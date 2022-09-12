Vodacom adds strategy heavyweight to board

Vodacom has appointed Anna Dimitrova, Vodafone Germany’s chief strategy and transformation officer, to the board as a non-executive director.

In a statement to shareholders, the telco says the appointment of Dimitrova follows the resignation of Anne O’Leary, which was previously announced to the market and takes effect from 16 September.

Dimitrova will assume duty the next day, 17 September, and Vodacom says it is looking forward to her contribution.

The telco says her extensive experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategy formulation, operational excellence and product development will be beneficial to the group.

“Anna started her career in 2001 in the marketing department of Vodafone Germany. She has held various management positions in the consumer, enterprise and finance business units of Vodafone Germany, assuming responsibility for finance enterprise and enterprise marketing in 2011,” Vodacom says.

“From 2012 to 2014, she held the position of chief financial officer of Vodafone Czech Republic. Subsequently, Anna returned to Vodafone Germany, where she held senior roles, including managing director, finance and strategy. During this time, Anna successfully led the integrations of Vodafone Kabel Deutschland and the former Unity media companies.

“Anna is presently chief strategy and transformation officer at Vodafone Germany and with effect from 1 November, will assume the role of group financial controller for Vodafone Group Plc.”

Dimitrova holds an MBA from Friedrich-Alexander University in Erlangen-Nuremberg and a Diploma of Management from Henley Management College in the United Kingdom.

She is also chairperson of Tonies SE, a connected audio platform for children, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and is a member of the University Council of the Cologne University of Applied Sciences.