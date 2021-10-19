Leading South Korean Furniture Manufacturer Empowered to Focus on IT Modernization Goals After Switching to Rimini Street Support (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that ENEX, a leading furniture manufacturer in South Korea, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its mission-critical SAP system. As a result of switching support providers, ENEX was able to immediately reduce its annual support fees and redirect its internal IT personnel to focus on higher value business initiatives, including plans to update and modernize its IT infrastructure.

Switching to Ultra-Responsive Support and Maintenance Helps Drive Digital Transformation

Founded in 1971, ENEX is a top kitchen and home interior furniture manufacturer in South Korea, with both an online and offline distribution network. ENEX is the first major brand to introduce a modern approach to customized kitchen design.

ENEX switched to Rimini Street based on the Company’s strong reputation for providing ultra-responsive support, including support for all customizations, and its high average client satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is “excellent”). ENEX also knew that by switching support providers the company would be able to free up resources – time, money and personnel – that could be redirected toward future high-value initiatives. In addition, ENEX is now able to maintain its core SAP applications for a minimum of 15 years from the time they made the switch, no longer requiring it to implement costly and disruptive release updates or upgrades just to stay fully supported by the vendor.

“With the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, the importance of optimizing our IT operations has increased,” said Yeon-soo Kang, department manager, Information Technology Department, ENEX. “Our SAP maintenance fees were taking up the lion’s share of our IT budget, even though an SAP application upgrade was unnecessary. We switched to Rimini Street to help us maximize the investment in our critical software and the company has proved to be a strong partner we can rely on to support our existing internally deployed systems, along with our future planned cloud-based IT infrastructure and modernization projects.”

Highly Personalized Support from Expert Engineers

As with all Rimini Street clients, ENEX was assigned a Primary Support Engineer who has an average of 20 years’ experience working with the client’s enterprise software and backed by a team of functional and technical experts. ENEX also benefits from Rimini Street’s industry-leading service level agreement of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases, and 15-minute response times for Priority 2 cases.

“IT leaders in Korea are continuously challenged to deploy key initiatives to help their business transform and grow, but are often in a predicament trying to figure out how to fund these critical business initiatives when so much of their IT budget is locked up in their ERP system,” said Hyungwook “Kevin” Kim, regional general manager, Rimini Street Korea. “By choosing Rimini Street Support, ENEX has been able to free up precious resources, take back the control of their IT roadmap and plan for future IT modernization needs that are more aligned with their businesses’ goals to help achieve competitive advantage and growth.”