Vodacom connects Limpopo with R460m network upgrade

Vodacom has pumped more than R460 million into network expansion in Limpopo, to increase coverage and meet the growing need for online access.

An amount of R140 million of this capital expenditure has been spent on expanding broadband coverage, with 58 new base station sites deployed, including 17 in deep rural areas.

A further R110 million has been invested in upgrading base station battery systems to cushion the telco from ongoing power outages.

Vodacom’s network spend in Limpopo comes on the back of growing investments by telcos in outlying areas, as they seek to extract more value away from the traditional major cities.

“Our investment in network technology aims to expand broadband coverage and provide quality network service to our customers. As a result, we are enabling citizens across the region to reap the benefits of connectivity and not be left behind in a digitised society,” says Miguel Simoes, managing executive for Vodacom Limpopo region.

“At Vodacom, our purpose is to connect for a better future. I am delighted by the strides we have made as a region in network capabilities, customer growth and, most importantly, democratising access to the internet in this past financial year, as we support our company’s goal of harnessing technology to improve the lives of the next 100 million customers by 2025.”

Vodacom says the region’s 3G population coverage now stands at 99.7%, with 4G at 94.3%.

Last year, Vodacom Limpopo switched on 5G mobile networks in Polokwane and Thohoyandou. It also completed 642 LTE upgrades to accommodate the 46% increase in data traffic year-on-year.

Furthermore, as part of Vodacom’s price reduction plans, it launched customised Just 4 You discounted voice and data offers for customers in Limpopo. This includes social media bundles starting from R5, to larger data offers such as 10GB at R99.

Simoes comments: “Through our efforts to reduce the cost to communicate, while at the same time introduce connectivity to more areas and upgrade existing network services, we have grown our customer base by 19% in this past year. This means more than three million customers in the region can tap into the life-changing opportunities of digital technology, from essential services to employment and education.”