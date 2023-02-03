Finance minister seeks public’s #Budget2023 tips

Ahead of this year’s National Budget Speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has invited citizens to have their say.

This is an opportunity for the public to detail what they would like to see reflected in the annual budget, says a National Treasury statement.

“As usual, the budget allocation aims to strike a balance between competing national spending priorities and limited resources. It is in this context that minister Godongwana invites South Africans to share their suggestions on the budget,” it states.

Godongwana will deliver his budget speech amid a tough economic climate, worsened by the ongoing power cuts, rising interest rates and high unemployment, to name a few factors.

In an unexpected move, the International Monetary Fund this week reportedly raised its growth forecasts for the South African economy, saying it expects growth to reach 1.2% this year and 1.3% in 2024.

According to Treasury’s statement, people may submit their views on municipal finances, government spending priorities and what these should be, addressing a large budget deficit, stabilising state-owned entity finances, managing the energy crisis, tax revenues and debt sustainability.

Members of the public can make their contributions by clicking on this link.

Alternatively, budget tips may be submitted via Treasury’s Twitter account @TreasuryRSA, using the hashtags #TipsForMinFin and #Budget2023.

Minister Godongwana will present the budget at the Cape Town City Hall on 22 February.