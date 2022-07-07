Vodacom begins 'Good as New' initiative

Jorge Mendes, Vodacom Consumer Business Unit chief officer.

Vodacom yesterday unveiled ‘Good as New’, a double-barrelled solution for digital inclusion and waste management.

The programme will see the telco refurbish and recycle thousands of high-end smartphones, which will be offered to customers at much lower price points.

It is initially offering a selection of certified Apple iPhones, saying the facility will be expanded to bring in more affordable pre-owned products.

The initiative provides customers with a standard 12-month warranty, covering all repairs on internal components, software reloads, setting updates and the battery.

“The introduction of ‘Good as New’ forms part of our continued efforts to democratise access and create a digital ecosystem that enables a connected society, which is aligned to our purpose of connecting everyone for a better future,” says Jorge Mendes, chief officer of Vodacom Consumer Business Unit.

“Part of Vodacom’s commitment to preserving the environment includes finding innovative ways to reduce, reuse and recycle devices, to lessen the environmental impact that comes with the growth of the business.

“Under our purpose planet pillar, and as part of its waste management strategy, Vodacom has committed to refurbish and recycle 200 000 devices from customers by 2025. Reselling refurbished, pre-loved iPhones is another way we aim to drive this commitment, reducing e-waste, one device at a time.”

E-waste is a growing challenge, matching the growth of the ICT industry, according to the International Telecommunication Union.

It is for this reason that Vodacom says it has committed to playing an active part in helping to reduce and ultimately eliminate waste.

Davide Tacchino, managing executive for terminals at Vodacom SA, comments: “With the launch of the ‘Good as New’ range, we plan to expand and create additional opportunities to bring in more affordable pre-owned products, at much lower price points.

“We believe that by making smartphones accessible to many, we will indirectly contribute to the reduction of social inequality.”

Vodacom says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic placed a huge financial burden on the country, and the company hopes that with ‘Good as New’, customers will get financial relief, while they remain connected.

“This is encouraging, as we believe access to smartphones will create opportunities for consumers to contribute positively to this digital era. ‘Good as New’ will further help support device rotation, maximise the lifespan of devices, accelerate smartphone penetration in the country, as well as support our waste management ambition,” says Tacchino.