ICT Tenders: Back up to speed

Government procurement is once again ramping up following the months of uncertainty surrounding the validity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations.



While recent weeks have seen a slow recovery in tender numbers, the latest issue sees a jump in activity to normal levels.

The software and services sectors are particularly favoured in the issue, with software gaining 14 for a total of 87 opportunities, and services demand climbing 12 to 79.

Interest in the hardware sector remains healthy at 38, up from 31, having experienced a notable surge in the last half of June.

Telecommunications demand, on the other hand, remains stable, with 14 notices off last week’s 13.

New tenders

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites proposals for provision and support of internet services with SIP trunk capability with mobile PBX, mobile data services, Office 365 (or equivalent) and firewall management.

Tender no: BID NO. 17/2022

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications, Software, Internet, Mobile, Data, Support and maintenance

Bitou Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.

Tender no: SCM/2023/01/CORP

Information: Athi Mqikwa, Tel: (044) 501 3411, E-mail: amqikwa@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Managed services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

The municipality also requires licensing, maintenance and support services for its internal audit and risk management system.

Tender no: SCM/2023/22/CORP

Information: G Gresse, Tel: (044) 501 3131, E-mail: ggresse@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, Security, Risk management

National Prosecuting Authority

Bids are invited for Veritas Backup Exec and Endpoint CommVault backup licences renewal including maintenance.

Tender no: NPA 03-22/23

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Security, Back-up, Support and maintenance

The authority is also advertising for the renewal of a web, mobile and e-mail filtering solution, including licensing, maintenance and support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NPA 02-22/23

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Filtering, E-mail, Mobile, Support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide data centre hosting (MPLS), wide area network (WAN) connectivity and Internet services (DIA) for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00008

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hosting, MPLS, Networking, Wide area network, Internet, Services, WAN

South African Weather Service

SAWS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a document storage and data archiving solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SAWS-281/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Data archiving

A service provider is sought to provide a hosted VOIP (voice over internet protocol) solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SAWS-301/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Telecommunications, voice over IP, VOIP, Telephony

SAWS is looking to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through (i) a consumption-based services model, (ii) a leasing option, or (iii) outright purchase option.

Tender no: SAWS-300/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, High-performance computing, HPC, Storage, Hierarchical storage management, HSM, Services, Managed services

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of information technology online research database and advisory services for period of 36 months.

Tender no: ATNS/IT/RFQ10/2022/23 _ADVISORY_SERVICES

Information: Thabo Maribe, Tel: (011) 607 1475, E-mail: Thabom@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Research and analysis

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of a governance, risk and compliance system.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP025/22/23

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyN@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Compliance

Gert Sibande TVET College

The Mpumalanga institution is looking for a service provider for the provision of endpoint protection, installation and 800 support hours for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: IT/CO 001/07/22

Information: S Hlongwane, Tel: (017) 712 1459, E-mail: itmanager@gscollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Lekwa Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality invites proposals for the supply, installation and maintenance of a hosted VOIP telephone system, call centre system, internet and virtual private network for 36 months.

Tender no: CS 03 2022-2023

Information: Bilal Cajee, Tel: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Telecommunications, VOIP, Services, Support and maintenance, Telephony, Voice, Call centre, Contact centre, Virtual private network, VPN, Security

Agrément South Africa

The organisation requires a digital conferencing platform and related services.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ASA 12/07/2022

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: 063 792 8969, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Video conferencing, Digital, Digital conferencing, Support and maintenance

Rand Water

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, data migration and deployment of server infrastructure based on a hyper-converged solution and hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10392896/221

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hyper-convergence, Support and maintenance

The organisation is also advertising for the supply, delivery and provision of hosted IP PBX, maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10393295/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hosting, VoIP, Telephony, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Rand Water is also looking for supply, delivery, installation and configuration of local area network switches, data centre switches, indoor and outdoor WiFi solution, hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10397698/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wi-Fi, Data centres, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Supply, delivery and provision of the local area network cabling and maintenance services is sought for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10398796/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery and commissioning of servers for Transnet at the port of Saldanha, as a once-off supply.

