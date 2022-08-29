Quectel’s Ultra-high Bandwidth 5G R16 Module Certified for Use on T-Mobile’s 5G and LTE-A Networks

Quectel's 5G module RM520N-GL and its IoT application scenarios (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced that its 5G NR module RM520N-GL, compliant with 3GPP Release 16 (R16) standards, has been certified to operate on T-Mobile’s 5G and LTE-A networks in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005280/en/

With this certification, RM520N-GL customers can commercially deploy their home gateways, industrial routers, industrial automation devices, unmanned delivery vehicles, robots, drones, consumer and industrial laptops and other next generation IoT applications on T-Mobile’s 5G and LTE-A networks.

“We are thrilled to see that Quectel has made further significant progress in 5G, as our module supporting 5G R16 features has gained this important certification in the North American market,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO of Quectel. “This confirms our commitment to drive innovation and provide our global customers with highly reliable, best-in-class IoT solutions, which will help accelerate the next wave of 5G IoT applications.”

Based on Qualcomm’s SDX62 platform, the RM520N-GL supports both 5G NSA and SA modes, as well as R16 enhanced features such as ultra-high bandwidth, millisecond-level latency, 5G network slicing and ultra-reliability.

Targeting global markets, this module is designed to support 28 major sub-6GHz bands worldwide (n1/ 2/ 3/ 5/ 7/ 8/ 12/ 13/ 14/ 18/ 20/ 25/ 26/ 28/ 29/ 30/ 38/ 40/ 41/ 48/ 66/ 70/ 71/ 75/ 76/ 77/ 78/ 79), is backwards compatible with LTE-A/3G networks and features integrated GNSS for location services. This highly integrated module can significantly enhance customers' global IoT deployments.

Designed in an industry-standard M.2 form factor, the dimensions of the RM520N-GL are 30.0mm x 52.0mm x 2.3mm, making it pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s 5G module RM50xQ series, LTE-A Cat 6 module EM06/ EM060K series, Cat 12 modules EM12/ EM12xR/ EM120K series and Cat 16 module EM160R-GL, which facilitates easy network upgrades of customer devices.

The RM520N-GL supports downlink and uplink NR 2 x Carrier Aggregation (CA) and all three combinations of sub-6GHz time division duplex (TDD) and frequency division duplex (FDD) CA, including CA of FDD+TDD, FDD+FDD and TDD+TDD. This ensures greater 5G coverage, capacity and throughput by enabling the combination of available 5G spectrum assets. These features enable the RM520N-GL to have maximum downlink rates of up to 3.4Gbps and maximum uplink rates of up to 900Mbps. These data rates meet the needs of industry applications requiring enhanced mobile broadband and reliable communication capabilities, such as fixed wireless access (FWA), mobile broadband equipment and industrial automation.

Featuring a rich set of internet protocols, the RM520N-GL supports multiple optional functions including eSIM and VoLTE and integrates USB 3.1/ PCIe 3.0 super speed interfaces.

In addition to the T-Mobile approval, Quectel’s RM520N-GL has also achieved worldwide certification from GCF, PTCRB, CE, CCC, RCM, FCC and IC.

In order to help customers simplify their designs, Quectel also provides a full range of off-the-shelf and customized 5G antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. IoT developers can bundle the RM520N-GL module with Quectel’s antennas and pre-certification services, reducing both cost and time-to-market for their 5G devices.