ZTE cements 5G value proposition with mobile private networks

COVID-19 has changed the way the world works and the hybrid model of working from both home and in the office is taking root. However, this is entirely dependent on reliable, secure and affordable connectivity, which is why ZTE, as part of its contribution towards digital transformation in Africa, has rolled out technology in the form of 5G mobile private networks to meet these prerequisites.

ZTE is a leading provider of ICT and telecommunications infrastructure and services with operations in more than 160 countries. The company came to South Africa in 2001, now it has presence in Johannesburg, Cape Town, PE and Durban.

It provides telecommunication solutions, broadband, E-education, data centre, security, transport, smart rail solutions, video conferencing, CPE and other solutions and products in South Africa.

The company was a diamond sponsor of this year’s annual Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (SATNAC) 2021 conference, which was hosted last month in the Drakensburg, South Africa.

It used this industry-led platform to highlight the need to narrow the digital divide in Africa and also explain how its solutions can help facilitate the hybrid work model that is being entrenched in many markets globally, including those in Africa.

CEO of ZTE South Africa Jerry Zhou underlined the pressing need to narrow the increasing digital divide, widened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that while Africa and South Africa has made progress in providing reliable and affordable access to connectivity and in digital transformation, there is a need to do more.

“ICT is definitely playing a key role in the economy and social development in Africa. We can clearly see that in some regions on the continent are quite advanced, really developed… however, in other areas – especially rural areas – development is not that good. This is the digital divide.”

ZTE’s South Africa leader reiterated that the company provides end-to-end solutions, and drives industry development, usage of smartphones and affordability in connectivity. Its objective is to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital world.

Zhou added that the global industry has continued to focus on solutions for the end-user, and there are few customised solutions released for industry.

He said with the introduction of 5G and edge computing, etc, there is more focus now on the needs of industrials, as well as better use of licences, and a range of influential technologies, including AR, AI, IOT, quantum computing, big data and cloud.

Solution for hybrid work model

Fabio de Gaetano, Chief Adviser for Cloud Core in MEA , ZTE presented the company’s 5G Mobile Private Networks offering.

This technology is designed to alleviate the challenges with VPN access, including slow connectivity and unreliability. Moreover, VPN is based on file security, which is a risk and is difficult to manage.

VPN on its own is not secure, according to De Gaetano, and in order to connect reliably and securely, there is a requirement for redundancy, 5G at the core and IMS to access the applications of the company.

He explained that 5G Mobile Private Networks ticks all the relevant boxes, including the provision of low latency connectivity, affordability, management and control. Mobile edge computing is required for edge computing.

“It’s like being at the office, but with the speed and mobility of 5G,” said De Gaetano.

It meets all key requirements, including latency, reliability, isolation and connectivity. These are the factors that are critical to remote connectivity and being able to facilitate the hybrid work-from-home and the office model.