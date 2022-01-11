1E doubles down for massive growth in DEX category with leadership transformation focused on Customer Success, Product, Technology and Sales. New appointments include: Marie Palmer, Chief Customer Officer; Ian Van Reenen, Chief Technology Officer; Amy Collins, Senior Vice President, Product; Alice Carlisle, Vice President, Sales for EMEA; Lucas Ryder, Vice President, Sales for North America; Jason Keogh, Field CTO. (Graphic: Business Wire)

1E, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today appointed six new senior leaders in response to booming growth in the DEX category as organizations increasingly prioritize supporting the hybrid and remote work needs of employees.



“2022 is going to be an epic year for 1E. We start the year on the heels of our biggest quarter ever and the launch of the latest generation of our SaaS Digital Employee Experience platform, 1E Tachyon. We've also seen significant tailwinds as DEX has become a major boardroom priority as a way to understand employee engagement, happiness and productivity in uncertain times” said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. “These new appointments, half of whom are women, are a key piece of the puzzle in our aggressive growth strategy and will propel us to new heights as we lead the way in writing DEX history.”

Building an organization acutely focused on customer success was paramount to 1E’s business transformation. This new approach puts 1E customers at the center so that they are better equipped to support and improve the digital experience of their employees. 1E is also doubling down on product and technology. These new additions are reflective of this strategy.

New appointments include:

● Marie Palmer, Chief Customer Officer

● Ian Van Reenen, Chief Technology Officer

● Amy Collins, Senior Vice President, Product

● Alice Carlisle, Vice President, Sales for EMEA

● Lucas Ryder, Vice President, Sales for North America

● Jason Keogh, Field CTO

Marie Palmer joins as 1E’s Chief Customer Officer. Marie, who has over fifteen years of experience leading customer success teams, the last six of which were devoted to leading customer success for VMWare in EMEA and APAC.

Ian Van Reenen joins 1E as Chief Technology Officer. Ian, a veteran technologist, has over 20 years’ experience building products to help IT departments offer a more secure, efficient, and better service at companies such as Datto, Autotask and CentraStage.

Amy Collins has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Product. Amy has worked in the technology sector for 20 years and has spent most of this time in product roles building software products in fast growth, disruptive technology companies such as Brandwatch and Signal AI.

Alice Carlisle and Lucas Ryder join as Vice President of Sales for EMEA and North America respectively. Carlisle joins most recently from LogicMonitor, where she achieved significant growth in EMEA sales, and Ryder joins from Darktrace, where he ran sales in North America. Both worked together previously at Autotask and Datto.

Jason Keogh has been promoted to Field CTO to help 1E customers map their DEX requirements back to technology solutions and to build a feedback loop between the customer base and product team. Prior to joining 1E, Jason was founder and CTO of iQuate.