ICT Tenders: Back up to speed
Government procurement is once again ramping up following the months of uncertainty surrounding the validity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.
While recent weeks have seen a slow recovery in tender numbers, the latest issue sees a jump in activity to normal levels.
The software and services sectors are particularly favoured in the issue, with software gaining 14 for a total of 87 opportunities, and services demand climbing 12 to 79.
Interest in the hardware sector remains healthy at 38, up from 31, having experienced a notable surge in the last half of June.
Telecommunications demand, on the other hand, remains stable, with 14 notices off last week’s 13.
New tenders
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality invites proposals for provision and support of internet services with SIP trunk capability with mobile PBX, mobile data services, Office 365 (or equivalent) and firewall management.
Tender no: BID NO. 17/2022
Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications, Software, Internet, Mobile, Data, Support and maintenance
Bitou Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.
Tender no: SCM/2023/01/CORP
Information: Athi Mqikwa, Tel: (044) 501 3411, E-mail: amqikwa@plett.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Managed services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
The municipality also requires licensing, maintenance and support services for its internal audit and risk management system.
Tender no: SCM/2023/22/CORP
Information: G Gresse, Tel: (044) 501 3131, E-mail: ggresse@plett.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, Security, Risk management
National Prosecuting Authority
Bids are invited for Veritas Backup Exec and Endpoint CommVault backup licences renewal including maintenance.
Tender no: NPA 03-22/23
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Security, Back-up, Support and maintenance
The authority is also advertising for the renewal of a web, mobile and e-mail filtering solution, including licensing, maintenance and support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: NPA 02-22/23
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Filtering, E-mail, Mobile, Support and maintenance
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide data centre hosting (MPLS), wide area network (WAN) connectivity and Internet services (DIA) for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/2022/00008
Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hosting, MPLS, Networking, Wide area network, Internet, Services, WAN
South African Weather Service
SAWS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a document storage and data archiving solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: SAWS-281/22
Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Document management, Data archiving
A service provider is sought to provide a hosted VOIP (voice over internet protocol) solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: SAWS-301/22
Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Telecommunications, voice over IP, VOIP, Telephony
SAWS is looking to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through (i) a consumption-based services model, (ii) a leasing option, or (iii) outright purchase option.
Tender no: SAWS-300/22
Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, High-performance computing, HPC, Storage, Hierarchical storage management, HSM, Services, Managed services
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery
An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of information technology online research database and advisory services for period of 36 months.
Tender no: ATNS/IT/RFQ10/2022/23 _ADVISORY_SERVICES
Information: Thabo Maribe, Tel: (011) 607 1475, E-mail: Thabom@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Research and analysis
An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of a governance, risk and compliance system.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP025/22/23
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyN@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Compliance
Gert Sibande TVET College
The Mpumalanga institution is looking for a service provider for the provision of endpoint protection, installation and 800 support hours for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: IT/CO 001/07/22
Information: S Hlongwane, Tel: (017) 712 1459, E-mail: itmanager@gscollege.edu.za.
Closing date: 15 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance
Lekwa Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality invites proposals for the supply, installation and maintenance of a hosted VOIP telephone system, call centre system, internet and virtual private network for 36 months.
Tender no: CS 03 2022-2023
Information: Bilal Cajee, Tel: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Telecommunications, VOIP, Services, Support and maintenance, Telephony, Voice, Call centre, Contact centre, Virtual private network, VPN, Security
Agrément South Africa
The organisation requires a digital conferencing platform and related services.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: ASA 12/07/2022
Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: 063 792 8969, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Video conferencing, Digital, Digital conferencing, Support and maintenance
Rand Water
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, data migration and deployment of server infrastructure based on a hyper-converged solution and hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.
Tender no: RW10392896/221
Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hyper-convergence, Support and maintenance
The organisation is also advertising for the supply, delivery and provision of hosted IP PBX, maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.
Tender no: RW10393295/22
Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hosting, VoIP, Telephony, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance
Rand Water is also looking for supply, delivery, installation and configuration of local area network switches, data centre switches, indoor and outdoor WiFi solution, hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.
Tender no: RW10397698/22
Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wi-Fi, Data centres, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance
Supply, delivery and provision of the local area network cabling and maintenance services is sought for a duration of five years.
Tender no: RW10398796/22
Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance
Transnet SOC Ltd
Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery and commissioning of servers for Transnet at the port of Saldanha, as a once-off supply.
