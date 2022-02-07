GlideFast Consulting Announced as the 2022 ServiceNow Elite Partner of the Year (Photo: Business Wire)

GlideFast Consulting announced that it has been recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow Americas Elite Partner of the Year. GlideFast has shown their commitment to ServiceNow through industry-leading customer implementations and the ability to exhibit substantial growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005290/en/

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow’s growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for our joint customers. This year's awards are based on partner performance for 2021 by evaluating the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

This award was presented at ServiceNow’s Americas Partner Awards digital event on Friday, February 4, 2022.

GlideFast Consulting is a consulting firm founded by ServiceNow architects and developers in 2015. Within a few years, the team quickly rose to the top of the ServiceNow Partner ecosystem as an Elite Partner by providing leading IT solutions to organizations, specifically in the telecommunications, healthcare, finance, and technology industries. Over the last few years, GlideFast has grown tremendously. They have started a ServiceNow development program called GlideFast Consulting University and acquired former ServiceNow Elite Partners, CloudPires and Pharicode.

“We are honored and humbled to receive the most prestigious award ServiceNow has to offer. Each and every GlideFast team member should be proud. It is a direct result of the above and beyond effort they give daily. On behalf of the GlideFast team, I would like to thank all of the incredible ServiceNow team members who partner with us and our loyal customers who trust us with their most strategic initiatives,” says Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast Consulting.

Over the past year, ServiceNow continued to expand its global partner ecosystem by building intimate relationships with partners to support customers seeking help to navigate their digital transformation journeys and adjust to the new world of work. Membership in ServiceNow’s partner program has provided us the tools to equip, enable, and be empowered to identify jointly-aligned go-to-market initiatives and innovative offerings and solutions which deliver compelling business value for customers and accelerate growth for our ServiceNow business.

“We are grateful to be recognized by ServiceNow for our contributions. Our mission continues onward to be the unequivocal leader in the ServiceNow space. We have high expectations of ourselves and the bar has been raised once again.” says Jarred Pippy, COO of GlideFast Consulting.

GlideFast Consulting is thrilled to receive this award from ServiceNow but is still focused on growth, improvement, and expansion. This award is another example of their commitment to be the go-to partner in the ServiceNow ecosystem worldwide. The company now sets their eyes on Global Elite status as they expand globally this year.