Angulas Aguinaga processing orders three times faster with Esker’s AI-driven solution

SPI, the African distributor for utility software products and services to the open systems segment of the IT industry and the Southern African reseller for Esker, a leader in document process automation solutions, today announced it is working with Angulas Aguinaga, a leading Spanish multinational food company, to automate its order management process.

Integrated with the company’s Oracle JD Edwards ERP system, Esker’s Order Management solution has helped Angulas Aguinaga to greatly enhance the efficiency of its order process, resulting in the ability to process orders three times faster than before.

As the driving force behind Angulas Aguinaga’s mission, innovation is incorporated into its products, management structure and business processes. When Angulas Aguinaga’s order management process wasn’t reaching the company’s efficiency standards, it turned to Esker to modernise the way its 24 000 annual orders are received and processed, while eliminating order errors.

Esker has digitally transformed Angulas Aguinaga’s order management process, automating fax, e-mail, portal and mobile orders with 100% accuracy, visibility and efficiency. Using Esker’s customer portal and/or Esker’s mobile application, Esker Anywhere, Angulas Aguinaga’s customers and sales teams can easily place electronic orders from any location, at any time. With more time freed up for customer service representatives (CSRs), productivity is at a new high and orders can now be processed in under a minute. Additionally, order processing bottlenecks have been eliminated and delivery times accelerated.

Thanks to Esker Anywhere, Angulas Aguinaga’s customers and field sales teams can securely place and track orders anytime, anywhere. Since the application was introduced in early 2019, 16% of customers are already using the agile, easy-to-use application to place orders, check order status and access past orders. The sales teams also use the application for back-office tasks, including past orders viewing, one-touch item selection, volume selection, delivery address searches and barcode scanning to directly add items.

“We make every effort to make life easier for our customers,” commented Amaia Garaikoetxea, Manager of Customer Service at Angulas Aguinaga. “From front-end, customer-facing digital tools, like the customer portal and the mobile app, to the back-office technology, Esker has enabled us to facilitate order processing and increase customer satisfaction.”

Within just a few months of implementation, Esker has enabled Angulas Aguinaga to achieve:

Faster order processing: With automation, order processing is now three times faster and orders are processed in less than a minute.

Multi-channel order management: Process orders regardless of type or format and read orders from multiple sources and countries.

Improved data recognition: 50% of entered orders require only one change or none at all thanks to the combination of standardised order documents and Esker's machine-learning technology for non-standardised orders.

Enhanced order processing connectivity: Esker Anywhere provides on-the-road accessibility for sales representatives and customers alike.

Increased visibility: Thanks to seamless ERP integration and solution dashboards, CSRs have visibility on every order, resulting in faster and more accurate product delivery.

Global reach with one solution: As a Spanish multinational company that generates 36% of revenue internationally, it was key to have one solution that works globally.