Tender no: TPT/2022/05/0120/3024/RFP
Information: Thabile Zuma, Tel: (031) 681 7850, E-mail: thabile.zuma@transnet.net.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers
An off-the shelf automated research and analytics tool is sought that uses AI to source, consolidate and disseminate market information from various sources using the end-user’s predefined search keywords based on their research needs or requirements for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: CRAC-JHB-38195
Information: Brenda Baloyi, Tel: (011) 584 0662, E-mail: Brenda.Baloyi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, AI, Analytics, Automation
uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd
The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.
Tender no: IT2023-BID/001
Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services
Gautrain Management Agency
A service provider is sought to supply, install, maintain and support ICT infrastructure for the Gauteng Transport Management Centre (TMC) on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.
Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Jul – Request link by e-mail to: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za.
Tender no: GMA/002/22
Information: Nkosinathi Zulu, Tel: (011) 086 3500; E-mail: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng
The province wishes to appoint one accredited service provider for the provision of various non-unit standard-based ICT training courses to COGTA ICT staff for a period of three months.
Compulsory briefing: 1 Aug
Tender no: COGTA 07/2022
Information: Phumzile Malgas, Tel: 010 355 2196, E-mail: phumzile.malgas@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Training and e-learning
Department of Economic Development, Gauteng
Proposals are invited for Livelink central repository, upgrade and support and maintenance.
Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Link.
Tender no: GT/GDED/068/2022
Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
The department also requires maintenance and support for the e-submission tool.
Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Link.
Tender no: GT/GDED/069/2022
Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Nkomazi Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide an automated folding machine and multifunctional printing machine for rental purposes on an operational lease for 36 months.
Tender no: NKO 17/2022
Information: J Khoza, Tel: (013) 790 0386; E-mail: Jerry.Khoza@nkomazi.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Folding
Umgeni Water
A professional service provider is sought to undertake design and upgrade of Umgeni Water’s internet, intranet, extranet and boardpacks website.
Tender no: 2022/020A
Information: Snenhlanhla Hlongwane, Tel: (033) 341 1099; E-mail: snenhlanhla.hlongwane@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Intranet, Extranet, Boardpack
The organisation is also looking for a provider to assist it with the development of an ICT strategy.
Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Aug
Tender no: 2022/050
Information: Mbali Ngema, Tel: (033) 341 1323; E-mail: Mbali.Ngema@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting
South African Revenue Service
SARS is advertising for the acquisition of an economic, industry, company and individual research database tool.
Tender no: RFP 49/2022
Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 647 9569; E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.
Closing date: 17 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Research and analysis, Services, Professional services, Consulting
Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is looking for a service provider to develop an information technology master systems strategic plan.
Tender no: EMLM 04/2023
Information: T Mashaba, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: tmashaba@emlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting
South African National Biodiversity Institute
A service provider is sought to design, implement and support an efficient, effective and sufficient enterprise document and records management system for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 3 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: SANBI:IT421/2022
Information: Faizel Richards, Tel: (021) 799 8781, E-mail: f.richards@sanbi.org.za.
Closing date: 17 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Document management, Record management, Support and maintenance
City of Tshwane
A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three-year period.
Tender no: SS 01-2022-23
Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Security
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
PRASA is advertising for a managed enterprise IP-based connectivity solution and hosted PBX telephone services.
Tender no: HO/ICT/119/06/2022
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Internet, Telephony, Data
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
ICASA is advertising for consultancy services to design and implement a multi-modular compliance monitoring system for a period of three years for development of the system and five years for ex-post development support on an 90/10 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation, 2017.
Tender no: ICASA 27/2022
Information: David Molapo, Tel: (012) 568 3984, E-mail: DMolapo@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Compliance
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
The KZN metro is looking for a service provider to provide the installation of eThekwini Municipal Academy’s multi-tenant digital learning platform, as well as LMS maintenance and support for 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Aug
Tender no: 1Z-3771
Information: Technical: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za. General: JJ Msomi, Tel: (031) 322 2297.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Training and e-learning, Digital, LMS, Support and maintenance
South African Maritime Safety Authority
SAMSA is looking for a service provider for the development of its enterprise architecture.
Tender no: SAMSA/047/2022/23
Information: Ivor Mothoane, Tel: (012) 366 2600, E-mail: imothoane@samsa.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Enterprise architecture
Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality
MSCOA compliant services providers are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of an integrated financial system with support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: LIM473/Financial System/22/23/001
Information: KT Mothapo, Tel: (013) 265 8620, E-mail: thabisom@makhuduthamaga.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS
Department of Community Safety, Gauteng
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 205 laptops for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: GT/GDCS/062/2022
Information: Thebe Mereotlhe, Tel: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.
