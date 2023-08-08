Designer Series by Linksys Brings Modern Look to Essential WiFi Devices

Velop Pro 6E in three color options inspired by nature. (Photo: Business Wire)

Linksys, an iconic Home and Small Office connectivity company, is pleased to announce in a statement of direction its new Designer Series. This collection of connectivity products will become available online and in stores over the next several months, through the end of this year.

This most recent addition to the Linksys family of products continues in the tradition of high-tech, innovative connectivity devices for the home, providing top-of-the line service and reliability combined with a fresh design that gives a sophisticated, modern edge and a tasteful new look to the traditional home WiFi router.

“The Designer Series came from two-plus years of research, conversations with our customers and design exploration,” said Michael Wick, director of product design at Linksys. “We were asked to evolve Velop. The result is a new design language and color family that seamlessly blends in with home and small office décor around the world. Customers and beta users have confirmed we hit the mark.”

The Designer Series creates the perfect solution for those looking for an elegant, attractive WiFi option that also provides trusted reliability and an industry-leading 3-year warranty. Products in the Designer Series follow in the widely recognized footsteps of the Velop series, delivering the performance and reliability that is the trademark of Linksys, the originator of the home Wireless Router and the router that inspired OpenWRT.

The Linksys Designer Series is a modern departure from traditional home connectivity designs, which were developed by Linksys and have since become the industry norm. The Designer Series reinvents the concept of home connectivity with tasteful, carefully designed products that raise the bar for aesthetics. Products in the Designer Series have a sleek, modern look, but still provide the speed, stability, and reliability that only a company that has been a trusted leader in the field for 35+ years can deliver — all backed by the industry’s best warranty*.

Designer Series colors — including tasteful shades of white, gray, and black — are inspired by nature to delight aesthetically minded consumers who want the speed and connectivity that makes Linksys a household name. WiFi routers and nodes in the Designer Series are pleasing to the eye and accentuate the feel of a room.

The Designer Series is also more planet friendly. Designer Series packaging uses 65% recycled materials and several elements of the products themselves are sourced from recycled materials.

The first product in the Designer Series is the Linksys Velop Pro 6E. Featuring the signature “nature-inspired” droplet design, the Velop Pro 6E provides an ultra-fast WiFi 6E experience at an affordable price point suitable for a variety of households.

