Hytera Launches Body Worn Camera VM750D for Safe, Smart and Transparent Communications (Graphic: Business Wire)

Body worn cameras (BWCs) are increasingly being used by law enforcement agencies to provide greater transparency. It is essential that customers select the right body worn camera to match their actual requirements. Hytera’s latest body worn camera, the VM750D, is designed to capture, store and upload evidence such as pictures, video and audio recorded in the field. BWCs can play a vital role in building trust with the public by promoting better police officer accountability and by enhancing the transparency of incidents involving police and citizens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005386/en/

160° Diagonal Field of View

The super wide-angle camera allows users to capture more objects in a broader scope. Even at a distance of one meter away, the VM750D can accurately capture a person’s hand actions.

Intelligent Scene Detection

The VM750D incorporates the multi-functional sensor that will automatically send an alarm to the control centre in case the camera is blocked, stays still beyond preset time, or is disassembled without authorization, or the officer lays on the ground. This allows the dispatcher to know the conditions of the BWC in the field.

NFC-enabled ID Switchover

Near field communication (NFC) technology enables ID switchover just by holding the NFC card to the BWC. This simplifies the process of ID switchover, enhances BWC availability, and reduces unnecessary expense.

Be A PoC Radio

The Hytera VM750D also serves as a push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) two-way radio operating over 3G, 4G or WLAN networks. This allows users to make a voice call simply by pressing the push-to-talk (PTT) key. Thanks to the device’s advanced noise reduction technology, the camera picks up the voice while removing the ambient noise. The BWC has two powerful 1.5-watt speakers to deliver loud and clear audio during the call, even in very noisy environments.

Be A Remote Speaker Microphone (RSM)

The VM750D can also be paired with a narrowband two-way radio to act as a remote speaker microphone (RSM). After connecting the BWC to a radio via Bluetooth or a data cable, users can make voice calls by pressing the oversized PTT key. This helps reduce the burden on the user, as they do not have to carry another RSM.

Global Positioning, Rapid Indoor and Outdoor Positioning

The VM750D supports global positioning configurations such as GPS, GLONASS, AGPS and indoor Bluetooth positioning. This means that even in places with poor signal availability, such as parking lots, tunnels, underground shopping malls and the like, it can still track the location of frontline personnel in real time. This capability can help end user complete tasks more conveniently and efficiently.

Comprehensive Accessories and Solutions

Hytera provides a complete solution to manage the body worn camera and digital evidence from the field to the courtroom. This solution includes mobile device management (MDM), integrated device station (IDS), and digital evidence management (DEM) software. The MDM can remotely program and upgrade body worn cameras in batches to improve working efficiency.

The IDS can collect data from body worn cameras automatically, query and replay the evidence. The DEM can process massive amounts of data, provide a powerful search function to quickly find electronic evidence, and support role-based access control and user authorization for security.

Hytera had already launched the VM780 and the VM580D body worn camera over the past two years. Hytera can provide a variety of products in different scenarios. According to your different requirements and usage scenarios, you can choose the most suitable product.

For more information about Hytera‘s new bodycam VM750D, please visit: https://bit.ly/3bHEafU

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005386/en/