Cosing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
The department also wishes to appoint a service provider to provide 354 Alcatel IP phones.
Tender no: GT/GDCS/063/2022
Information: Thebe Mereotlhe, Tel: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telephony, Telecommunications
Matatiele Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a data centre redesign (help-desk system).
Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-46
Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Data centres, Help desk
Assistance is also required in the implementation of a digital strategy.
Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-48
Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Digital
The municipality is also advertising for ICT security awareness (POPIA).
Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-49
Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Training and e-learning, Consulting, Software, Security, Privacy
Bids are invited for the provision of a cemetery management system.
Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-45
Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software
Gauteng Growth and Development Agency
The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new multifunction copiers and printers for the group for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 5 Aug
Tender no: GGDA/02/2022-23/PRINTERS
Information: Kgalaletso Sennanye, Tel: (011) 085 2438, E-mail: kgalaletsos@ggda.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
The department wishes to renew Solarwinds network monitoring solution licences with maintenance and support for a period of three years
Tender no: dtic 03/22-23
Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Transport, Eastern Cape
The province wishes to procure professional services for the programme management and support of the road asset management system (RAMS) including operational requirements for a period of three years.
Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0010
Information: Siyabonga Ndlela, Tel: (043) 604 7435, E-mail: Siyabonga.ndlela@ectransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting
Network cabling services are also sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0008
Information: Akhona Mazwana, Tel: (043) 604 7429, E-mail: akhona.mazwana@ectransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
A service provider is sought to render maintenance of Hexagon software licences and the customised requirements for the geoportal for a three-year period (2022-2025 for the Chief Directorate: National Geo-Spatial Information).
Tender no: SSC WC 06 (2022/2023) DALRRD
Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Software development
National Treasury
The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects to its information and communication technology for a three-year period.
Tender no: NT003-1-2022
Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Software development
National Treasury is also advertising for a service provider(s) to render professional services for infrastructure-related services to its information and communication technology (ICT) for three years.
Tender no: NT004-1-2022
Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 395 6692, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Hardware
Gauteng Enterprise Propeller
The organisation is advertising for website and intranet hosting services.
Tender no: GEP22 WEBSITE HOSTING SERVICES
Information: Ndivhuho Mafhoho, Tel: (011) 085 2072, E-mail: nmafhoho@gep.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Hosting, websites, Intranets
Provincial Treasury, Gauteng
The province requires configuration and implementation of accounts payable robotic and cognitive process automation.
Tender no: GT/GPT/058/2022
Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: (011) 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Automation
Ugu District Municipality
The KZN municipality requires provision of the annual renewal of Ivanti Security Controls application software for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: UGU-05-1607-2022
Information: Micheal Bliss, Tel: (039) 682 3533, E-mail: Michael.Bliss@ugu.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Mining Qualifications Authority
The authority is looking for a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using a Veeam backup and replication solution.
Tender no: MQA/02/22-23
Information: Hatiso Motloung, Tel: (011) 547 2648, E-mail: HatisoM@mqa.org.za.
Closing date: 15 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security
Armscor
Bids are invited for security incident and events management (SIEM) platform deployment and commissioning.
Compulsory briefing: 2 Aug
Tender no: R&D/CYB-2022/012
Information: Amanda Mkhonza, Tel: (012) 428 3112, E-mail: amandam@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Security incident and events management, SIEM
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.
Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001
Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Nov 2022
Tags: Software, Compliance
Broadband Infraco SOC
Proposals are requested for the appointment of a service provider to supply and deliver IP equipment.
Tender no: INF/TEN: 0291
Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications
The company is also looking for a service provider to provide global IP transit internet services for a period of 36 months or 60 months.
Tender no: INF/TEN: 0290
Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.
Closing date: 4 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet
Ithala SOC Limited
The company wishes to appoint a service provider for the leasing, support and maintenance of laptops, desktops and related accessories for a period of three years with an option to extend for a further period of two years.
Tender no: RFB 03/22
Information: Sicelo Msibi, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: Tenders_LTD@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Services, Support and maintenance
Mbombela Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality invites bids for the provision of technical support, maintenance and customised applications development for GIS for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 23/2022
Information: Corne McGee, Tel: (013) 759 2182, E-mail: corne.mcgee@mbombela.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Professional services, Support and maintenance
Okhahlamba Local Municipality
Restructuring of municipal cellphones and data lines is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: COR01\2022
Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Mobile
A panel of three service providers is also sought to supply and deliver municipal laptops for a period of two years.
