BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Business Intelligence

Global partnership to drive enterprise performance management into Africa

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 08 Sep 2023
Read time 1min 20sec
Comments (0)
Andrew Bale, head of global partnerships at Jedox.
Andrew Bale, head of global partnerships at Jedox.

Jedox, Germany-based provider of performance management software, has appointed iOCO Software Distribution as its African channel partner.

According to Jedox, it serves 2 500 organisations acrosss 140 countries and South Africa is its biggest market in Africa. Its s enterprise performance management (EPM) SaaS platfom helps customers with budgeting, planning, forecasting and reporting, giving them real-time insight into their data while simplifying complex financial processes. 

iOCO will primarily target midsize and large enterprise companies, but it says any organisation spending too much time managing dozens of disconnected Excel files in their planning process is a potential customer.

According to MarketsAndMarkets research, the EPM market is growing at 7% annualised across the 2022 through 2027 period globally.

See also

Why it’s time to go beyond CPM or EPM

Take your EPM solution to the next level

“We expect similar rates across the continent and within South Africa,” says Andrew Bale, head of global partnerships at Jedox.

“By leveraging the expertise of iOCO Software Distributions' experienced team in this region, we can ensure that our customers have access to the best possible support when implementing and using our products.”

Ziaad Suleman, chief commercial officer at iOCO's parent EOH, says, "We are delighted to be working with Jedox on this venture as part of our vision for enabling digital transformation through innovative technologies.”

Bale adds that Jedox and iOCO Software Distribution are focused “on investments to make initial, joint customers successful in their transition to Jedox EPM solutions.”

Customers will also have access to AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics technology solutions.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.