ICT Tenders: SITA takes centre stage

It’s a slightly quieter week from government procurement, but still full of opportunities for the ICT sector.



The State IT Agency (SITA) stands out with 10 tenders on offer from the departments of defence, water and sanitation, and agriculture, land reform and rural development; provincial departments in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape; as well as its own needs.

Other organisations with multiple requests include Johannesburg Water with seven; Rand Water and Matatiele Local Municipality with five respectively; and Transnet with four.

Despite a small decline, tender numbers still remain high. Software demand leads with 95 requests, down from 105; services attract 81 notices, down from 90; hardware declines by one to 43 and the telecoms sector draws in 13 advertisements, down from 16.

New tenders

Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

The province is looking for a service provider to provide a one-day training course on technology governance.

Tender no: Q 09 EDTEA 2022/2023

Information: Mdumiseni Buthelezi, Tel: 082 746 7061, E-mail: mdumiseni.buthelezi@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Governance

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The district is advertising for the creation of a 360-degree, interactive virtual travel platform.

Tender no: BID NO. 27/2022

Information: Pumeza Tanga, Tel: (041) 508 9094, E-mail: ptanga@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Platform

Bitou Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.

Tender no: SCM/2023/01/CORP

Information: Athi Mqikwa, Tel: (044) 501 3411, E-mail: amqikwa@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Managed services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Sasria Soc Ltd

The insurer is advertising for the development and implementation of a knowledge management strategy.

Tender no: RFP2022/24

Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Professional services, Consulting, Knowledge management

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality wishes to appoint a session initiation protocol (SIP) provider on a 36-month contract.

Tender no: FIN/ICT04/2022

Information: Heinrich Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Session initiation protocol, SIP, VoIP

Supply and delivery of telephone handsets is also sought.

Tender no: FIN/ICT05/2022

Information: Wikus Gouws, Tel: (053) 830 6483, E-mail: wikusg@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Hardware

Coega Development Cooperation

Telecommunications services are sought for the Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug

Tender no: CDC/267/22

Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tendersCDC26722@coega.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

The office invites proposals for an electronic content management system for Limpopo provincial departments.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Aug

Tender no: PRDP 38 OF 2021/22

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Electronic content management, Content management

The province is also advertising for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for its departments.

Tender no: PRDP 11 OF 2022/23

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, managed services, Disaster recovery, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa

Provision of internet and virtual private network (VPN) services is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: NEMISA/2022/INTERNET AND VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK S

Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Virtual private network, VPN

Amajuba District Municipality

The KZN region is inviting interested parties to register on the panel of service providers for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.

Tender no: P2021/07-02

Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

South African Weather Service

SAWS is looking to procure a high-performance computing (HPC) system with storage and hierarchical storage management (HSM) through (i) a consumption-based services model, (ii) a leasing option, or (iii) outright purchase option.

Tender no: SAWS-300/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, High-performance computing, HPC, Storage, Hierarchical storage management, HSM, Services, Managed services

Bids are invited for the provision of cyber security managed services (integrated SIEM solution).

Tender no: SAWS-292/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security, Cyber security, SIEM, Software

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Bids are invited for the provision of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Tender no: B6/2022

Information: N Ntanjana, Tel: (021) 403 8374, E-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Disaster recovery, Disaster-recovery-as-a-service, DRaaS, Security

Umdoni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for provision of ICT security services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 03/2023

Information: Z Cele, Tel: (039) 976 1202, E-mail: zethembec@umdoni.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Security, Software, Managed services

Gert Sibande TVET College

The Mpumalanga institution is looking for a service provider for the provision of endpoint protection, installation and 800 support hours for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: IT/CO 001/07/22

Information: S Hlongwane, Tel: (017) 712 1459, E-mail: itmanager@gscollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Hardware, Support and maintenance

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

An e-mail archive and security solution is sought for Gauteng’s provincial government.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 Aug – Link.

Tender no: GT/GDeG/077/2022

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: (011) 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Archiving

Mossel Bay Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider to establish WiFi hotspots at various community centres in the Mossel Bay municipal area.

