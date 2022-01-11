SA's 'Harvard for 4IR' in search of 20 interns

Forge Academy, which has billed itself as SA’s Harvard for the fourth industrial revolution, is offering 20 graduates a chance to participate in its internship programme.



In a statement, Forge says selected candidates will grow their digital skillsets and gain valuable experience in disciplines such as software development, user experience design (UXD), 3D animation and game design, to name a few.

The 12-month internship will begin in February, with each participating candidate paid for their acquired internship position at the academy, it states.

According to Forge, interns will gain practical industry experience and receive guidance and on-the-job training from qualified and experienced mentors in each field of work. Once the internship is complete, there will be assistance given in seeking full-time employment.

Says Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy: “4IR education is the core around which all academic programmes at Forge Academy are built. We need to ensure that our learners are future-fit. These internship opportunities have been designed to empower the next generation of African citizens to be leaders in this revolution.”

Opened in 2020, Forge Academy is located at The Gantry in Fourways, Johannesburg, serving as a 4IR hub for small businesses and an education training facility to equip students with the skills they need to participate in the digital age.

Its education programme is modelled on Finnish education principles and equipped with Nokia smart technology.

According to the statement, the internship programme is open to any recent graduate based in Gauteng, between the ages of 18 and 30. They must not be employed currently, be a South African citizen and have a grade 12 certificate plus a recognised diploma or higher in a relevant field.

In addition, applicants will need to submit the following documentation: Certified copy of their ID (not older than three months), matric certificate, qualification certificate, updated CV and proof of relevant experience in the field being applied for.

Applications close on 21 January. Click here to apply.