Tender no: TPT/2022/05/0120/3024/RFP

Information: Thabile Zuma, Tel: (031) 681 7850, E-mail: thabile.zuma@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

An off-the shelf automated research and analytics tool is sought that uses AI to source, consolidate and disseminate market information from various sources using the end-user’s predefined search keywords based on their research needs or requirements for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: CRAC-JHB-38195

Information: Brenda Baloyi, Tel: (011) 584 0662, E-mail: Brenda.Baloyi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, AI, Analytics, Automation

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2023-BID/001

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

Gautrain Management Agency

A service provider is sought to supply, install, maintain and support ICT infrastructure for the Gauteng Transport Management Centre (TMC) on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 Jul – Request link by e-mail to: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za.

Tender no: GMA/002/22

Information: Nkosinathi Zulu, Tel: (011) 086 3500; E-mail: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint one accredited service provider for the provision of various non-unit standard-based ICT training courses to COGTA ICT staff for a period of three months.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Aug

Tender no: COGTA 07/2022

Information: Phumzile Malgas, Tel: 010 355 2196, E-mail: phumzile.malgas@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Training and e-learning

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

Proposals are invited for Livelink central repository, upgrade and support and maintenance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Link.

Tender no: GT/GDED/068/2022

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

The department also requires maintenance and support for the e-submission tool.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Link.

Tender no: GT/GDED/069/2022

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Nkomazi Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide an automated folding machine and multifunctional printing machine for rental purposes on an operational lease for 36 months.

Tender no: NKO 17/2022

Information: J Khoza, Tel: (013) 790 0386; E-mail: Jerry.Khoza@nkomazi.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Folding

Umgeni Water

A professional service provider is sought to undertake design and upgrade of Umgeni Water’s internet, intranet, extranet and boardpacks website.

Tender no: 2022/020A

Information: Snenhlanhla Hlongwane, Tel: (033) 341 1099; E-mail: snenhlanhla.hlongwane@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Intranet, Extranet, Boardpack

The organisation is also looking for a provider to assist it with the development of an ICT strategy.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Aug

Tender no: 2022/050

Information: Mbali Ngema, Tel: (033) 341 1323; E-mail: Mbali.Ngema@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for the acquisition of an economic, industry, company and individual research database tool.

Tender no: RFP 49/2022

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 647 9569; E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Research and analysis, Services, Professional services, Consulting

Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is looking for a service provider to develop an information technology master systems strategic plan.

Tender no: EMLM 04/2023

Information: T Mashaba, Tel: (013) 262 3056, E-mail: tmashaba@emlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African National Biodiversity Institute

A service provider is sought to design, implement and support an efficient, effective and sufficient enterprise document and records management system for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SANBI:IT421/2022

Information: Faizel Richards, Tel: (021) 799 8781, E-mail: f.richards@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Document management, Record management, Support and maintenance

City of Tshwane

A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three-year period.

Tender no: SS 01-2022-23

Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

PRASA is advertising for a managed enterprise IP-based connectivity solution and hosted PBX telephone services.

Tender no: HO/ICT/119/06/2022

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Internet, Telephony, Data

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is advertising for consultancy services to design and implement a multi-modular compliance monitoring system for a period of three years for development of the system and five years for ex-post development support on an 90/10 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation, 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 27/2022

Information: David Molapo, Tel: (012) 568 3984, E-mail: DMolapo@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Compliance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro is looking for a service provider to provide the installation of eThekwini Municipal Academy’s multi-tenant digital learning platform, as well as LMS maintenance and support for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Aug

Tender no: 1Z-3771

Information: Technical: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za. General: JJ Msomi, Tel: (031) 322 2297.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Training and e-learning, Digital, LMS, Support and maintenance

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA is looking for a service provider for the development of its enterprise architecture.

