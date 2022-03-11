O2 Telefónica and Mavenir Demonstrate Zero Touch CI/CD Based Operations of IMS Core on Cloud Infrastructure

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today that together with O Telefónica, have demonstrated simplified deployment and change management on Core network elements, leveraging a common Zero Touch Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) framework in O Telefónica’s German network. This will streamline operations in O Telefónica OpCos with leaner operations, faster deployments, and simplified operational changes in the network.

This is a significant milestone in the evolution of streamlined operations, moving away from manual deployments and reducing human error. CI/CD provides greater flexibility for customers in day-to-day Operations and is expected to deliver significant benefits in terms of speed and cost of deployment.

Mavenir will work with O Telefónica to automate the Network Operations, enabling the transition to the adoption of the virtualized Network Functions. Mavenir’s CI/CD/CT framework will allow for creating customized workflows/processes for fast, agile change management in increased complexity 4G/5G networks. Mavenir’s solution is Opensource-based, interoperable, standardized technology that can be integrated in a “plug and play” manner for any VNF functions.

“5G requires cloud-native and microservices architecture but brings along more operational complexity in the network. CI/CD/CT based zero-touch deployment and change management is our way to be agile and accelerate time to market. This is a key strategy in the path of automation of our networks to achieve leaner and meaner Operations. Mavenir is a trusted and reliable partner for this journey, given the know-how and the experience we have with them in Core & Cloud projects,” said Jochen Bockfeld, Director Common Services, O Telefónica Deutschland.

Omar Shahdad, Senior Vice President Global Operations, Mavenir said, “We are honored to have been chosen by O Telefónica for this vital part of their network simplification journey. Mavenir is uniquely qualified to provide CI/CD services in the Telco space due to our extensive know-how spanning multiple Telco domains. We are a company that prides itself in its speed, agility, responsiveness, and those are the same required characteristics of a CI/CD program. Mavenir’s solution utilizes high levels of automation and integration that enables our customers to harness the benefits of cloud-native and virtual networks to manage complexity and allow hybrid operations for increased flexibility.”