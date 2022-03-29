Liquid lands capacity of Equiano cable in SA, Nigeria

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, has announced it has acquired a fibre pair on the Equiano subsea cable.

This will allow the company to transport traffic up to 12 Terabits, bringing a much-needed increase in international connectivity in Western and Southern Africa.

In a statement today, the company says with older sub-sea cables almost at the end of their lifespan, Liquid through the Equiano cable system will address the growing need for Internet capacity supporting cloud services in both coastal and landlocked countries on the continent.

The new Equiano subsea cable will link Africa to Europe via the West Coast of Africa when it is ready for service later in 2022, providing Terabit/s of capacity to meet the growing and varied business needs of organisations across Europe, Western and Southern Africa.

Through its extensive fibre backbone and satellite services, Liquid can offer telecommunications and cloud services to over 1.3 billion people across thousands of towns and cities in Africa, says the company.



Announced in 2019, the Google-backed Equiano subsea cable is expected to be a massive job creation machine, driven by the expansion of the African region’s digital economy and peripheral sectors.

Telkom’s fibre unit Openserve is also looking forward to the landing of Google’s Equiano submarine cable, in order to boost capacity across SA.

As the demand for connectivity in SA grows, Openserve recently teamed up with Google as a landing partner in SA for the Equiano undersea cable.

The Telkom subsidiary will provide its cable station facility at Melkbosstrand as the SA landing station and will offer terrestrial services connecting the cable landing to South African carrier-neutral data centres.

“In the last few years, we have witnessed a steady increase in adoption of digital technologies. This wouldn’t have been possible without our investments in high-speed connectivity in coastal as well as landlocked African countries,” says, David Eurin, CEO Liquid Dataport.

“The continent needs companies like Liquid who not only land Terabit/s of capacity with subsea cables but also distribute that capacity inland, enabling these countries to see the same benefits as those where the cable lands.”

The Equiano subsea cable has landings planned in Sesimbra (Portugal), Lomé (Togo), Lagos (Nigeria), Swakopmund (Namibia), Rupert’s Bay (Saint Helena) and Melkbosstrand (South Africa), with more landing stations planned in the future.

The move extends Liquid’s One Africa Digital Network’s reach into Africa, providing connectivity to large data centres on the continent while granting access to major commercial hubs, the company says.

Liquid notes it plans to interconnect the Equiano landing stations to its East-West network across Africa, creating a new global IP route between Asia, Africa and the US.