Tender no: SAMSA/047/2022/23

Information: Ivor Mothoane, Tel: (012) 366 2600, E-mail: imothoane@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Enterprise architecture

Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality

MSCOA compliant services providers are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of an integrated financial system with support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: LIM473/Financial System/22/23/001

Information: KT Mothapo, Tel: (013) 265 8620, E-mail: thabisom@makhuduthamaga.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS

Department of Community Safety, Gauteng

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 205 laptops for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/062/2022

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe, Tel: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Cosing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The department also wishes to appoint a service provider to provide 354 Alcatel IP phones.

Tender no: GT/GDCS/063/2022

Information: Thebe Mereotlhe, Tel: 083 776 5817, E-mail: Thebe.Mereotlhe@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telephony, Telecommunications

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a data centre redesign (help-desk system).

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-46

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Data centres, Help desk

Assistance is also required in the implementation of a digital strategy.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-48

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Digital

The municipality is also advertising for ICT security awareness (POPIA).

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-49

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Training and e-learning, Consulting, Software, Security, Privacy

Bids are invited for the provision of a cemetery management system.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-45

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new multifunction copiers and printers for the group for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Aug

Tender no: GGDA/02/2022-23/PRINTERS

Information: Kgalaletso Sennanye, Tel: (011) 085 2438, E-mail: kgalaletsos@ggda.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The department wishes to renew Solarwinds network monitoring solution licences with maintenance and support for a period of three years

Tender no: dtic 03/22-23

Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Transport, Eastern Cape

The province wishes to procure professional services for the programme management and support of the road asset management system (RAMS) including operational requirements for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0010

Information: Siyabonga Ndlela, Tel: (043) 604 7435, E-mail: Siyabonga.ndlela@ectransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting

Network cabling services are also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0008

Information: Akhona Mazwana, Tel: (043) 604 7429, E-mail: akhona.mazwana@ectransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to render maintenance of Hexagon software licences and the customised requirements for the geoportal for a three-year period (2022-2025 for the Chief Directorate: National Geo-Spatial Information).

Tender no: SSC WC 06 (2022/2023) DALRRD

Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Software development

National Treasury

The department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects to its information and communication technology for a three-year period.

Tender no: NT003-1-2022

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5285, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Software development

National Treasury is also advertising for a service provider(s) to render professional services for infrastructure-related services to its information and communication technology (ICT) for three years.

Tender no: NT004-1-2022

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 395 6692, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Hardware

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller

The organisation is advertising for website and intranet hosting services.

Tender no: GEP22 WEBSITE HOSTING SERVICES

Information: Ndivhuho Mafhoho, Tel: (011) 085 2072, E-mail: nmafhoho@gep.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Hosting, websites, Intranets

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province requires configuration and implementation of accounts payable robotic and cognitive process automation.

Tender no: GT/GPT/058/2022

Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: (011) 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Automation

Ugu District Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of the annual renewal of Ivanti Security Controls application software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: UGU-05-1607-2022

Information: Micheal Bliss, Tel: (039) 682 3533, E-mail: Michael.Bliss@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using a Veeam backup and replication solution.

Tender no: MQA/02/22-23

Information: Hatiso Motloung, Tel: (011) 547 2648, E-mail: HatisoM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security

Armscor

Bids are invited for security incident and events management (SIEM) platform deployment and commissioning.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Aug

Tender no: R&D/CYB-2022/012

Information: Amanda Mkhonza, Tel: (012) 428 3112, E-mail: amandam@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Security incident and events management, SIEM

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001

Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Compliance

Broadband Infraco SOC

Proposals are requested for the appointment of a service provider to supply and deliver IP equipment.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0291

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

The company is also looking for a service provider to provide global IP transit internet services for a period of 36 months or 60 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0290

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet

Ithala SOC Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for the leasing, support and maintenance of laptops, desktops and related accessories for a period of three years with an option to extend for a further period of two years.

Tender no: RFB 03/22

Information: Sicelo Msibi, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: Tenders_LTD@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Services, Support and maintenance

Mbombela Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality invites bids for the provision of technical support, maintenance and customised applications development for GIS for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 23/2022

Information: Corne McGee, Tel: (013) 759 2182, E-mail: corne.mcgee@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Okhahlamba Local Municipality

Restructuring of municipal cellphones and data lines is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: COR01\2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Mobile

A panel of three service providers is also sought to supply and deliver municipal laptops for a period of two years.