Tender no: TDR317/2022/2023

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Wi-Fi, Internet, Hotspots

Rand Water

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, data migration and deployment of server infrastructure based on a hyperconverged solution and hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10392896/221

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hyper-convergence, Support and maintenance

The organisation is also advertising for the supply, delivery and provision of hosted IP PBX, maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10393295/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hosting, VoIP, Telephony, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Rand Water is also looking for supply, delivery, installation and configuration of local area network switches, data centre switches, indoor and outdoor WiFi solution, hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10397698/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Wi-Fi, Data centres, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Supply, delivery and provision of local area network cabling and maintenance services is sought for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10398796/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and maintenance of managed printing services and solution for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10380347/22R

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Managed services, Managed printing, Support and maintenance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery and commissioning of servers for Transnet at the port of Saldanha, as a once-off supply.

Tender no: TPT/2022/05/0120/3024/RFP

Information: Thabile Zuma, Tel: (031) 681 7850, E-mail: thabile.zuma@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

The company is also advertising for the provision of an employee health management system (EHMS) for a period of three years.

Tender no: TCC/2022/02/0069/RFP

Information: Cwayita Nyeli, Tel: (011) 308 3668, E-mail: Cwayita.Nyeli@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, HR, Employee health management system, EHMS

Provision of public address, access control and CCTV systems are sought for the tank farm at the Port of Ngqura.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Aug

Tender no: TNPA/2022/06/0559/6121/RFP

Information: Mpho Mohapi, Tel: (066) 293 2110, E-mail: mpho.mohapi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Transnet also requires a learning management solution for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TCC/2022/06/0163/5599/RFP

Information: Cwayita Nyeli, Tel: (011) 039 3668, E-mail: Cwayita.Nyeli@transnet.net.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Training and eLearning, Learning management

Elundini Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires internal audit software that will support the internal audit activity in planning, management, execution, monitoring and reporting of activities for a period of three years.

Tender no: ELM-1/001/2022-2023

Information: B Magongo, Tel: (045) 932 8144, E-mail: bhekim@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Auditing, Security, Reporting

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2023-BID/001

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

Gautrain Management Agency

A service provider is sought to supply, install, maintain and support ICT infrastructure for the Gauteng Transport Management Centre (TMC) on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

Tender no: GMA/002/22

Information: Nkosinathi Zulu, Tel: (011) 086 3500; E-mail: tenderenquiries@gautrain.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint one accredited service provider for the provision of various non-unit standard-based ICT training courses to COGTA ICT staff for a period of three months.

Tender no: COGTA 07/2022

Information: Phumzile Malgas, Tel: 010 355 2196, E-mail: phumzile.malgas@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

Proposals are invited for Livelink central repository, upgrade and support and maintenance.

Tender no: GT/GDED/068/2022

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

The department also requires maintenance and support for the e-submission tool.

Tender no: GT/GDED/069/2022

Information: Hlamalani Masetoni, Tel: (011) 355 8126, E-mail: Hlamalani.Masetoni@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

National School of Government

The organisation is looking for SITA listed suppliers for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.

Tender no: NSG/BID/04/2022/2023

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware

The organisation is advertising a second tender for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.

Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2022/2023

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware

Umgeni Water

A service provider is sought for the supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Tender no: 2022/029(A)

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1325; E-mail: zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, install and configure the enterprise storage capacity and servers infrastructure and provide support and maintenance for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00009

Information: ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135; E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Servers, Support and maintenance

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for the acquisition of an economic, industry, company and individual research database tool.

Tender no: RFP 49/2022

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 647 9569; E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Research and analysis, Services, Professional services, Consulting

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

Sefa is looking for a service provider to install, support and maintain an internal audit system.

