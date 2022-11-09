Komati Fruit slashes costs, improves processes, secures data by moving workloads to Microsoft's cloud with Netsurit

Komati Fruit, the leading private producer and exporter of sub-tropical fruit in South Africa, has moved to the Microsoft Azure cloud with Netsurit, optimising costs and freeing up its own IT team to focus on business improvement instead of IT operations.

The family business exports over 5.5 million cartons of citrus annually to more than 30 countries worldwide. As a leader in the industry, Komati Fruit has always turned to technology to maximise outputs.

Fact sheet Solution: Microsoft Azure Industry: Fresh produce Provider: Netsurit User: Komati Fruit

Purchase drivers

Komati Fruit had been with its previous technology service provider for many years, in a hosted data centre environment. The company exco realised that an IT revamp could reduce cost and complexity as well as make it easier to interact with the business on the whole.

While exploring service providers, the business contacted Netsurit to discuss the value offering. “Although we were using Microsoft 365 for Business at the time, we believed more could be done to improve processes,” says Piet Smit, CEO of Komati Fruit. “We also use many bespoke applications for production, a factor that was always our excuse for not turning to Microsoft Azure.”

Komati was also comparing monthly and annual return on investment in tandem with service levels. Importantly, they wanted a more scalable technology platform that could accommodate rapid growth as they acquire new farms and offer potential per-head cost savings as Komati grows. Because their sites are in rural areas, they have significant connectivity limitations, so Komati needed a solution that could meet their connectivity requirements.

Business objectives

Komati is unaware of other local fruit growers who are running the bulk of their workloads in Azure. They wanted to take the lead. Security was a key driver and having Microsoft 365 Business Premium – one solution to run the business securely from anywhere – gives them an enormous level of comfort. It comes with threat protection, data protection and device management features that safeguard their systems and information.

Azure’s renowned scalability is a key benefit for the organisation, as the business scales during peak packing seasons and then slows down in off-peak times. In addition, Azure Autoscaling lets the business set up automated processes that scale its virtual machines (VMs) up or down to optimise deployment costs. As a result, production is never impacted when additional resources are needed.

The fact that Komati could place all their workloads into Azure and not be limited to just one data centre has made all the difference. Netsurit also upgraded all Komati’s end-users to Microsoft Business Premium and still showed significant savings. For a business accustomed to a traditional terminal server environment – Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop has delivered significant speed and latency improvements and a better overall end-user experience.

The solution

The company did not want on-premises data centre solutions; instead, the team wanted a fundamental change. Having already invested in the Microsoft ecosystem, Azure was also less expensive for the organisation.

The Netsurit team was able to demonstrate in-depth knowledge of the solution and show real-world examples of projects for other businesses across multiple industries. Netsurit also holds multiple Microsoft Solution Area Designations and Advanced Specializations, which added to its credibility as a provider.

As much as Komati Fruit was seeking to cut costs, the company placed greater value on credibility and knowledge. Netsurit proved to be the most expensive service provider but was chosen because the two businesses shared similar values.

Technical ability aside, Komati felt they could walk this journey with Netsurit. There was more to the team than just the solution we needed in the short term. Netsurit certainly portrayed the depth of skills to assist with other technology requirements in Komati’s business. Netsurit provided a dedicated project manager, who not only focused on the implementation, but also co-ordinated all our third parties who were involved.

Challenges overcome

There were significant challenges with the local Microsoft Azure Data Centre as there were few resources available. Netsurit went back to the drawing board and chose to provision services in Azure North Europe and implement Azure Virtual Desktop to enable Komati Fruit’s users to access their applications faster.

Printing proved to be a challenge too. The print vendor’s testing during the proof of concept (POC) period was inadequate and resulted in delayed printing, which had a significant impact on the production process.

If printing doesn’t happen timeously, trucks cannot leave the premises, creating a ripple effect down the line. Transport companies have penalties in place for trucks that are delayed to the port – every day incurs a $30 000 penalty for Komati Fruit, which is increasing as the rand devalues.

Working closely with the Microsoft team, Netsurit succeeded in securing the relevant resources allocated to Azure South Africa North and then migrated the workloads back to South Africa. This essentially resulted in a double project for Netsurit, but there was no additional cost to the customer.

The solution components in detail

Netsurit migrated Komati Fruit’s systems from an on-premises data centre to Azure North Europe. The team worked closely with third-party vendors and all work was completed after hours and after 2pm on Saturdays, when production slowed down.

Once resources were available in Azure South Africa North, Netsurit migrated these workloads across. A significant amount of manual intervention was required around the bespoke third-party applications and, in some instances, Netsurit had to set them up from scratch instead of being able to use the standard migration tools.

The project was managed from end to end for the customer in an attempt to make the transition from one provider to the next as seamless as possible. The heart of Komati Fruit’s applications works on Microsoft SQL, so Netsurit had to work very closely with the company’s third-party database administrator to make sure everything was set up correctly before scheduling each of the other third parties to do their work. Regular meetings were held to touch base.

Azure Virtual Desktop worked surprisingly well. Although Netsurit has rolled it out for several other customers, it was interesting to see it operate in an agricultural environment across multiple regions, giving the customer significantly better speeds than its end-users had experienced before.

The benefits for Komati Fruit

The company is using some of the best technology the market has to offer.

It has de-risked its business by removing it from a traditional data centre environment

Certain historical complexities from a routing perspective were simplified during the migration process.

The business is getting much better service levels from Netsurit and is spending much less.

There has been zero downtime since the migration.

Komati was sceptical going this route because they know there are many pitfalls with some of their legacy applications. Not only did everything work post-migration, but it all worked much better. They used to have endless challenges with their backup success rates and since the move to Azure Backups, they have better auditing and a level of comfort that their data is available offsite in case of fire, theft or other business disruption.

Looking to the future

Netsurit is proactive in its approach and has developed a three-year technology roadmap for Komati Fruit.

Strategically they would like Netsurit to be more involved in all their applications and to see where Netsurit can optimise and continuously improve their overall IT ROI. This has been the biggest IT project Komati has ever undertaken, and they have stood by their decision to work with Netsurit all the way.

The team gave 150% on this project, working extensively after hours to ensure Komati did not experience a moment of downtime. Everything was done timeously, and the knowledge that Netsurit’s professional services team brought to the table was phenomenal. It is only when you are faced with serious challenges that a relationship is tested, and Netsurit certainly passed with flying colours.