Tender no: COR02/2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is calling for bids for provision of a traffic management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/1/402

Information: TS Mthembu, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: tsmthembu@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS requires an enterprise resource planning solution.

Tender no: RFP 20592

Information: Luvuyo Tshabalala, Tel: (012) 428 6225, E-mail: Luvuyo.Tshabalala@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Enterprise resource planning, ERP

Oudtshoorn Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of computer hardware and software for the period ending 30 June 2023.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-02/07/2022

Information: C. Duplessis or T. Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The municipality is also advertising for the supply and installation of Darktrace Antigena e-mail for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-03/07/2022

Information: C Duplessis or T Sindaphi, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, E-mail

State Security Agency

The agency requires provision of software support and maintenance licences for ESRI geospatial information system (GIS) for a period of five years.

Tender no: SSA/10/2022-23

Information: Nobantu Mogotsi, Tel: (012) 427 4174, E-mail: nobantum@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Software licensing

Cape Winelands District Municipality

The municipality is looking for all-inclusive maintenance agreements for various digital copiers and multi-functional devices for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/061

Information: Karina Smit, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing

Internet services are sought for the Cape Winelands District Municipality‘s facilities in the towns of Stellenbosch, Worcester and Robertson for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: T 2022/067

Information: Abdul Gabier, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: agabier@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

The region also requires supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of six digital colour copiers/multifunctional devices together with all-inclusive three-year maintenance agreements for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/055

Information: Karina Smit, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing

The district is also advertising for the development, maintenance and support of its website for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/066

Information: Jo-Anne Otto, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Websites, Internet

Swellendam Municipality

Tenderers are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of various software packages for a three-year period.

Tender no: SMT09/22/23

Information: GJ Louw, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: glouw@swellendam.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

Majuba TVET college

The KZN institution is advertising for POPIA and cyber security services.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Virtual, link will be e-mailed once proof of payment is received for document.

Tender no: IT 21/14 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Privacy, Security, POPIA, Cyber security.

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires supply and delivery of laptops, desktops and other ICT-related products.

Tender no: ALMT07/2022

Information: SS Sibeko, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: sibekoss@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Bids are also invited for a panel of forensic investigators for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT08/2022

Information: JA Nkosi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: nkosija@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics

The municipality is also advertising for the provision of an MMS and SMS system for consumer statements for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT09/2022

Information: D Gininda, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: ginindadm@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, MMS, SMS

Performing Arts Council of the Free State

The council requires provision of website redesign, hosting and maintenance for a period of three years, renewable annually based on performance.

Tender no: PAC/Website Redesign/2021

Information: Nomza Topo, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: nomza@pacofs.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Website, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the leasing of digital photocopying machines for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0372

Information: Roshan Gayapersad, Tel: (039) 688 2050, E-mail: roshan.gayapersad@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for the maintenance and support of Symantec Endpoint Security complete solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/31

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance

Umzinyathi District Municipality

The district is looking for a service provider for website hosting and maintenance for the period of three years.

Tender no: T2023-09

Information: SS Mthethwa, Tel: (034) 219 1500, E-mail: mthethwass@umzinyathi.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality

The North West district is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for a period of three years on as and when required basis.

Tender no: NMMDM 21/22/24 CRSS

Information: R. Mogotsi, Tel: (018) 381 9400, E-mail: mogotsir@nmmdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Office of Health Standards Compliance

A service provider for the bespoke software development customisation and enhancement, maintenance and support services of its information system for three years.

Tender no: OHSC/03/JULY/2022

Information: Phemelo Kgwele, Tel: (012) 947 7812, E-mail: pkgwele@ohsc.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is advertising for procurement of managed public cloud services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SCMN001/2022

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Cloud computing

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

DIRCO wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to design, implement, maintain and support an enterprise digitisation and content management solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: DIRCO: 01-2022/23

Information: Sello Molekoa, Tel: (012) 351 0362, E-mail: molekoas@dirco.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Content management, Digital, Digitisation

Johannesburg Water

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a STS-prepared vending management and support for a period 36 months.

