ITWeb Security Summit postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

ITWeb has taken the decision to postpone its annual Security Summit, which was due to be held at the end of June this year.

“The threat posed by Covid-19 is of great concern to ITWeb Events. The safety and wellbeing of delegates who attend our events, as well as of our sponsors and events staff, is of the utmost importance to us,” says Angela Mace, CRM and Events director at ITWeb.

The new dates for the event are as follows:

Johannesburg

25 and 26 August: Conference & exhibition

27 August: Half-day workshops

27 and 28 August: Training

“We are currently working with the Cape Town venue to secure suitable dates, which we will share with everyone as soon as possible,” she adds.

Fortunately, all the international speakers who were scheduled to present on the original dates have been fully supportive and are able to attend the event in August, she adds.

Mace says ITWeb Events would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and hopes that the new dates will suit everyone who planned to attend in June.

“We did not take this decision lightly. Ensuring everyone’s health and safety has to be the priority for us, and in fact, for all businesses. We would like to say to all our attendees and sponsors: Stay safe and stay healthy,” she concludes.