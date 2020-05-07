Employees working from home during COVID-19 utilise Accellion to avoid data security risks

Accellion, Inc., provider of the enterprise content firewall that consolidates, controls and secures sensitive third-party communications, today announced key capabilities that protect the sensitive data remote employees access, share and collaborate on while working from home.

Hackers tap into a treasure trove of PII, PHI and IP when they leverage home network vulnerabilities like weak passwords, unpatched software, and connected Internet of things devices such as smart TVs and virtual assistants. Now, confidential corporate information like contracts, financial data and customer records become susceptible to unauthorised access as more employees begin working from home to contain COVID-19.

With the Accellion enterprise content firewall, remote employees receive the same data protections at home that they have in the office. Accellion consolidates security across third-party communication channels, including e-mail, file sharing, enterprise apps, Web forms, SFTP, MFT and mobile. With Accellion, employees working from home utilise a single platform to share PII, PHI, IP and other sensitive information with complete security and control. Every file uploaded, downloaded, sent and received is logged and auditable to demonstrate compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and more.

Accellion also provides employees secure access to connected business systems like Salesforce, Oracle, Office 365 and SAP, as well as cloud and on-premises content stores like Box, OneDrive and SharePoint. Employees upload, download, edit and share confidential files of any size or type in these and other systems without requiring any content migration or a VPN. As a result, employers avoid adding costly software licences and configuring VPN accounts.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic affects work environments, it must not impact workflows,” commented Jonathan Yaron, chief executive officer of Accellion. “The Accellion enterprise content firewall ensures organisations continue working seamlessly, securely, and in compliance with industry regulations, regardless of their locations.”

Organisations know their PII, PHI and IP is protected when employees work remotely because the Accellion content firewall provides:

Multi-factor authentication

Data encryption in transit and at rest

A hardened virtual appliance

Compliance with most data privacy regulations

Auditable logs of all file activity

Seamlessly scan file uploads with AV and your ATP

Seamlessly scan file downloads with your DLP

To learn more about how Accellion provides enterprises and their remote employees a simple, secure, and compliant way to share sensitive content to insecure work locations, please visit our remote work security page.

To learn more about Accellion solutions for the legal sector, please visit https://www.accellion.com/solutions/legal/.