Tender no: COR02/2022
Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Abaqulusi Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is calling for bids for provision of a traffic management system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 8/2/1/402
Information: TS Mthembu, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: tsmthembu@abaqulusi.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Aug 2022
Tags: Software
South African Bureau of Standards
The SABS requires an enterprise resource planning solution.
Tender no: RFP 20592
Information: Luvuyo Tshabalala, Tel: (012) 428 6225, E-mail: Luvuyo.Tshabalala@sabs.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Enterprise resource planning, ERP
Oudtshoorn Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of computer hardware and software for the period ending 30 June 2023.
Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-02/07/2022
Information: C. Duplessis or T. Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing, Mobility
The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of Darktrace Antigena e-mail for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-03/07/2022
Information: C Duplessis or T Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, E-mail
State Security Agency
The agency requires provision of software support and maintenance licences for ESRI geospatial information system (GIS) for a period of five years.
Tender no: SSA/10/2022-23
Information: Nobantu Mogotsi, Tel: (012) 427 4174, E-mail: nobantum@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Software licensing
Cape Winelands District Municipality
The municipality is looking for all-inclusive maintenance agreements for various digital copiers and multi-functional devices for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: T 2022/061
Information: Karina Smit, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing
Internet services are sought for the Cape Winelands District Municipality‘s facilities in the towns of Stellenbosch, Worcester and Robertson for the period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: T 2022/067
Information: Abdul Gabier, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: agabier@capewinelands.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
The region also requires supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of six digital colour copiers/multifunctional devices together with all-inclusive three-year maintenance agreements for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: T 2022/055
Information: Karina Smit, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing
The district is also advertising for the development, maintenance and support of its website for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: T 2022/066
Information: Jo-Anne Otto, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Websites, Internet
Swellendam Municipality
Tenderers are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of various software packages for a three-year period.
Tender no: SMT09/22/23
Information: GJ Louw, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: glouw@swellendam.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software
Majuba TVET college
The KZN institution is advertising for POPIA and cyber security services.
Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Virtual, link will be e-mailed once proof of payment is received for document.
Tender no: IT 21/14 C
Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.
Closing date: 18 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Privacy, Security, POPIA, Cyber security.
Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality requires supply and delivery of laptops, desktops and other ICT-related products.
Tender no: ALMT07/2022
Information: SS Sibeko, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: sibekoss@albertluthuli.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Bids are also invited for a panel of forensic investigators for 36 months.
Tender no: ALMT08/2022
Information: JA Nkosi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: nkosija@albertluthuli.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics
The municipality is also advertising for the provision of an MMS and SMS system for consumer statements for 36 months.
Tender no: ALMT09/2022
Information: D Gininda, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: ginindadm@albertluthuli.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, MMS, SMS
Performing Arts Council of the Free State
The council requires provision of website redesign, hosting and maintenance for a period of three years, renewable annually based on performance.
Tender no: PAC/Website Redesign/2021
Information: Nomza Topo, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: nomza@pacofs.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Website, Hosting, Support and maintenance
Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for the leasing of digital photocopying machines for a period of three years.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0372
Information: Roshan Gayapersad, Tel: (039) 688 2050, E-mail: roshan.gayapersad@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
Bids are invited for the maintenance and support of Symantec Endpoint Security complete solution for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/31
Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance
Umzinyathi District Municipality
The district is looking for a service provider for website hosting and maintenance for the period of three years.
Tender no: T2023-09
Information: SS Mthethwa, Tel: (034) 219 1500, E-mail: mthethwass@umzinyathi.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance
Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality
The North West district is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for a period of three years on as and when required basis.
Tender no: NMMDM 21/22/24 CRSS
Information: R. Mogotsi, Tel: (018) 381 9400, E-mail: mogotsir@nmmdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance
Office of Health Standards Compliance
A service provider for the bespoke software development customisation and enhancement, maintenance and support services of its information system for three years.
Tender no: OHSC/03/JULY/2022
Information: Phemelo Kgwele, Tel: (012) 947 7812, E-mail: pkgwele@ohsc.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
NSFAS is advertising for procurement of managed public cloud services for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: SCMN001/2022
Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Cloud computing
Department of International Relations and Cooperation
DIRCO wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to design, implement, maintain and support an enterprise digitisation and content management solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: DIRCO: 01-2022/23
Information: Sello Molekoa, Tel: (012) 351 0362, E-mail: molekoas@dirco.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Content management, Digital, Digitisation
Johannesburg Water
Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a STS-prepared vending management and support for a period 36 months.
