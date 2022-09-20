Verisign Reports Internet Has 351.5 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2022

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the second quarter of 2022 closed with 351.5 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, an increase of 1.0 million domain name registrations, or 0.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Domain name registrations have increased by 10.4 million, or 3.0%, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 174.3 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 0.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 3.7 million domain name registrations, or 2.2%, year over year. As of June 30, 2022, the .com domain name base totaled 161.1 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.2 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 11.7 million domain name registrations at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Total country-code TLD domain name registrations were 134.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.7 million domain name registrations, or 0.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. ccTLDs increased by 2.6 million domain name registrations, or 2.0%, year-over-year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of June 30, 2022, were .cn, .de, .uk, .nl, .ru, .br, .fr, .eu, .au and .it.

Verisign publishes The Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The Domain Name Industry Brief for the second quarter 2022, as well as previous briefs, can be obtained at verisign.com/dnib.