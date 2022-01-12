MultiPay Group Chooses Percona for Database Management

Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that MultiPay Group, a global payments technology company, has signed with Percona to provide Managed Services for its MySQL open source database deployments.

MultiPay provides a unique, innovative API that acts as a single point of integration between any payment method and any acquirer. MultiPay currently serves a large number of customers in 24 countries including Zara and Frasers Group. The company enables large-scale merchants across retail, hospitality, travel and transportation sectors to accept any payment, anywhere, enabling greater freedom and flexibility for consumers and merchants alike.

However, the company’s service relies on a solid, dependable and available database infrastructure to operate efficiently. MultiPay works with Percona to get the best available advice, expertise and support for its database deployments. MultiPay relies on Percona XtraDB Cluster and Percona Monitoring and Management for its operational database and management.

Delia Pedersoli, Chief Operating Officer at MultiPay said: “Assigning our database management to Percona will enable us to realise greater efficiencies as we continue to grow our technology offering and better serve consumers and merchants with fast, seamless payment experiences. We support global retail customers with their critical payment infrastructure and we plan ahead so that we can always deliver what our customers need. Percona offers that round the clock expert support to help us ensure our databases are running at peak performance, and we can rely on Percona’s unbiased approach as we consider any future deployments too.”

Martin James, Vice President EMEA at Percona said: “TheeCommerce marketplace is competitive and customers aren’t willing to put up with poor performance. MultiPay has built a unique offering that revolutionises the payment experience for consumers, and their service must keep up with what they’ve promised. Alongside running Percona XtraDB Cluster for availability, Percona provides 24/7/365 expertise and support to ensure MultiPay’s database performance is aligned with their business goals.”

As part of the agreement, Percona will help provide MultiPay with Managed Services to ensure the necessary high availability of their payment platform as well as the assistance to help them develop their long-term database and cloud strategy. The deal will result in greater cost efficiencies and easier database management for MultiPay, allowing the company to continue its global expansion and support more customers over time. MultiPay’s decision to use Percona Managed Services helps the company take care of its complex technical needs and deliver their mission critical, customer-facing services.

