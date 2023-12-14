Initiative trains women to enter cyber security field

Nkosinathi Mahlangu, youth employment portfolio head at Momentum Metropolitan.

The Momentum Metropolitan Foundation has signed a strategic collaboration with local digital solutions organisation Deviare, to train 10 young black females through a digital empowerment programme focused on cyber security skills.

According to a statement, the initiative will prepare participants for the rapidly-evolving digital landscape, providing industry-relevant expertise and cyber security training.

The group comprises 70% graduates and 30% non-graduates, reflecting inclusivity across educational backgrounds and creating a pathway for gender diversity, say the organisers.

"This collaboration embodies our commitment to fostering diversity and empowering the next generation of female leaders in technology," says Nkosinathi Mahlangu, youth employment portfolio head at Momentum Metropolitan.

“We believe that providing comprehensive digital skills and real-world experiences is essential for their success.”

Deviare helps organisations build capability and capacity for digital transformation, through targeted advisory services, digital skills training and technology solutions.

The 12-month blended programme offers training in critical technological domains to equip participants with essential skills for navigating the modern digital landscape, says Momentum Metropolitan.

The curriculum, taught by instructors who are industry practitioners, covers a range of cyber security domains.

The programme also includes a virtual global apprenticeship, providing invaluable job experience and mentorship, and offering participants an opportunity to gain remote work experience with renowned organisations worldwide, broadening their perspectives on a global scale, it says.

Upon course completion, the top three learners will be offered a six-month placement with Deviare, providing hands-on experience and a pathway to career opportunities.

The remaining seven participants will be integrated into Deviare's Talent Platform, connecting them with temporary and permanent job opportunities as they arise.

"Deviare is honoured to partner with Momentum Metropolitan Foundation in this initiative,” states Lubabalo Dyantyi, co-founder and executive director of Deviare.

“We are dedicated to offering meaningful opportunities that enable young women to thrive in critical technological domains, contributing to the overall growth of the industry."