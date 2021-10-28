Over 70 AI start-ups to be showcased at upcoming NVIDIA GTC global conference

Serge Lemonde, Global Head of NVIDIA Inception.

Participants in the upcoming global NVIDIA GTC conference will have the opportunity to discover over 70 innovative AI start-ups from around the world.

The start-ups, which are innovating for sectors ranging from automotive to industrial safety, are participants in NVIDIA’s Inception programme that supports start-up growth.

Serge Lemonde, Global Head of NVIDIA Inception, explains: “NVIDIA Inception is a programme for start-ups that provides critical co-marketing support, training and technology. All of the company’s engineers have access to hands-on, cloud-based training through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, preferred pricing on hardware via our global network of distributors, invitations to exclusive networking events, opportunities to engage with venture capital partners and more. These benefits were specifically crafted to provide start-ups faster time to market, as well as platform acceleration, which delivers increased ROI.”

NVIDIA Inception has always been a key pillar of GTC, where over 200 000 AI innovators, technologists and creators will gather virtually this year for four days of knowledge-sharing and networking.

This year, the NVIDIA Inception track at GTC features 70+ members, 39 of which are from EMEA, covering topics across automotive, agriculture, media and entertainment, healthcare, financial services, industrial safety and conversational AI.

Says Lemonde: “Inception members are well represented across all sessions – not just the Inception track. Many of our members have matured significantly since they first joined the programme and have exciting product updates to share. GTC is the right place for them to raise awareness and to reach future investors, customers and partners.”

GTC will also feature talks of interest to start-ups, including an Executive Strategy session and discussion on the NVIDIA Inception Venture Capital Alliance, a discussion on how to get the most out of the NVIDIA Inception programme, and a panel discussion on how start-ups are leading AI transformation in Africa.

GTC, with nearly 500 free sessions, multiple tracks and in-depth training and workshops, will also feature highlights such as Braindates , where attendees will have the chance to network with others one-on-one or in small groups, as well as two-hour-long free training sessions from NVIDIA DLI and full-day workshops on 8 November. Training will cover topics including 'An Introduction to Learning Deep Learning', 'Developer Tools Fundamentals for RayTracing', 'Accelerating and Scaling Inference with NVIDIA GPUs', and more.

NVIDIA GTC will be held from 8-11 November and is free to attend. To find out more and register, go to https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/.