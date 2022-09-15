Commvault appoints data management veteran as chief partner office

Commvault has appointed data protection industry veteran Alan Atkinson as its chief partner officer.

Atkinson will report to Riccardo Di Blasio, Commvault’s chief revenue officer.

Commvault provides data management solutions across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments to customers around the world. Under Atkinson’s leadership, the global company aims to strengthen its strategic alliances with cloud partners and grow its partner programme.

DI Blasio says Atkinson brings a wealth of cloud and data protection experience to Commvault – from building the industry’s first, pre-eminent cloud service provider to leading WysDM Software until it was acquired to driving technology strategy and commercial sales at Dell.

Says Atkinson: “As an advisor, I’ve had a front-row seat to Commvault’s evolution with the unrivalled momentum of its Metallic SaaS offerings, and the company’s surge back to growth.”

He says he will work closely with Commvault’s partners "to meet customers wherever they are within their cloud data management strategies".