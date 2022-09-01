Host Africa acquires DigiServ Technologies CC

The acquisition comes while the metaphorical printing press is hot after the release of the Red Cactus Software CC web client acquisition.

The acquisition meets the projected level of growth for Host Africa (Pty) Ltd, which is gearing towards exponential trajectories. Acquiring DigiServ Technologies cements another step in remedying the fragmented local hosting market.

Managing Director of Host Africa (Pty) Ltd, Michael Osterloh, conveyed a message of excitement about the future of the company, saying: “The current surge we’re experiencing takes us a couple of steps ahead of where we planned to be. Exceeding our own and others’ expectations is always satisfying, so we’ll savour this for a moment and move on to the next.”

The deal will see DigiServ Managing Director, Rudi Burger, join Host Africa (Pty) Ltd, bringing not only his clients, but his esteemed name and skills as well, which he garnered over 20 years in the industry.

“Before I first e-mailed Michael about the prospect of acquisition, I ended up on your website and discovered your ‘Sell your Web Hosting Business’ page. I am an existing client and was looking at your VPS plans when I stumbled on this page.”

With this acquisition, competition in South Africa’s hosting industry will remain stimulated and promote growth for the local arena.

Osterloh says: “It’s important for the local industry that we and other hosting companies continue to expand and showcase our technological advancements in hosting. Competing not only locally, but on a continental stage should be what each hosting company aspires to.”

In parting with his clients under the DigiServ banner to reassemble under the Host Africa (Pty) Ltd flag, DigiServ's Managing Director had this to say: “Thank you for entrusting me with your business through all these years. As I now begin a new journey with HOSTAFRICA, it’s time to grow and take my clients to the next level, making HOSTAFRICA the largest hosting provider on this continent. I strongly believe that this new partnership will consolidate our expertise to provide you with superior customer and technical services.”

Media enquiries: marketing@hostafrica.com

Offices: 12 Helena Ave, Helena Heights, Somerset West, Cape Town, 7130