Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module to Drive Digital Transformation and Machine Vision AI Applications

Quectel's new SC680A LTE smart module (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has released its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions as well as micro-mobility applications and small electric cars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005031/en/

“We are excited to introduce another highly integrated smart module which gives global customers more flexibility in their IoT device designs,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO of Quectel. “It enables a variety of industrial and consumer IoT verticals with high data rate and powerful camera features. The SC680A also has a long lifecycle through to 2028 so that it can satisfy the need for extended hardware availability and help the IoT sector create future-proof IoT solutions.”

Utilizing the Qualcomm QCM4290 platform, Quectel’s SC680A module adopts a customized 64-bit ARM v8.0 compliant octa-core Kryo 260 application processor for increased speed and robust on-device performance.

The SC680A module supports multimode LTE Cat 6 cellular networks with short-range wireless communication technologies such as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac and upgradability to Wi-Fi 6. The L1+L5 dual-band multi-constellation and high-precision GNSS (GPS/ GLONASS/ BDS/ Galileo/ NavIC/ QZSS) receiver is also embedded for optimized positioning services.

The Quectel SC680A contains an embedded Android 12 operating system which allows for future iterative upgrades to Android 13 or 14 and are suitable for Google GMS certification. Equipped with a powerful Adreno 610 GPU, the module supports a maximum of four cameras and up to 25 MP dual cameras to work simultaneously.

In order to meet the different needs of various regions around the world, the SC680A family offers multiple variants:

The SC680A-NA for North America. Samples of the SC680A-NA module will be available in late October 2022.

The SC680A-WF (Wi-Fi & Bluetooth only) for global markets will be available in late October 2022.

The SC680A-EM for EMEA, Korea, South Asia, India, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa with sample availability expected at the end of September 2022.

Another variant SC680A-JP is under planning for the Japanese market.

Designed with pin-to-pin compatibility with Quectel’s previous generation smart modules such as the SC600Y/ SC600T/ SC606T/SC686A series, the SC680A series can help IoT developers upgrade their smart terminals easily and accelerate the time-to-market of their devices.

Quectel is uniquely positioned to help build a smarter world with broad portfolio of IoT solutions and one-stop services. In addition to smart modules spanning across every market segment from entry level to premium tier, Quectel also offers a comprehensive range of high-performance antennas. In particular, Quectel’s range of Combo antennas, which integrate multiple technologies such as 4G, Wi-Fi and GNSS, offer a highly flexible and reliable antenna solution for outdoor applications.

The SC680A module will be on display at MWC Las Vegas on Booth No W1.520, September 28-30 2022 with general availability during October.