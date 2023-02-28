Rectron and Microsoft look to expand channel in SADC region

IT product distributor Rectron has developed its solution portfolio and, alongside its industry partner Microsoft, is looking to expand its channel business in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The two companies have been partners for twenty years and now want to extend their respective reaches to add more value to channel partners.

Rectron will distribute Microsoft 365, Windows and server software into the SADC region, specifically in Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Under this partnership expansion, Rectron is now a one-stop shop for resellers in SADC for Microsoft products and services, which include Microsoft 365 as a Fully Packaged Product (FFP) and an Electronic Software Delivery (ESD). Windows is also available as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), FFP and ESD, while server licences are available as OEM licensing.

Marilyn Shamba, product manager at Rectron, says as a trusted Microsoft distributor Rectron has established programmes offering resellers financial benefits when they buy devices together with Microsoft software. The company also offers marketing knowledge and materials for resellers that promote the value of buying genuine software and having the correct software licences, she adds.

As it stands, this new expansion complements the existing partnership in the South African market, which already services Lesotho and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

In addition to distributing Microsoft products, Rectron has a strong portfolio of notebook brands including Acer, Asus, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI and RCT.

“Our performance in the last few years as a Microsoft distributor is a testament to our capabilities and we look forward to a fruitful journey together,” says Shamba.

The main goal is to have product readily accessible for ease of doing business and offering a Rectron partner a stronger revenue stream, the two companies add.