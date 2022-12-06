SoftwareReviews Names Board As Leader For 2022 Enterprise Performance Management Data Quadrant

Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced that SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has published its Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Data Quadrant awards, naming Board as the leader for 2022.

Board is the EPM Data Quadrant leader with 88% of users satisfied with Board’s capabilities as a vendor, whilst 89% of users are satisfied with Board’s product features, and 92% of users are likely to recommend Board. According to SoftwareReviews’ recent report, Board received a Net Emotional Footprint of +99, reflecting extremely positive emotional sentiment for Board amongst the user community.

Each year, SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users’ point of view.

“We feel honored by SoftwareReviews, and are excited for the recognition and momentum of Board’s Intelligent Planning solutions,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board. “We are delighted that Board is confirmed as leader in the 2022 EPM Data Quadrant, and it reflects the power of Intelligent Planning, for customers seeking to plan, transform and grow in today’s business landscape.”

SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

Download this summary report to discover how EPM vendors compare and examine the detailed scores that resulted in Board being ranked the top EPM software for 2022.