Tender no: JW 007/21 MRD

Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, STS

Supply of software licences for design and CAD drawing software is required for a period of three years.

Tender no: JW14303

Information: Nhlanhla Nkosi, Tel: (011) 688 1632, E-mail: nhlanhla.nkosi@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Bids are invited for the upgrade of the Soterion GRC software tool and to provide software maintenance, application support and professional services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 87/20 R

Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Water is advertising for the supply of additional licences and to provide application support and maintenance of OpenText Captiva capture software tools for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 003/22

Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licenses, Services, Support and maintenance

Application support is also sought for the Microsoft Sharepoint solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 004/22

Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Railway Safety Regulator

The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to provide infrastructure-as-a-service, PABX, LAN/WAN and managed security services.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/IAAS-PABX-LANWAN-MSS/22/07/03

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: 087 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Infrastructure-as-a-service, Hardware, Managed services, Security, Telecommunications, Telephony, Managed security

The supply of end-user devices, associated warranty, support and maintenance is also sought.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/EUD/22/07/04

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: 087 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Food and Beverages Manufacturing Industry SETA

The authority wishes to appoint a cyber security service provider for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Aug

Tender no: FB-SETA (22-23) T0007

Information: Lunga Mokoena, Tel: (011) 253 7315, E-mail: lungam@foodbev.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Professional services, Managed services, Cyber security

An information and records management service provider is also sought for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 Aug

Tender no: FB-SETA (22-23) T0008

Information: Lunga Mokoena, Tel: (011) 253 7315, E-mail: lungam@foodbev.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Records management

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for a performance management system for a period three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-16/2022/2023

Information: Nkele Marais, Tel: (013) 262 7404, E-mail: maraisv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

State Information Technology Agency

Proposals are invited for a panel of service providers for the provision of IT services and skills for SITA and government departments for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFB 1183-2022

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: (012) 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for an advanced electronic signature solution with maintenance and support over a period of three years for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2608-2022

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: (021) 442 8531, E-mail: athini.ndungane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

­Tags: Software, Services, Security, Electronic signature, Support and maintenance

Supply, delivery, installation, demonstration and commissioning of a video conference solution is sought for the new forensic pathology services in Mowbray, Cape Town Groote Schuur Hospital.

Tender no: RFB 2607-2022

Information: Nonle Mkhwanazi, Tel: (043) 700 8491, E-mail: nonhle.mkhwanazi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Video conferencing

SITA is also advertising for the procurement of Dell EMC network equipment and maintenance and support for a period of three years for the Department of Defence.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2611/2O22

Information: Nkamoheleng Thukhoe, Tel: (012) 482 2420, E-mail: Nkamoheleng.Thukhoe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Procurement of licences, maintenance and support of the Solarwinds Network Monitoring and Management system tool is also sought for the Department of Water and Sanitation for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2603_2022

Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: (012) 482 2780, E-mail: thembeka.mdwara@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the establishment of a transversal contract of a panel of approved service providers to supply, install, maintain and support audiovisual communications technology and solutions for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2009_2022

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: (012) 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Audio visual, Services, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for renewal of Redstor licences, maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2605-2022

Information: Mapule Qhena, Tel: (012) 482 2018, E-mail: mapule.qhena@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Public Protector South Africa

A service provider is sought for the supply and delivery of 80 Dell laptops (once-off project).

Tender no: PPSA 008/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

PPSA also wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a cloud-hosted unified enterprise e-mail management system over a period of three years.

Tender no: PPSA 007/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hosting, Cloud computing, Unified communications, E-mail

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a treasury management system, support and maintenance for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Jul – Link.

Tender no: TMS/07/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Petroleum AgencySA

Bids are invited for the provision of virtual desktop infrastructure.

Tender no: PASA-T-2023-03

Information: Sipho Masemola, Tel: (021) 819 7755, E-mail: masemolas@petroleumagencysa.com.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Virtualisation