Immersive Labs Chooses Global Channel-First Strategy With 50 New Partners and Transparent Structure

Immersive Labs, the company empowering organizations to increase, measure and demonstrate human cyber capabilities, today unveiled its channel-first approach. With 50 new partners, a ‘tier free’ program designed to cut out complexity, and a new partner portal, the company will use it to springboard into primary territories worldwide, including North America, South America and EMEA.

The Immersive Labs Partner Program focuses on simplicity and is offered in a flat structure with no complex ‘precious metals’, caveats or overly prescriptive guidelines. In addition to this transparent approach, partners get access to a new portal for tracking and registering activity as well as offering training, marketing assets and special events.

The global partner program aims to increase the growing number of organizations using Immersive Labs to increase, measure and demonstrate human cyber capabilities.

With a platform that upskills security, engineering and senior management teams, as well as helping hire relevant diverse talent, Immersive Labs improves and measures specialist cybersecurity skills across the entire organization. Customers currently include Citigroup, Daimler, Bain Capital and KPMG, amongst many others.

“Threat actors continue to up their game across the board, making it more important than ever to ensure the skills levels of an organization’s defenders, responders and decision makers keep pace,” said James Hadley, CEO of Immersive Labs. “These skills are still in critical shortage around the globe, which is why we are growing at a strong pace, a demand we hope our channel partners can help us fulfill.”

“We designed a channel program specifically to help us fulfill demand in a low-friction, simple to implement strategy,” said Jake Alosco, Senior Director Global Channels at Immersive Labs. “As organizations look to transform and develop a culture of security training, our channel partners are incentivized with an easy ramp-up, quick selling techniques, and no barriers to entry.”

For more information on Immersive Labs Channel Partner Program, you can visit www.immersivelabs.com/partners/