Tender no: sefa/I-AUD/2022

Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Auditing, Support and maintenance

South African National Biodiversity Institute

A service provider is sought to design, implement and support an efficient, effective and sufficient enterprise document and records management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: SANBI:IT421/2022

Information: Faizel Richards, Tel: (021) 799 8781, E-mail: f.richards@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Document management, Record management, Support and maintenance

City of Tshwane

A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three-year period.

Tender no: SS 01-2022-23

Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

PRASA is advertising for a managed enterprise IP-based connectivity solution and hosted PBX telephone services.

Tender no: HO/ICT/119/06/2022

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Internet, Telephony, Data

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Necsa is advertising for the supply of ERP and related software system support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0015

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the replacement of the storage area network (SAN).

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Storage area network, SAN

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro is looking for a service provider to provide the installation of eThekwini Municipal Academy’s multi-tenant digital learning platform, as well as LMS maintenance and support for 36 months.

Tender no: 1Z-3771

Information: Technical: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za. General: JJ Msomi, Tel: (031) 322 2297.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Digital, LMS, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

Additional VSAT installers are sought to join an existing panel of installers for ku-band and ka-band for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT-012-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, VSAT

The company is looking for a service provider to provide audio codecs for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT/010/2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Audio, Codecs, Audio codecs

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain a traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Aug

Tender no: PS 08/2022

Information: Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: tjhlatshwayo@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers to supply a user behaviour analysis and information security solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SASSA:09-22-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: RamasekiwaT@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Business intelligence, Security

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is looking for a data centre redesign (helpdesk system).

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-46

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Data centres, Help desk

Assistance is also required in the implementation of a digital strategy.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-48

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Digital

The municipality is also advertising for ICT security awareness (POPIA).

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-49

Information:Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Consulting, Software, Security, Privacy

Bids are invited for the provision of a cemetery management system.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-45

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

Provision of information technology audits is sought for the following reviews:

1. Limited integration with core financial management system.

2. Privacy and data security management.

3. Cyber security threats and vulnerability management.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-62

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Security, ERP, Cyber-security, Privacy

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new multifunction copiers and printers for the group for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GGDA/02/2022-23/PRINTERS

Information: Kgalaletso Sennanye, Tel: (011) 085 2438, E-mail: kgalaletsos@ggda.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA is advertising for a business continuity management solution (BCMS).

Tender no: RFP132/2022

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: davidn2@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Business continuity, Security

Bids are invited for the procurement of the operations and maintenance of an open road tolling system in Gauteng, and a national transaction clearing house.

Tender no: SANRAL X.002-184-2023/1

Information: Simon Ludik, E-mail: sanralbid@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services

DBSA is looking for a service provider that can provide the IPP office with printers and a print management solution over a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP121.2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Transnet National Ports Authority

TNPA is advertising for the monitoring and maintenance of the SCADA local area network software and hardware in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/05/0355/RFP

Information: Helen Sigcau, Tel: (031) 361 8611, E-mail: helen.sigcau@transnet.net.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SCADA, Local area network, LAN, Support and maintenance

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited for the supply and support of a web-based human resources information system that includes a payroll and employee self-service system for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Link.

Tender no: BS/2022/RFB471

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cloud computing, HR, Payroll, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Tourism

The organisation is advertising for HC payroll migration to the cloud.

Tender no: SAT 208/22

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Payroll, HR

Google Workspace Business Plus Suite licensing and e-mail branding (automated e-mail signature) services are sought for a user count of 260 users and for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SAT 203/22

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3016, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Productivity, E-mail, Software licensing

Onderstepoort Biological Products Limited

The organisation is advertising for information and communication technology (ICT) managed services (helpdesk, desktop support, server administration and network management).

Tender no: OBP316/2022/23

Information: Indhir Naryan, Tel: (012) 522 1500, E-mail: indhir@obpvaccines.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Helpdesk, Servers, Networking

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province requires configuration and implementation of accounts payable robotic and cognitive process automation.

Tender no: GT/GPT/058/2022

Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: (011) 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Automation

Ugu District Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of the annual renewal of Ivanti Security Controls application software for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: UGU-05-1607-2022

Information: Micheal Bliss, Tel: (039) 682 3533, E-mail: Michael.Bliss@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Mining Qualifications Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to implement and manage an IT disaster recovery solution using Veeam backup and replication solution.

