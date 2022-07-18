FXCM Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange and CFD trading services has today announced the appointment of Paul Gyles as Chief Marketing Officer.

Gyles, a senior, strategic and transformational leader based in London, brings over 15 years of experience in director level marketing positions to FXCM. He previously held marketing director roles at online trading provider, IG as well as Sony and, most recently, M&G.

Paul will be responsible for driving the branding and marketing strategy for FXCM, ensuring the leading provider of online FX and CFD trading continues to be client first, trader driven.

FXCM, recently named Broker of the Year at the Ultimate Fintech Awards, has continually expanded its services throughout 2022, underlining its commitment to a “Client First, Trader Driven” approach. In addition to expanding its CFD offering with the doubling of its French, German and UK share offerings, the firm also launched Australian single share CFD trading with zero data fees and commissions* to enhance the service provided to clients.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “Paul has broad marketing and management experience and a proven track record in high paced financial services and technology environments, so we’re delighted to have him join the FXCM team. It’s an exciting time for FXCM and we’re confident Paul’s wealth of experience and expertise will prove invaluable in ensuring FXCM remains the premier retail broker of choice.”

Paul Gyles, CMO of FXCM, said: “I’m excited to join the FXCM team at a time of growth and expansion. I’m looking forward to driving the firms’ branding and marketing strategy, ensuring its best-in-class offering continues to stand out in a competitive market.”

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.