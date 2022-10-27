The importance of InstantData for business

Redstor, a category-leading data management and SaaS protection company, says its InstantData solution removes the logistical challenge of moving large volumes of data over the internet by streaming data as it is being requested by a user or application.

“The global data recovery software market is expected to top $16 billion by the end of this year. Additionally, this sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.59% through 2027. This reflects the growing importance of effective data recovery solutions for companies across industry sectors to ensure business continuity in the event of a disaster. Data has become an integral component of businesses that are digitally driven. Being unable to access mission-critical information due to hardware failures, user error or malicious attacks can have disastrous consequences on operations,” says Dylan Cairns, Channel Partner Marketing Manager (MEA) at Redstor.

However, one of the most significant challenges when it comes to many data recovery solutions is the length of time it takes to access backup files. This can be attributed to the massive volumes of data being generated today. Research has found that the volume of data will grow from 33 zettabytes (ZB) in 2018 to 175ZB in 2025. As part of this, more than 22ZB of storage capacity must ship across all media types during this period. It is hardly surprising that many organisations are opting for cloud-based backup and recovery systems to alleviate the pressure on on-premises infrastructure. But it still does not address the problem of finding, accessing, and restoring the data when it is needed most.

“Redstor InstantData solves this by using unique streaming technology to give users access to the data they need, when they need it, regardless of whether it is from backups or archives. It provides migration between platforms without any downtime. This means that users can access on-premises or cloud backup on demand while recovery is happening in the background,” says Cairns.

InstantData creates sparse files in a company’s file system when a recovery is initiated, giving the user the experience of immediate availability. These sparse files are initially empty and are rehydrated on demand. Less critical data is then recovered in the background.

“Data accessibility is no longer something that has to be an obstacle to overcome. Using InstantData, businesses get the peace of mind that their information is available on demand without experiencing any organisational disruptions. Digital businesses require innovative data continuity solutions to meet in their demands without introducing complexity into their data environment,” concludes Cairns.