Tender no: MQA/02/22-23

Information: Hatiso Motloung, Tel: (011) 547 2648, E-mail: HatisoM@mqa.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Disaster recovery, Security

Armscor

Bids are invited for security incident and events management (SIEM) platform deployment and commissioning.

Tender no: R&D/CYB-2022/012

Information: Amanda Mkhonza, Tel: (012) 428 3112, E-mail: amandam@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Security incident and events management, SIEM

The company is also advertising for advanced electronic signature solution services for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Aug

Tender no: EICT/2022/17EICT/2022/17

Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001

Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Compliance

Broadband Infraco SOC

The company is looking for a service provider to provide supply chain management support services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0292

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Telecommunications, SCM

Ithala SOC Limited

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for the leasing, support and maintenance of laptops, desktops and related accessories for a period of three years with an option to extend for a further period of two years.

Tender no: RFB 03/22

Information: Sicelo Msibi, Tel: (031) 366 2500, E-mail: Tenders_LTD@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Services, Support and maintenance

An experienced panel of ICT service providers is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP02/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Mbombela Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality invites bids for the provision of technical support, maintenance and customised applications development for GIS for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 23/2022

Information: Corne McGee, Tel: (013) 759 2182, E-mail: corne.mcgee@mbombela.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Okhahlamba Local Municipality

Restructuring of municipal cellphones and data lines is sought for the period of three years.

Tender no: COR01\2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Mobile

A panel of three service providers is also sought to supply and deliver municipal laptops for a period of two years.

Tender no: COR02/2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Central Karoo District Municipality

Proposals are invited for the performing of an innovative and intuitive data analysis and reconciliation of municipal accounts and other related services on a risk basis for 36 months. A prerequisite of 70% is determined for functionality in order to be evaluated on price.

Tender no: CKDM003 - 2022/2023

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business intelligence

Oudtshoorn Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning, hosting, support and maintenance of an advanced grid monitoring system for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Non-compulsory briefing: Details not disclosed.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-01/08/2022

Information: C. Duplessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to acquire licensing, servicing and training of civil designer software.

Non-compulsory briefing: Virtual, date not disclosed.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM7 OF 2022/2023

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

A plotter and computer software programs are also sought.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM8 OF 2022/2023

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of 5x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (1 licence/PC).

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 5 22/23

Information: Khethiwe Mvelase, Tel: (033) 392 2558, E-mail: khethiwe.mvelase@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Taletso TVET College

The North West institution is looking for a learner management system (LMS) to support blended learning phase two for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: PU8611/005

Information: Modise Wilson, Tel: (018) 384 2345, E-mail: modise@taletsofetcollege.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Learner management, Training and eLearning

Cape Winelands District Municipality

The district is advertising for the development, maintenance and support of its website for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/066

Information: Jo-Anne Otto, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Websites, Internet

Bids are invited for the analysis and addressing of gaps in terms of processes, procedures, strategies and policies, in accordance with the relevant chapters of the Local Government: Municipal Staff Regulations (GN 890) and Guidelines (GN 891), and develop and implement an electronic performance management and development system for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/051

Information: Gail Julie, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Software development, Performance management

Majuba Tvet college

The KZN institution is advertising for POPIA and cyber security services.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Virtual, link will be e-mailed once proof of payment is received for document.

Tender no: IT 21/14 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Privacy, Security, POPIA, Cyber security.

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires supply and delivery of laptops, desktops and other ICT-related products.

Tender no: ALMT07/2022

Information: SS Sibeko, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: sibekoss@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Bids are also invited for a panel of forensic investigators for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT08/2022

Information: JA Nkosi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: nkosija@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics

The municipality is also advertising for the provision of an MMS and SMS system for consumer statements for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT09/2022

Information: D Gininda, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: ginindadm@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, MMS, SMS

Performing Arts Council of the Free State

The council requires provision of website redesign, hosting and maintenance for a period of three years renewable annually based on performance.

