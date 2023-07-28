Power on with Nology, Bluetti

Get ready to wave goodbye to power outages and embrace uninterrupted energy! Nology, which positions itself as a leading distributor of cutting-edge IP and energy solutions, has joined forces with Bluetti to deliver a cutting-edge solution to South Africa's load-shedding woes.

Bluetti, one of the world’s largest leading manufacturers of portable power stations, is making waves in the power industry with its high-quality, innovative and reliable products that cater to the power needs of people worldwide. With an impressive product range that includes portable power stations, solar generators and solar panels, Bluetti's innovations are a dream come true for outdoor enthusiasts, emergency power-backup seekers and those looking for a truly off-grid experience. Bluetti’s products are manufactured to the highest standards and subjected to the most stringent quality controls, ensuring a great experience for customers.

Bluetti power stations feature industry-leading technologies like fast charging, UPS functionality and wireless device charging. All models use the latest LiFePO4 batteries, which can be charged and discharged up to 2 500 times without compromising run-time, giving customers peace of mind that their power station will last for years, even under the harshest load-shedding conditions.

Through this new partnership, Nology is bringing a wide array of Bluetti's products to the South African market, from portable solutions to high-capacity energy storage solutions that can take your entire home off-grid. Talk about recharging your devices on the go, all while staying eco-friendly and fully connected! Nology's team of experts will provide unparalleled sales and technical support for Bluetti's products locally. Utilising their extensive distribution network and 22 years of experience, Nology will be able to expand Bluetti's footprint across South Africa.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about our partnership with Bluetti, as it allows us to offer our customers nothing but the best in portable power solutions," said Karel Leuschner, Managing Director of Nology. "At Nology, we are committed to providing reliable, efficient and user-friendly solutions, and Bluetti's products tick all these boxes. We are confident that this partnership will propel us forward, meeting the diverse power needs of South Africans, while expanding our market presence."

In the same vein, Katrina Tong, Director of Bluetti, expressed her excitement, saying: "Joining forces with Nology, a highly regarded distributor of converged IP solutions in South Africa, is a milestone for Bluetti. Our versatile, reliable and eco-friendly power solutions have found the perfect match in Nology's distribution network and expertise. Together, we can reach more customers and fulfil the diverse power requirements of South Africans."

Partnering with Bluetti, Nology is able to provide an effective answer to the incessant power challenges that have plagued the nation. South Africans can finally access safe, reliable and versatile power solutions that keep them connected and productive during power outages.