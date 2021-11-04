Hytera Launches Rugged MCS Radio PDM680 to Empower Public Safety’s In-Depth Digital Transformation

Hytera Launches Rugged PDM680 MCS Radio to Empower Public Safety’s In-Depth Digital Transformation (Graphic: Business Wire)

At CCW 2021, Hytera launched the PDM680, its first rugged 3GPP-compliant Mission Critical Services (MCS) radio. The PDM680 is designed to help first responders stay connected and informed anywhere, anytime in critical situations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005846/en/

As a professional rugged radio, the PDM680 is purpose-built and equipped with reliable Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT), Mission Critical Video (MCVideo) and Mission Critical Data (MCData) services to support those working in the most challenging conditions.

Rugged for harsh conditions, designed for flexibility

The PDM680 is built for easy use in critical moments, as it is both rugged and durable, as well as being ergonomic in its design. The radio's IP68 rating and MIL-STD 810H certification ensure it will continue to operate reliably in extreme environments.

The radio is designed to enable first responders to hear and be heard clearly. The best-in-class audio technology can reach a maximum SPL of 118 dB. Moreover, AI-based noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and wind noise cancellation technologies minimize background noise and boost audio clarity.

Ready for Mission Critical Services

"With the maturity of broadband technology and the need for service upgrades, the demand for data services in public safety is gradually increasing. The broadband services provided by commercial networks cannot fully meet the strict requirements of public safety users in terms of real-time availability and reliability. More and more countries are putting the development of MC-LTE networks on the agenda," said Yan Liu, Product Manager of Smart Radio Department, Hytera. "The PDM680 represents our deep experience in designing and developing mission-critical solutions for public safety users."

Professional mission critical radio

Reliable communications are crucial for emergency service teams. MC-LTE services require higher network transmission efficiency, better signal quality and lower data latency. The PDM680 radio provides eMBMS and 40ms MCH Scheduling Period (MSP) functionality, which allows users to initiate a multi-cast session with a high quality of service and without user congestion.

The LTE performance (TRP/TIS) of the PDM680 in key frequency bands is improved by about 2dB compared with off-the-shelf broadband devices to ensure stable communications are maintained even in situations with weak signals.

The PDM680 is equipped with a native Hytera HyTalk MC app which enables key services like MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData. Also, the Priority Quality of Service (QoS) of the Hytera HyTalk MC solution ensures that first responders are given the highest priority available over any other commercial users.

D2D communications and MCS-DMR Simulcall

The unpredictable nature of emergencies requires an immediate response, especially when the LTE network is down or non-existent. As it is built with DMR technology, the PDM680 can provide device-to-device (D2D) communications whenever LTE connectivity is unavailable.

Moreover, the PDM680 features MCS-DMR Simulcall, so it can call both MCS devices and DMR radios simultaneously. This helps commanders save time and effort to initiate the MCS and the DMR calls at the same time with the press of the PTT key.

More connectivity, more possibility

Other innovations include providing a GMS-certified Android platform and open API to streamline device management and enhance productivity. First responders can expand and customize the PDM680's functionality by deploying a range of accessories, such as the use of a USB Type-C port and 13-Pin connector.

The PDM680 is a rugged MCS radio, which now takes its place as a key component of Hytera's public safety solutions. It can be combined with Hytera's various products to form multiple solutions, ensuring safe and reliable communication in any scenario.

For more information about Hytera PDM680, visit: https://bit.ly/3GRN1tO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005846/en/