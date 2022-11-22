Rimini Street Celebrates Additional Great Place to Work® Certifications Across EMEA and Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced the Company has added additional Great Place to Work® certifications in Japan and throughout EMEA, including France, Israel and the UK.

Today’s announcement builds on Rimini Street’s previous certifications covering India, Korea, and the UK, as well as Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., and celebrates Rimini Street’s global culture of collaboration, inclusivity and support for its exceptional workforce in today’s flexible workplace environment.

Great Place to Work is an internationally recognized benchmark for organizations that go above and beyond to provide an outstanding employee experience. The certification is achieved by distributing a third-party survey renewed each year to maintain certification. The completely anonymous survey is sent to all employees in a geographic area to measure their level of employee satisfaction. The data is used in combination with an internal audit of an organization’s culture reported in an extensive culture brief. After meeting the participating requirements, the results are analyzed by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Rimini Street has been recognized as a Great Place to Work throughout the world where we have colleagues, and we are committed to creating, nurturing and growing a culture that empowers our employees to thrive, succeed and innovate,” said Seth Ravin, CEO and chairman of the board at Rimini Street. “Our Company is home to a growing workforce of extraordinary, talented and experienced colleagues who passionately support our clients and each other while maintaining the highest levels of performance and execution. It is key to Rimini Street’s ability to attract and retain the best talent and to deliver unmatched service to our clients 24/7/365.”

EMEA and Japan Survey Findings Affirm Rimini Street a Great Place to Work

Since its founding in 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great place to work: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Great Place to Work is driven by its mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Rimini Street employees in EMEA gave high to perfect ratings on the Company’s culture, services and products, citing:

“I am able to make the best use of my abilities here.”

“Open and honest feedback is a natural part of our work.”

“People here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation.”

“I would highly recommend the services and products my organization provides.”

“We are thrilled that Rimini Street is now also recognized across EMEA as a Great Place to Work,” said Emmanuelle Hose, GM of Rimini Street, EMEA. “It speaks volumes about the Company when employees globally rally behind our culture and share their passion for Rimini Street and our mission.”

In Japan, employees also gave Rimini Street very high marks in work/life balance and trust:

“I am encouraged to have a good work/life balance in this company.”

“Employees are entrusted with responsible tasks at this company.”

“Work/life balance is top of mind for most companies competing for top talent. Rimini Street is leading in this effort and received recognition by our colleagues for our commitment to balancing their happiness and wellness with the demands of a growing, global business,” said Yorio Wakisaka, GM of Rimini Street, Japan.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

What Makes Rimini Street a Unique Employer

Since its founding in 2015, Rimini Street has been an IT solutions pioneer, disrupting the software services industry and now leading the market with more than 4,900 clients served to date. The Company is focused on accelerating growth and committed to investing in and nurturing programs that support the 4C’s of Rimini Street: Company, Clients, Colleagues and Community.

Rimini Street has incorporated numerous programs dedicated to the health and engagement of its colleagues including:

Fabulous Fridays: A 4-Day Workweek program that provides an additional day of rest and recovery for all full-time and part-time employees and interns of Rimini Street

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Celebration: A month-long awareness program complete with professional health webinars and internal FUNraising led by Rimini Street’s breast cancer survivor and support group, TEAM PINK

Rimini Street Foundation Volunteer Days: Global volunteer activities hosted by Rimini Street’s self-funded charitable giving program to give employee time and financial donations to hundreds of selected charities around the world

