Top ICT tenders: Mixed bag of ICT requirements

Following months of dominating ICT tenders on National Treasury’s eTender Portal, Eskom was conspicuous in its absence as it took a two-week hiatus from advertising high-level tech requirements.

This week, however, the utility returns with three requests that provide some depth to an otherwise slow week for the ICT sector.

Eskom opens the issue with a request for the provision and implementation of a public key infrastructure (PKI) solution using its Microsoft PKI and related software.

The required solution must support software licensing; provide necessary hardware; solution design; certificate management services; development testing, configuration and implementation; support and maintenance; change management; professional services; testing and integration; and training for transfer of skills. The contract will run for a period of five years.

This is followed by an advertisement for the supply and delivery of a new FT4500 stratus server for the Camden Power Station. The application server must have a single processor, two 500GB hard drives and be compatible with Windows Server 2003/2008.

The company also seeks a service provider to supply, implement and maintain the software for the configuration management system at Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI).

ERI was established to provide construction, maintenance and transportation services in support of Eskom operations. The tender documentation reveals it does not currently have a system to assist with effective product life cycle management.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The State Security Agency is advertising a multi-faceted tender for its printing environment that includes support and maintenance, warranty extension, safe transportation and training.

Gauteng’s Department of e-Government is calling for a PABX upgrade for itself and the Gauteng Provincial Treasury. The tender documentation reveals the department is looking for Alcatel-certified service providers to supply software and hardware upgrades, support and maintenance of the current Alcatel PABX system, maintain a hybrid platform which includes the cloud solution phasing out legacy licences and OEM training for knowledge and skill transfer.



The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is looking for a managed cloud-based information technology service management solution which will act as a comprehensive ticketing tool. The licence contract on its current tool will come to an end in October.



The Road Accident Fund is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to supply a variety of services for its existing Omada identity and access management solution. This includes hosting and migration from on-premises to cloud, licences, support and maintenance, and professional services for ongoing integration to new applications.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research invites proposals for the provision of managed bandwidth links for the South African National Research Network backbone extensions for projects in Limpopo and Mpumalanga; Free State and North West; and Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The contract will run for a period of five years.



Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality is looking for a service provider to supply support, maintenance and development on its property valuation roll system and rates clearance certificate system. The contract will replace the existing support and maintenance contract, which comes to an end on 31 January 2024, and run for a period of three years.



Sentech closes the issue with a request for information on flexible and cost-effective billing solutions that can support a diverse range of existing and future products and services.



New tenders

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the provision and implementation of a public key infrastructure (PKI) solution for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Jun – Virtual.

Tender no: MWP1386CX RE-ISSUE

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Jul 2023

­Tags: Security, public key infrastructure, PKI, software, software licensing, hardware, software development, certificate management, services, support and maintenance, professional services, training and e-learning

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of a new FT4500 stratus server at Camden Power Station.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 May – Virtual.

Tender no: MPCAM10672GX

Information: Nicholas, Tel: 017 827 8205, E-mail: NelaniNT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, servers, application server

A service provider is sought to supply, implement and maintain the software for the configuration management system at Eskom Rotek Industries.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ERI/2023/TGS/23

Information: Kushandra Krishna, Tel: 011 629 4984, E-mail: krishnk@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2023

­Tags: Software, configuration management, cloud computing

State Security Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for:

Service/repair, maintenance, support and supply of spares for printers for a period of five years.

Extension of warranty at the end of warranty period for a period of two years on HP printers.

Safe transportation of printers in specialised vehicles from HQ to provincial offices for a period of five years.

Training of 30 ICT technicians to be HP certified, Lexmark certified and Fargo certified over a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 29 May

Note: Send ID copy with the company name to Nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za before coming to the briefing session. The list of printers and warranties will be issued at the briefing session.

Tender no: SSA/42/2023-24

Information: Nonhlanhla Vilakazi, Tel: 012 426 2331, E-mail: Nonhlanhlal@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jun 2023

­Tags: Hardware, printing, services, support and maintenance, warranty, training and e-learning

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

The provincial department is calling for a PABX upgrade, maintenance and support for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 May – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Note: Briefing session is highly recommended.

Tender no: GT/GDeG/021/2023

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: 011 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, voice, services, support and maintenance, hardware, software

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS requires a cloud-based information technology service management solution for a period of 48 months.

Tender no: SCMN002/2023

Information: SCM, Tel: 021 763 3200, E-mail: scm@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, IT service management, information technology service management, ITSM, cloud computing

Road Accident Fund

The RAF wishes to appoint a suitably qualified service provider to supply the following services for its existing Omada identity and access management solution for a period of three years:

Cloud hosting service and migration from on-premises to cloud. Licences. Support and maintenance. Professional services (ongoing integration to new applications).

Compulsory briefing: 30 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RAF/2023/00006

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, identity and access management, IAM, software licensing, support and maintenance, professional services

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Proposals are invited for the provision of managed bandwidth links for the South African National Research Network backbone extensions in: project one – Limpopo and Mpumalanga; project two – Free State and North West; and project three – Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, to the CSIR for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 May – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3575/09/06/2023

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Jun 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, fixed-line, fibre, bandwidth links

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro wishes to appoint a service provider to provide support, maintenance and development on the property valuation roll system and rates clearance certificate system for a period of three years.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 8 June. E-mailed questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website by 15 June. Tenderer’s experience – 30; experience of key staff – 70.

Tender no: 1i-22040

Information: Technical: Sithembile Mabaso, Tel: 031 311 4961, E-mail: Sithembile.Mabaso@durban.gov.za. General: Londiwe Bophela, Tel: 031 311 4956 or 082 820 8991, E-mail: Londiwe.Bophela@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

Sentech

Information is requested on the deployment of a flexible and cost-effective billing solution for a diverse range of products.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 May – Microsoft Teams.

Note: Bidders who wish to participate in the briefing session must send a request via e-mail to tendera@sentech.co.za before end of business on 26 May. Bid proposals to be physically delivered. Bidders to ensure bid submission register is completed and signed during the submission when physically submitting. Late bids will not be accepted.

Tender no: SENT/008/2023-24

Information: Norman or Amukelani, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, billing