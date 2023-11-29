MTN joins global effort to combat gender-based violence with UNiTE! campaign

Nompilo Morafo, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at MTN Group.

Leveraging innovative technology and strategic partnerships to combat gender-based violence (GBV), MTN Group today announces its participation in the global "UNiTE! Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls" campaign. MTN Group's involvement underscores its commitment to creating safer, more equitable environments for women and girls.

UNiTE! is a 16-day campaign of activism against the scourge of GBV, which affects around 736 million women worldwide. The campaign focuses on breaking the barriers of silence and stigma that often surround GBV, empowering women to stand strong and speak out.

According to the World Health Organization, in sub-Saharan Africa a third of women have experienced physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner. This surpasses the global average of 20%. Shockingly, one in five women (20%) in the region has experienced violence in the past year, compared to 13% globally.

"The staggering number of women affected by gender-based violence globally requires more than just awareness – it demands action,” says MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Nompilo Morafo.

"GBV is a crisis that transcends borders and cultures. As Africa’s leading communications company, we are uniquely positioned to use our resources and reach to make a tangible difference. Leveraging the power of technology as a social catalyst, we, together with all those involved in the UNiTE! campaign, contribute to making our communities safer."

MTN urges everyone to participate during the 16 Days of Activism against GBV campaign, amplifying the voices of survivors and activists, supporting women's organisations and strengthening feminist movements towards a common goal.

The collective call to action is to empower survivors, reduce and prevent violence against women and girls, and protect women's rights, while simultaneously educating male allies and providing resources that can lead to further harm reduction. The time for silence is over; it is time to act, to empower and be the change!

Every year, the United Nations marks 16 Days of Activism against GBV. The campaign runs from 25 November to 10 December and acts to shed light on the urgent need for collective action to combat GBV globally.

MTN Group’s website provides a wealth of information on GBV, including tools and resources and emergency contacts across numerous markets.

For more information, please visit https://www.mtn.com/16-days-of-activism/.