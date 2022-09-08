Rimini Street Earns Additional Great Place to Work® Certifications in US, Australia and New Zealand

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Rimini Street has earned the designation of Great Place to Work-Certified™ in Australia, New Zealand, and the US. Last year, Rimini Street was certified in India, Korea, and the UK.

Great Place to Work is an internationally recognized benchmark certification for organizations that go above and beyond to provide an exceptional employee experience. The certification is achieved by distributing a third-party survey which has to be completed each year for re-certification. The survey is sent to employees in a geographic area to measure employees’ satisfaction with their employer. The data is used in combination with an internal audit of an organization’s culture reported in an extensive culture brief. Great Place to Work organizations, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors, are proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification is not something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “The certification is the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Rimini Street is one of the country’s best companies to work for.”

This year:

94% of US employees said, “I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community,” based on the Rimini Street Foundation’s extensive philanthropic work.

91% of Rimini Street employees in Australia and New Zealand reported that Rimini Street is a great place to work when more than 40% of New Zealanders are planning to quit their jobs. In Australia, one in five left their jobs in 2021, and 25% are considering it.

80% of the US Rimini Street employees said Rimini Street is a great place to work, compared to a 57% national average.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Rimini Street has excelled beyond its global Great Place to Work certifications, earning additional awards, including “Great Place to Work for Women” in the UK and “Best Leaders in Times of Crisis” in India – a recognition of the Company’s extensive support of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its founding in 1992, Great Place to Work has used insights from the surveys of over 100 million employees to help shape global work culture by promoting trust, equity, and inclusion. By earning these accolades, Rimini Street joins a community of workplaces that exceed standards. Rimini Street uses the Great Place to Work insights to continually improve Rimini Street community experiences around the world.

“Rimini Street has now achieved global recognition as a great place to work. Our leaders are committed to creating a culture that promotes equal opportunity for all, and we are especially proud of our extraordinary colleagues around the world who fuel our culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and support,” said Seth Ravin, CEO and chairman of the board at Rimini Street.

What Makes Rimini Street a Great Employer

In 2005 Rimini Street set out on a mission to “redefine enterprise software support” and disrupted the software services industry. The company now leads the market with a global base of 4,800 clients served to date and a compound annual revenue growth rate of 19% over the past five years, as of June 30, 2022. The Company has set a goal is to reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026, which it can only achieve if its clients and employees believe in the Rimini Street difference.

To meet that objective, Rimini Street has numerous programs designed to foster continuous improvement across the board, including:

Establishing a “family” culture that encourages all employees to take care of each other, and, during the pandemic, helping clients achieve business continuity and offering special payment programs.

that encourages all employees to take care of each other, and, during the pandemic, helping clients achieve business continuity and offering special payment programs. Providing financial aid, bespoke gifts, and personal contact by Rimini Street leaders to employees facing life’s challenges.

by Rimini Street leaders to employees facing life’s challenges. Celebrating successes through “Good Neighbors,” “People on the Move,” and “Golden Heart Spotlights” that highlight exceptional contributors.

through “Good Neighbors,” “People on the Move,” and “Golden Heart Spotlights” that highlight exceptional contributors. Embracing global diversity with virtual parties.

with virtual parties. Enabling a predominantly remote workforce so employees can balance career, family, and personal time.

so employees can balance career, family, and personal time. Executing its mission to “Support Humankind,” which includes more than $1.25 million in charitable donations to 350+ organizations through the Rimini Street Foundation.

which includes more than $1.25 million in charitable donations to 350+ organizations through the Rimini Street Foundation. Actively promoting from within and providing equal access to learning and development programs and resources.

and providing equal access to learning and development programs and resources. Promising and ensuring zero layoffs due to the pandemic and providing special bonuses to employees under certain salary thresholds to help with pandemic-related costs and special bonuses to employees who contracted COVID-19 so they could pay for tests and medicines not covered by Rimini Street’s robust insurance plans.

and providing special bonuses to employees under certain salary thresholds to help with pandemic-related costs and special bonuses to employees who contracted COVID-19 so they could pay for tests and medicines not covered by Rimini Street’s robust insurance plans. Hosting vaccination drives for 300 colleagues and their families in India and Japan.

for 300 colleagues and their families in India and Japan. Launching a RMNI Pride logo accompanying financial aid to a charitable organization that educates corporations on creating a welcoming environment for LGBTQI+ employees.

accompanying financial aid to a charitable organization that educates corporations on creating a welcoming environment for LGBTQI+ employees. Making Rimini Street events more inclusive to all internal audiences for greater knowledge sharing and collaboration.

