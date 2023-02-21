Dynamic Technologies creates foundation for seamless, automated project accounting with Sage Intacct

South African software and technology services group, Dynamic Technologies, has implemented the Sage Intacct cloud-based financial management platform to automate processes and gain end-to-end operational and financial visibility across its business.

As the implementation, consulting and integration partner for the roll-out, the company worked closely with AWCape, a leading Sage Business Partner.

Fact sheet Solution: Sage Intacct Industry: IT Provider: AWCape User: Dynamic Technologies

Dynamic Technologies has grown organically and by acquisitions into a multinational group with more than 1 500 staff, 13 companies and 25 reporting entities. Group companies include CloudSmiths, DigiRail, DotModus, DVT, Dynamic DNA, Dynamic Talent, Emerald Consulting, Inspired Testing, Upper Sigma and Xsmths.

Before implementing Sage Intacct as its financial backbone, the group used multiple business systems. Consolidating financial reporting across all these businesses was a time-consuming and manually intensive task. Dynamic Technologies thus wanted to put in place a scalable, modern business system that would simplify reporting across multiple entities and currencies.

Dynamic Technologies selected Sage Intacct based on its deep multi-dimensional accounting capabilities, sophisticated visibility for real-time decision-making and ease of integration via open application programming interfaces. Dynamic Technologies can easily view and analyse performance at company level and run consolidated reports for the group as a whole, thanks to Sage Intacct.

Working with AWCape, Dynamic Technologies went live on the Sage Intacct platform across all 25 entities in less than two months.

Streamlined accounting workflows

In the project's next phase, Dynamic Technologies plans to evolve Sage Intacct into a platform for automated project accounting, supported through integration with various CRM and time recording platforms.

Vaughan Diedrick, Group COO at Dynamic Technologies, says: "As a growing technology business, we needed to put in place a modern, scalable software as a service financial solution to gain complete visibility of our business and streamline reporting across multiple currencies and entities. Sage Intacct is a modular, flexible solution that will grow alongside our business.

"It was a pleasure to collaborate with the AWCape team on this project. They helped us to get up and running fast, with an aggressive deadline associated with financial year-end. We now have an open, configurable, cloud accounting solution in place that lets us easily share data and connect multiple solutions providing a solid foundation for growth."

Adds Jeff Ryan, MD for AWCape: "Professional services companies need operational and financial visibility across their businesses to ensure profitable operations and improve customer satisfaction. Sage Intacct gives them a unified financial consolidation solution that easily handles domestic and global locations, single and multiple base currencies, and simple and complex ownership structures."

Gerhard Hartman, Vice-President, Medium Business for Sage Africa & Middle East, says: "We are pleased to see that customers trust our accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology to make work and money flow. Many companies in the professional services sector have complex multi-entity management and global consolidation requirements. Sage Intacct relegates the pain of manual processes and patchworked spreadsheets to the past, making data flow seamlessly across the business in unified workflows that companies can easily customise to their unique business needs."