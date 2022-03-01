Rimini Street Appoints Marketing Veteran Jeff Spicer as Chief Marketing Officer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has appointed technology marketing veteran Jeff Spicer as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. As Rimini Street's CMO, Spicer will lead the Company's Global Marketing organization, where he will be responsible for the Company's global marketing strategy, operations, brand management, digital assets, demand generation, campaigns, and communications. The seasoned marketing veteran brings an extensive pedigree of more than twenty years of marketing experience and success to his new executive leadership role as CMO of Rimini Street.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006149/en/

Spicer most recently served as CMO at Yellowbrick Data. Prior to Yellowbrick Data, Spicer held CMO roles at Green Dot Corporation and IBM Analytics, IBM's integrated analytics, database, and business intelligence division. Earlier, Spicer was vice president of digital, brand, and events marketing at VMWare and spent over 14 years at Oracle, where he last held the position of vice president of brand. Spicer also previously held positions at Scient and Brightmail.

"The enterprise software solutions business is a dynamically-changing market, and Rimini Street has been a disruptor and innovator since its inception. I'm excited to join a company that helps power many of the largest and most innovative enterprises in the world — it’s such an enticing story to tell," said Spicer. "With a global TAM and opportunity of more than $200 billion, and an expanded portfolio of solutions that can help clients optimize, evolve, and transform their operations, I am excited to help fuel accelerated sales by taking this proven, trusted brand out to an even broader base of global organizations."

“We couldn't be happier that Jeff has joined Rimini Street as CMO, and we're looking forward to tapping into his talent and extensive experience in global marketing strategy and execution, which he developed while building, scaling and managing marketing operations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies,” said Gerard Brossard, chief operating officer at Rimini Street. “Jeff has proven adept at managing the brand and creative elements of marketing while also excelling in growth marketing, demand generation, strategic messaging and positioning. He has hit the ground running, and I look forward to working alongside him as he leads our global marketing operation forward to support multi-billion dollar annual revenue scale.”