrawal, Global Head of Hybrid Cloud at Siemens Healthineers. “NetApp’s hybrid cloud solutions help us streamline data center operations and keep costs under control, with the ability to centralize, manage, and secure the mission-critical data and applications.”

Methodology

The survey was conducted by NetApp among 79 organizations (54% AMER, 36% EMEA, 10% APAC) representing large and midsized organizations across diverse industries that have deployed or plan to deploy hybrid cloud architectures with NetApp.