Tender no: JW 007/21 MRD
Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, STS
Supply of software licences for design and CAD drawing software is required for a period of three years.
Tender no: JW14303
Information: Nhlanhla Nkosi, Tel: (011) 688 1632, E-mail: nhlanhla.nkosi@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Bids are invited for the upgrade of the Soterion GRC software tool and to provide software maintenance, application support and professional services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW IT 87/20 R
Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance
Johannesburg Water is advertising for the supply of additional licences and to provide application support and maintenance of OpenText Captiva capture software tools for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW IT 003/22
Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software licenses, Services, Support and maintenance
Application support is also sought for the Microsoft Sharepoint solution for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW IT 004/22
Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Railway Safety Regulator
The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to provide infrastructure-as-a-service, PABX, LAN/WAN and managed security services.
Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/IAAS-PABX-LANWAN-MSS/22/07/03
Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: 087 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.
Closing date: 10 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Infrastructure-as-a-service, Hardware, Managed services, Security, Telecommunications, Telephony, Managed security
The supply of end-user devices, associated warranty, support and maintenance is also sought.
Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/EUD/22/07/04
Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: 087 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance
Food and Beverages Manufacturing Industry SETA
The authority wishes to appoint a cyber security service provider for a period of two years.
Compulsory briefing: 3 Aug
Tender no: FB-SETA (22-23) T0007
Information: Lunga Mokoena, Tel: (011) 253 7315, E-mail: lungam@foodbev.co.za.
Closing date: 17 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Professional services, Managed services, Cyber security
An information and records management service provider is also sought for a period of two years.
Compulsory briefing: 4 Aug
Tender no: FB-SETA (22-23) T0008
Information: Lunga Mokoena, Tel: (011) 253 7315, E-mail: lungam@foodbev.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Records management
Sekhukhune District Municipality
The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for a performance management system for a period three years.
Tender no: SK8/3/1-16/2022/2023
Information: Nkele Marais, Tel: (013) 262 7404, E-mail: maraisv@sekhukhune.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Software
State Information Technology Agency
Proposals are invited for a panel of service providers for the provision of IT services and skills for SITA and government departments for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFB 1183-2022
Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: (012) 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance
SITA is advertising for an advanced electronic signature solution with maintenance and support over a period of three years for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements.
Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFB 2608-2022
Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: (021) 442 8531, E-mail: athini.ndungane@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Electronic signature, Support and maintenance
Supply, delivery, installation, demonstration and commissioning of a video conference solution is sought for the new forensic pathology services in Mowbray, Cape Town Groote Schuur Hospital.
Tender no: RFB 2607-2022
Information: Nonle Mkhwanazi, Tel: (043) 700 8491, E-mail: nonhle.mkhwanazi@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Video conferencing
SITA is also advertising for the procurement of Dell EMC network equipment and maintenance and support for a period of three years for the Department of Defence.
Compulsory briefing: 28 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFB 2611/2O22
Information: Nkamoheleng Thukhoe, Tel: (012) 482 2420, E-mail: Nkamoheleng.Thukhoe@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
Procurement of licences, maintenance and support of the Solarwinds Network Monitoring and Management system tool is also sought for the Department of Water and Sanitation for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFB 2603_2022
Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: (012) 482 2780, E-mail: thembeka.mdwara@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the establishment of a transversal contract of a panel of approved service providers to supply, install, maintain and support audiovisual communications technology and solutions for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFB 2009_2022
Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: (012) 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Audio visual, Services, Support and maintenance
SITA is advertising for renewal of Redstor licences, maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFB 2605-2022
Information: Mapule Qhena, Tel: (012) 482 2018, E-mail: mapule.qhena@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance
Public Protector South Africa
A service provider is sought for the supply and delivery of 80 Dell laptops (once-off project).
Tender no: PPSA 008/2022
Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
PPSA also wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a cloud-hosted unified enterprise e-mail management system over a period of three years.
Tender no: PPSA 007/2022
Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hosting, Cloud computing, Unified communications, E-mail
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a treasury management system, support and maintenance for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Link.
Tender no: TMS/07/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Petroleum AgencySA
Bids are invited for the provision of virtual desktop infrastructure.
Tender no: PASA-T-2023-03
Information: Sipho Masemola, Tel: (021) 819 7755, E-mail: masemolas@petroleumagencysa.com.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Virtualisation