Tender no: PAC/Website Redesign/2021

Information: Nomza Topo, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: nomza@pacofs.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Website, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the leasing of digital photocopying machines for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0372

Information: Roshan Gayapersad, Tel: (039) 688 2050, E-mail: roshan.gayapersad@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for an enterprise solution for website and mobile applications development and commercialisation for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/39

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Applications, Mobile

The SABC requires IT disaster recovery services, comprising the provision of syndicated IT infrastructure services and support over a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/38

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Disaster recovery, DRaaS, Support and maintenance

The broadcaster is advertising for Avid ISIS and Interplay system expert support service, which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting the whole Avid ISIS and Interplay system at SABC post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2022/35

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Storage, Video, Services, Support and maintenance

Umzinyathi District Municipality

The district is looking for a service provider for website hosting and maintenance for a period of three years.

Tender no: T2023-09

Information: SS Mthethwa, Tel: (034) 219 1500, E-mail: mthethwass@umzinyathi.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Administration, Mpumalanga

The province requires software development for veterinary services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ALA/546/22/MP

Information: Dr T Mnisi, Tel: (081) 406 6943, E-mail: mnisit@live.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency

A service provider is sought to provide ICT infrastructure hosting solutions with a multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: MEGA/2022/08

Information: BN Mahlalela, Tel: (013) 755 6328, E-mail: bridgette.mahlalela@mega.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, MPLS, Hardware, Telecommunications

Johannesburg Water

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a STS-prepared vending management and support for a period 36 months.

Tender no: JW 007/21 MRD

Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, STS

Upgrade and maintenance of an enterprise backup solution and provision of related professional services is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 71/22

Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Backup, Services, Professional services

Bids are invited for the upgrade of the Soterion GRC software tool and provision of software maintenance, application support and professional services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 87/20 R

Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Water is advertising for the supply of additional licences and provision of application support and maintenance of OpenText Captiva capture software tools for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 003/22

Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licenses, Services, Support and maintenance

Application support is also sought for the Microsoft Sharepoint solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 004/22

Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision of SCADA group-wide product licensing (Adroit Technologies) and product engineering support to the various wastewater treatment works, depots as and when required for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: JW OPS 055/22

Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, SCADA, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Water wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery and provision of technical support of prepayment water meters with STS functionality for a period of 36 months on an as and when required basis.

Tender no: JW OPS 050/21 R

Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Vending, STS, Services, Support and maintenance

Railway Safety Regulator

The supply of end-user devices, associated warranty, support and maintenance is sought.

Tender no: RSR/RFP/ICT-SM/EUD/22/07/04

Information: Goitseone M Kgwadibana, Tel: 087 284 6564, E-mail: goitseonek@rsr.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Food and Beverages Manufacturing Industry SETA

The authority wishes to appoint a cyber security service provider for a period of two years.

Tender no: FB-SETA (22-23) T0007

Information: Lunga Mokoena, Tel: (011) 253 7315, E-mail: lungam@foodbev.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Professional services, Managed services, Cyber security

An information and records management service provider is also sought for a period of two years.

Tender no: FB-SETA (22-23) T0008

Information: Lunga Mokoena, Tel: (011) 253 7315, E-mail: lungam@foodbev.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Records management

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo district wishes to appoint a service provider for a performance management system for a period three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-16/2022/2023

Information: Nkele Marais, Tel: (013) 262 7404, E-mail: maraisv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

State Information Technology Agency

Proposals are invited for the procurement of a service for the development, consulting and support for the Western Cape Education Department’s WebFOCUS application tool for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2542_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: (012) 482 3250, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for an advanced electronic signature solution with maintenance and support over a period of three years for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements.

Tender no: RFB 2608-2022

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: (021) 442 8531, E-mail: athini.ndungane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Electronic signature, Support and maintenance

SITA wishes to procure Cisco products for the Western Cape gover