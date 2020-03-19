Blue Turtle achieves Platinum status with the Imperva Partner Program for 2020

Blue Turtle Technologies is thrilled to announce that it has achieved Platinum status for the Imperva Partner Program for 2020. Blue Turtle has been an Imperva Partner for almost five years, and the company has recently been notified that it has been awarded Platinum status for the year ahead. This is based on its bookings and outstanding training achievements within the past 12 months, allowing Blue Turtle to qualify for this prestigious accolade.

Imperva provides a broad range of security solutions, which in turn provide a secure foundation to assist with proactively identifying, evaluating and eliminating current and emerging cybersecurity threats. The company’s best-in-class channel program offers partners streamlined enablement and turnkey marketing programs that provide an outstanding return on investment.

According to Stephan le Roux, Product Manager at Blue Turtle Technologies, the company’s customer base contains large key players in the banking, mining and engineering space. “Our clients use Imperva for their app and data protection, to create a robust security framework for their business," he says.

"Our clients’ ongoing trust in us to help them secure their business end-to-end is just one reason that achieving Platinum status with Imperva is so valuable to our business, as it highlights our company as a preferred provider for the vendor’s specific brand of data protection and security solutions.”

For customers looking to deploy Imperva, this partner status provides them with the assurance that Blue Turtle offers a high degree of credibility, confidence and recognition within the market, while at the same time providing accredited channel incentives as a positive motivator for internal teams. All of which assist in ensuring that the company is able to better support customers and emphasise investment into technologies that make their businesses run better.

Today Blue Turtle focuses on delivering Imperva to clients within the financial services sector, as well as those customers who have a large bank of legacy data that they have attained over many years, which require more robust data protection and security. It helps customers better secure their environments through a three-step process that entails identifying the attack, securing the database, and lastly, installing more efficient app security and firewalls that successfully manage the data at hand.

“Recently, Kaspersky released results from its Q4 2019 DDOS attacks report, which examines attacks blocked by its DDOS Protection. The number of DDOS attacks in Q4 2018 makes up only 56% of attacks detected in Q4 2019, with almost 30% of all attacks taking place on the weekend. At Blue Turtle we understand that attackers don’t discriminate, and the attack surface is on the rise, where cyber criminals will find a way to crack a system at any time of the day. This ultimately illustrates that more than ever, there is a need for heightened security for all apps and data, no matter the size of your business or the time of day you operate in,” concludes Le Roux.

For more information, please contact Blue Turtle via e-mail at info@blueturtle.co.za