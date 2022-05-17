Trilio Announces Technical Preview of ‘Continuous Restore,’ Delivering Cloud-Native Application Portability and Recoverability in Seconds Across Disparate Infrastructure

New capability unlocks data gravity and frees data-driven organizations to quickly replicate production-grade Cloud-Native applications to any cloud in seconds. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Entirely storage-, cloud- and distribution-agnostic, Trilio’s “Continuous Restore” capability will enable users to continuously stage data at multiple and heterogeneous clouds. This means that applications—regardless of where they reside—will be able to tap into that data and be brought online in seconds, achieving exceptional levels of Recovery Time Objectives (RTO). The capability will be introduced as part of the TrilioVault for Kubernetes cloud-native data protection and management platform.

“Distributed environments consisting of core, edge and cloud resources are becoming the predominant architecture for enterprises today,” said Murali Balcha, Founder and CTO of Trilio. “Companies frequently need to move stateful applications and their data volumes among these diverse environments to achieve cost-efficiency, performance, security and disaster recovery imperatives. Unfortunately, no easy-to-use, affordable solution for continuous data volume replication across heterogeneous infrastructure environments exists today.”

“Trilio’s Continuous Restore capability enables migration and replication of stateful applications in seconds or minutes so that all companies can protect and use their data anywhere—regardless of what the application runs on or where the data is stored,” continued Balcha. “This provides organizations the ability to meet leading levels of application uptime, achieve Service Level Agreements (SLAs) expected of production-grade applications—all at an affordable cost. Continuous Restore is a game-changer that will make today’s modern businesses even more competitive and resilient.”

Use cases for the Continuous Restore capability include:

1. Disaster Recovery: Users will be able to achieve availability objectives and recover from outages or failures in a matter of seconds or minutes rather than days or weeks. Using Continuous Restore, Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) will improve by over 80% versus traditional methods.

2. Application Migrations: Continuous Restore allows IT teams to optimize performance and achieve better Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by choosing the infrastructure best suited to current needs. The Continuous Restore capability will also enable organizations to unify their infrastructure, especially those that have grown quickly and adopted a variety of compute platforms and storage solutions to meet unique needs. Continuous Restore will make possible tremendously fast application mobility across infrastructure silos, making them silos no more.

3. Testing/Development: Developers can increase the velocity of CI/CD pipelines by staging data for multiple test/dev environments. These test/dev environments can be spun up in seconds with continuously replicated production data and accelerating the push of validated changes into production. In fact, DevOps teams can use this capability to test their “restore” protocols to ensure that restore will work when needed.

4. Data Curation from Edge Clouds: As distributed environments proliferate in the future, massive amounts of data will be collected at “the edge,” and this information from diverse architectures will need to be rapidly replicated and moved throughout distributed systems where it can be assimilated and centrally analyzed by any number of different applications.

Attend Trilio’s Session: “Cloud-Native App Recoverability & Portability in a Matter of Seconds thru the Unification of Information Silos'' on Thursday May 19 3pm CET at the Microsoft Azure Booth P12. Join Ben Morrison, solution architect at Trilio, for his presentation and demo showcasing Trilio's capability for migrating a stateful application from on-prem Red Hat OpenShift to Azure AKS in a matter of seconds — highlighting the flexibility and speed enabled by the TrilioVault for Kubernetes platform.

Continuous Restore is a capability within TrilioVault for Kubernetes and will be made generally available as part of a product release in Q3’22. For those that want to preview or test the capability, please contact Trilio.