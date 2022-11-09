DStv slashes cost of fibre, entertainment with all-in-one bundles

DStv has launched its own fibre offering, bringing an all-in-one uncapped fibre, streamed entertainment and smart TV Streama box bundles to market at a price designed to appeal to South African consumers across the country.

The new DStv Internet via Fibre offering, which launched on 1 October, gives consumers more choices and allows DStv to continue enhancing its entertainment ecosystem.

“Now customers have an additional platform to enjoy our premium content – they just need an internet connection, which is a key benefit of the bundled deal,” said Nyiko Shiburi, CEO at MultiChoice SA.

With fixed broadband penetration at around 10% of South African households, and fibre coverage increasing fast, Shiburi expects strong growth in the addressable market for a combined entertainment/fibre offering.

“With our uncapped fibre connection, customers can enjoy content from platforms like DStv, Showmax and YouTube, as well as all the other benefits of high-speed connections, such as online learning, gaming and social media – without having to monitor their data usage. We’ve also addressed the challenge of having to get a smart TV with the DStv Streama plug-and-play TV box, which turns any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV. The Streama is preloaded with apps including DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids,” he said.

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

“With our new bundles, we’re giving customers more choices and passing significant savings on to an already constrained consumer. DStv Internet via Fibre is the next iteration of what we first went to market with – the FLTE offering.”

MultiChoice launched DStv FLTE Internet service in 2021, to provide fixed wireless internet access to those who did not have access to fibre services. In partnership with MTN, the offering includes a SIM card and WiFi router, with packages of up to 400GB a month.

The new DStv Internet via Fibre Compact bundle includes DStv 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre, a DStv Streama TV box valued at R1 299, and a DStv Compact package at a launch price of R699 per month.

Shiburi says the bundle offers Compact customers a monthly saving of up to R299 should they take up this offer. The DStv Internet via Fibre Premium bundle, which launched at R999 per month, offers a saving of up to R389 per month.

All DStv Internet via Fibre deals include free fibre installation and hardware.

Shiburi says the packages are designed to meet the needs of modern South African consumers for simple and cost-effective services. With a full support structure in place, DStv’s team of specialists will take customers through the application process, schedule the fibre installation with DStv’s leading fibre infrastructure operators and send an expert to help customers set up the router and Streama TV box.

“We are excited about this offering – it opens up a new world for us and gives us more opportunities to innovate. We now have more scope to respond to the needs of our customers, centring on our core entertainment offerings and keeping customers connected,” Shiburi concludes.