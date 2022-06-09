DCC becomes sole Symantec distributor for SA, adds SADC to its Symantec distribution region

Fred Mitchell, software solutions division head at DCC.

Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has been appointed the sole distributor for Symantec’s entire range of security solutions to the South African channel. In addition, the distributor will now also be distributing Symantec into the SADC region.

DCC and Symantec have had a long and fruitful partnership over the years, which has seen the companies grow a successful SA channel model, which now extends to include SADC.

The sole distribution appointment is undoubtedly indicative of the success of partnership and a feather in DCC’s cap. DCC has won multiple Symantec Distributor of the Year awards over the years.

“Our appointment as sole distributor of Symantec in SA and our growth in the security space in SADC speak volumes of our partnership, which has stood the test of time. We’ve fostered a noteworthy relationship over the years and look forward to this next, exciting phase in our business partnership,” says Fred Mitchell, software solutions division head at DCC.

DCC has a strong footprint in the SADC region and the appointment will undoubtedly see Symantec’s growth in the region go from strength to strength. The distributor has dedicated offices in most of the SADC countries and also a strong SADC-focused team based at its head office in Johannesburg.

Symantec, by Broadcom Software, is recognised as the industry leader in various security technologies for the endpoint, DLP, web protection (WPS, encryption and many others). It is also the only vendor to be rated at the top of endpoint protection tests across all platforms, Windows, MacOS and mobile.